GNC: The Shorts' Full Court Press

Another day, and more red ink on my computer screen for shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). At this point it is starting to get comical at how the shorts' persistent full court defense has the buyside and retail investors spellbound. Every investment book that I have ever read always told me to buy low and sell high, yet on Wall Street, it often feels that investors tend to do the polar opposite. After a while, the negative tape starts to become a self-fulfilling prophecy and the tail starts to wag the dog. As for your friend here, Courage, my conviction remains unwavering and I am highly confident that my thesis remains intact. Moreover, in today's short piece, I want to breakdown how the aggressive "full court shorting press" has forced down GNC's share price. Enclosed below is chart that compares the increase in number of shares shorted and the corresponding share price changes between time periods. Notice how the sharp increase in shares shorted corresponds with the severely negative price action. Gee whiz, I wonder if there is any correlation.

To quantify how significant this physical selling pressure is on GNC's stock, I want to remind readers that from September 30, 2016 through April 7, 2017, GNC's stock price has been down 79 (60% of the time) days and up 52 days. More importantly, on February 21, 2017, we know that CEO, Robert Moran, and Director, Michael Hines, bought 772,366 shares and 168,989 respectively. In other words, that day, 941,355 shares were purchased on the open market. Not surprisingly, shares of GNC leapt 10.5% on total volume of 8.9 million shares. Remember, from February 16th - February 28th, 2.88 million more shares of GNC were shorted and I'm sure the shorts were adding on February 21st. So my point is that we have definitive proof that net buying of 941,355 shares, temporarily, drove up GNC's share price by 10.5% (or $0.90 per share that day).

See Robert Moran's February 21, 2017 purchases.

See Michael Hines's February 21, 2017 purchase.

Out of 131 trading days, GNC has only had four trading days where its stock increased more than 5%.

Out of 131 trading days, GNC has had fourteen trading days where its stock decreased more than 5%.

Takeaway

GNC's stock is the perfect Harvard Case Study for what an effective, I would argue, short term full court short squeeze press looks like. I am unclear as to what the shorts' collective end game is as it is becomes nearly impossible for them to cover, if Robert Moran and his team deliver on April 18th. Until the April 18th, I hope that the short continue their short campaign, as I am happy to add more shares at lower prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.