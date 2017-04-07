Buy Esperion Therapeutics Before Big Pharma Does

A strong acquisition candidate by big pharmaceuticals as their statin patents approach expiration. Esperion Therapeutics is grossly undervalued at 796m. Independent financial engineers and analysts have $80-140 pps targets.

U.S. FDA has given it confirmation that the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) program is enough to support the NDA approval of Bemedoic acid.

Bempedoic Acid

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) has received approval of its Bempedoic Acid cholesterol-lowering drug candidate. With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid is a first-in-class ACL inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects. Esperion has completed Phase 1 and 2 studies in more than 800 patients treated with bempedoic acid have produced clinically relevant LDL-C lowering results of up to 30 percent as mono therapy, approximately 50 percent in combination with Ezetimibe, and an incremental 20+ percent when added to stable statin therapy.

The biotech firm is based in the Ann Arbor area of Michigan is planning on filing an NDA - New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration in early 2019. This is on condition that the phase 3 trial which is currently ongoing turns out to be successful. The pharmaceutical firm is also planning on filing a European Medicines Agency's Marketing Authorization Application by the end of 2019's first quarter.

Esperions' Four studies

In the third phase trial program, four distinct studies are being conducted with each study focusing on different symptoms that have been observed in patients. the differences in symptoms mostly have to do with the level of cholesterol in a patient. In one group, the patients are suffering from hypercholesterolemia where the cholesterol levels in their blood system is high.

Another group consists of patients who are capable of tolerating a dose of statin that is lower than the recommended daily dosage. The third group consists of those patients who are statin-intolerant and the fourth one comprises of those who have been put on low-dosage statin in combination with Edzetmibe (see this link for further information.

Market Potential for Bempedoic Acid

In the United States, 78 million people, or more than 20 percent of the population, have elevated LDL-C; an additional 73 million people in Europe and 30 million people in Japan also live with elevated LDL-C. Esperion's mission as the lipid management company is to provide patients and physicians with a new convenient and complementary oral therapy to significantly reduce elevated levels of LDL-c in patients inadequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies. It is estimated that 40 million patients in the U.S. are taking statins with approximately 5-20 percent of these patients only able to tolerate less than the lowest approved daily starting dose of their statin and considered "statin intolerant".

Why is this a pivotal point in Cardiovascular therapy?

1) LDL (the bad cholesterol) contributes to plaque, a thick, hard deposit that can clog arteries and make them less flexible. This condition is known as atherclerosis.

Per the National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) LDL cholesterol is the primary target of therapy to lower cardiovascular events. Statins are medications of first choice to lower LDL cholesterol, but cannot be tolerated in up to 10% of individuals.

Esperion's Study Results

The tolerability study results as well as the safety study results are expected to be out before the end of 2018's second quarter. Efficacy results, on the other hand, are expected to have been released by mid next year.

With bempedoic acid, Esperion intends it to be utilized in combination with statin in patients who are suffering from hypercholesterolemia.

"We continue to believe that bempedoic acid has the potential to provide physicians with a complementary and convenient oral treatment option that's cost-effective for their patients with hypercholesterolemia who require additional LDL-C lowering." Esperion's Chief Executive Officer, Tim Mayleben, said (2).

Please see the attached ClinicalTrials.gov link for Esperion study type, design, and for further study details including eligibility and outcome measures.

Esperion Phase 3 Study Summary

Global Pivotal Phase 3 study 1: 52-week global pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the long-term safety of 180mg of bempedoic acid versus placebo -initiated in January 2016 - expected 1,950 enrollees

Global Pivotal Phase 3 study 2: 52-week global pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of 180mg of bempedoic acid versus placebo - expected to enroll 750 patients

Global Pivotal Phase 3 study 3: (300 patients considered "statin intolerant"): 24-week global pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of 180 mg of bempedoic acid versus placebo.

Global Pivotal Phase 3 study 4 (225 patients considered "statin intolerant"): 12-week global pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of 180 mg of bempedoic acid versus placebo as an add-on to 10 mg of Ezetimibe.

