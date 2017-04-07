These Challenger Dogs Lend Zip And Dash To Your April Dividend Portfolio

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March/April top-yield Challenger stocks showed just 2.66% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10.

By yield, SSI led the March/April updated Challengers. By estimated price growth, SSW led the pack as selected 3/31/17 and calculated 4/5/17.

March/April Collected Featured Challenger Dogs From 6 Sectors

Yield (dividend/price) results from April 5 verified by Yahoo Finance for 30 stocks from six of 11 Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The U.S. Dividend Challengers are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "5-9 straight years of higher dividends."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Sourced 10 Top Challenger Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Challenger Dividend Index dogs selected 3/31/17 showing top yields 4/5/17, represented five sectors in the Morningstar 11-sector scheme: (1) consumer cyclical [1 listed], (2) industrials [2 listed], (3) energy [4 listed], (4) real estate [1 listed], and (5) financial services [2 listed].

Top Challenger stock by yield, Stage Stores (SSI) [1] was the lone Consumer Cyclical firm listed. One of two industrials firms placed second, by yield: Seaspan (SSW) [2]. The other industrial firm placed sixth, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [6].

Two basic materials firmly occupied the third and fourth slots in the pack of 10 by yield, LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) [3], and Agrium (AGU).

Four energy firms placed third, and seventh, through ninth: Sunoco (SUN) [3], Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) [7], Blueknight Energy (BKEP) [8], and EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) [9].

A lone real estate firm placed fourth, New Residential Investments (NRZ) [4]. Finally, two financial services firms placed fifth, and 10th, Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) [5], and Gladstone Investment (GAIN) [10] to complete the top 10 March/April Challenger dogs by yield.

Challenger Top Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top 10 Challenger dogs by yield as of market close 4/5/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10k invested as $1k in each of the 10 highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those 10 stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (2): Challenger Dogs "Retreated" Into Spring

The Challenger top 10 soared in dividend but dropped in price to sound the retreat. Dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each top dog soared at a rate of 54% to start April while aggregate single share price of those 10 stocks dropped 30% for the period. The drastic change in price and dividend was triggered by more conservative "safe" results reported for three previous months.

In February the vectors for price and dividend came within $600 of each other. The April reversion to unprotected price and dividend numbers from $10k invested pushed the aggregate single share price of the 10 Challenger stocks well away from any overbought territory (unlike the Dow index).

Meanwhile, Dow dogs retreated too after February. They increased 1.7% in estimated annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top 10 after February, while aggregate single share price dropped 1.7% into the Spring season.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the 10 exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those 10) shrank.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Remain Overbought

Historically, March 2016 showed the Dow overprice metric at $402 or a 105% record. May saw the gap retreat to $282 or 73%. September measured the gap at $472 or 128%. December moved the gap to $505 or 139%. March/April 2017 moderated the chasm to $459 or 125%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend for March/April 2017 was $27.88. The aggregate single share price for the top 10 Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the 10 was 31% of the combined totals.

In marked contrast, the Challengers chart shows their list to be composed of much higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Trailing the Dow, Challenger Dog top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as far lower $8.98 as of April 5. That's 32% less than a dollar of Dow annual dividend.

The aggregate single share price for the top 10 challenger dogs was 11% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the 10 was 89% of the combined total.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) 10 Challenger Dogs Showed 14.77% To 35.38% Upsides, While (5) One Showed A 14% Downside Less Than Dividend Earned To April 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wonked (6) A 9.91% Median Target Price Upside and 15.23% Gains From 30 Challenger Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Challenger stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 5, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1k investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10k invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 10 stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1k invested in the 10 stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo analysts' median one-year targets projected a 7.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in 10 dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those 10 was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year. Notice, price less than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought conditions ahead for the Challenger top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of one meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than one showed lower than market movement. Higher than one showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Asserted 19% To 56.5% Net Gains For 10 Challenger Dogs By April 2018

Three of 10 top dividend-yielding Challenger dogs were verified as being among the top 10 of 30 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Challengers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 30% accurate.

10 probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Seaspan was projected to net $564.62, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

BT Group (BT) was projected to net $306.50, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% greater than the market as a whole.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) was projected to net $89.09, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Sunoco was projected to net $270.95, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from 18 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

DDR Corp. (DDR) was projected to net $257.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) was projected to net $245.31, based on a median target price estimate from 17 analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 87% less than the market as a whole.

Preferred Apartment (APTS) net $241.85 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $226.67, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Delek Logistics Partners was projected to net $219.35, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain was projected to net $190.65, based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Brokers Estimated A 2.7% Advantagedge For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Challenger Stocks For April

Dog Metrics Expected Small Dog Bargains

Ten to Challenger Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Dividend Challenger dogs selected 3/31/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 4/5/17 represented five sectors in the Morningstar 11-sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (8) Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Challenger Dogs Delivering 19.1% Vs. (9) 18.6% Net Gains by All 10 by April 2018

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Challenger kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 2.66% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all 10. The second lowest priced Challenger dividend dog, Seaspan, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 56.46%.

The five lowest-priced Challenger dividend dogs for April 5 were: Stage Stores, Seaspan, Blueknight Energy, Gladstone Investment, and Waddell & Reed Financial, with prices ranging from $2.58 to $16.67.

Five higher-priced Challenger dividend dogs for April 5 were: New Residential Investments, EnLink Midstream Partners, Golar LNG Partners, Sunoco, and Delek Logistics Partners, whose prices ranged from $16.99 to $31.00.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Challenger dog dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.