Statins Market - Competitive Landscape

While more doctors Wonder If Statins are Worth the Risks, The statin market is competitive.

Each year the market share of the leading players in the statins market has changed due to changing dynamics in the global statins market from 2006 onwards, following the loss of market exclusivity of Zocor and Pravachol and immediate launches of generics. The sales and market share of each statin drug were notably affected following the surge of many generics and publications of results of further clinical studies such as JUPITER for Crestor and ENHANCE study for Vytorin. The sales of Vytorin were negatively affected with the publication of the ENHANCE study, and drug's sales declined continuously post 2008.

Pfizer's market share declined over the last few years due to intense competition from generic versions of rival drugs and the rising prescription share of Crestor n Germany and Spain. Pfizer's market share declined each year with the patient expiry of Zocor, and failure of the ENHANCE study for Vytorin in 2008. Merck's market share in the global statin market is expected to decline during the forecast period due to intense competition from generic versions of rival drugs, and the recent safety alert issued by the US FDA over the use of simvastatin Published JAN 2013.

There are currently seven statins available in the US market. The statins differ in terms of efficacy, half-life, metabolism, drug-drug interactions and potential for side effects such as liver and muscle toxicity (myopathy - muscle weakness and soreness).

PCSK9 Inhibitor Prices Should fall Two-thirds for Cost effectiveness: Analysis

Two recently approved pro protein converts subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors are not cost-effective at 2015 prices for lowering LDL cholesterol in US patients with familial hypercholesterolemia (NASDAQ:FH) or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease according to a new study. To be cost-effective, prices of the two drugs, injectables evolocumab (Repatha, Amgen) and alirocumab (Praluent, Sanofi/ Regeneron), would have to drop by more than two-thirds, researchers say.The 2015 annual cost of $14,350 was based on mean wholesale acquisition costs of evolocumab and alirocumab (5). For PCSK9 inhibitors to be cost-effective, the annual drug costs would need to be reduced from $14,350 to $4536 per patient or less.

Furthermore, Amgen's PCSK9 inhibitor study showed rejection rates demonstrate significant access barriers for appropriate patients (meaning having no beneficial effects on lowering LDL).

Speaking from a healthcare professional with over ten years of experience and having started hundreds of IVs - it is a safe assumption that people despise and are afraid of needles. Another case for Esperion's Bempedoic Acid. Even as a nurse, I hate needles. I know if I had the option to do a daily injection or take one pill a day - hands down, give me the pill. In addition, I agree that our countries healthcare system is not sustainable and the corporate bean counters are always wanting more innovative but cost efficient solutions. How do we provide better care? How do we perform more procedures and surgeries, and keep safety a priority - but save money? How do we get cheaper and more effective drug therapies to our patients? It's a relentless goal of all hospital chains.

However, the use and addition of Bempedoic Acid in conjunction with the statin world will provide less side effects and improvement outcome of lower LDL-C, and is a cost-effective alternative to PCSK9 Inhibitors.

Needless to say, the competitive statin market makes Esperion Therapeutics a strong candidate for future revenue and product growth and provide safety outcomes in lowering LDL-C either in combination therapy with statins or in mono-therapy.

Esperion Therapeutic's approval of it's Bempedoic Acid is a simple and effective alternative to the world's number one killer - Cardiovascular disease (including heart attacks, strokes and peripheral artery disease).

In summary

Studies are revealing statins and PCSK9 inhibitor injections are controversial in efficacy and lack cost-effectiveness. And as the leaders in statin lose their patents - which means less revenue growth, the big pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer are hungry for revenue growth and increasing their product pipeline. Furthermore, the easy and painless option of taking one pill a day versus one costly injection a day - makes Esperion an excellent choice for lowering LDL and higher patient compliance.

The Risks

Like all small biotech companies, the risk is that the FDA can still delay or deny Esperion's Bempedoic Acid NDA. However, based on Esperion's strong phase three confirmation and research results, this is unlikely.

However, with the current political landscape, the more Trump doesn't get accomplished on Capital Hill - the better for healthcare and biotech companies.

Disclosure: I am long ESPR. I wrote this article myself and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

