DryShips: R/S 1:4 In 2016 AGM - One Or More Reverse Splits?

Source: Tradingview

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) announced today that its Board of Directors has determined to effect a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares. At the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders on October 26, 2016, shareholders approved the reverse stock split proposed by the Board, according to the report. There is no restriction on how often a company can reverse split, and DryShips has taken advantage of this SEC loop hole by aiming for a reverse split every two months on average.

Share Dilution

What is share dilution? Whenever a company issues new shares, share dilution is created. New equity increases the total shares outstanding, which has a dilutive effect on the ownership percentage of existing shareholders. Since the sell recommendation on November 18th, 2016, DRYS stock has fallen more than 99% (down to $1 from $95 adjusted price).

At the IPO (initial public offering), the company had 13,000,000 shares outstanding. Since then:

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from SEC filings)

As per the above chart, at every dilution the stock price plunged to close to zero. This is simple supply and demand - if the supply increases (new shares issued), with no change in demand, the price will go down.

Conclusion

The company seems to be citing "alternative facts" by saying that they received shareholder approval for ANOTHER 1:4 reverse split. This is not really surprising, given CEO George Economou's strategy to acquire assets personally and then dump the operating risk onto shareholders. The annual general meeting's results indicate one or more reverse splits; click this link for the actual results.

SOURCE: DryShips Inc. ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - Oct 27, 2016) - DryShips Inc. (the "Company" or "DryShips"), an international owner of drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels, announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual General Meeting") which took place on October 26, 2016. October 27, 2016 16:05 ET DryShips Inc. Announces the Results of Its 2016 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Reverse Stock Split The following proposals were approved and adopted at the Annual General Meeting: 1. the election of Mr. George Demathas as Class C Director of the Company to serve until the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 2. the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A., as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016; and 3. the approval of one or more amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to effect one or more reverse stock splits of the Company's issued common shares at a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-1000, inclusive, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range to be determined by the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), or any duly constituted committee thereof, at any time after approval of each amendment in its discretion, and to authorize the Board to implement any such reverse stock split by filing any such amendment with the Registrar of Corporations of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company also announced today that, pursuant to the authority granted to the Board at the Annual General Meeting, the Board has determined to effect a one-for-15 reverse stock split of the Company's issued common shares. The reverse stock split will take effect, and the Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as of the opening of trading on November 1, 2016 under the existing trading symbol "DRYS". The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split is Y2109Q309. When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every fifteen shares of the Company's issued common stock will be automatically combined into one issued share of common stock. This will reduce the number of issued common shares from 17,025,140 shares to approximately 1.1 million shares. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split of the issued common stock. Shareholders who would otherwise hold a fractional share of the Company's common stock will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to that fraction to which the shareholder would otherwise be entitled multiplied by the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 31, 2016. Shareholders with shares held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker, or other nominee are not required to take any action and will see the impact of the reverse stock split reflected in their accounts on or after November 1, 2016. Such beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker, or nominee for more information. Shareholders with shares held in certificate form will receive instructions from the Company's exchange agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, for exchanging their stock certificates for a new certificate representing the shares of common stock resulting from the reverse split. Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Company's proxy statement furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2016, a copy of which is available on the Commission's website at sec.gov.

DryShips is now financed by death spiral financing. In Death Spiral Financing or Toxic Financing, FreeSeas ( OTCQB:FREEF) survived six reverse splits and Great Basin (NASDAQ: GBSN) survived three reverse splits. They were both handed walking papers from NASDAQ and are currently trading on the OTC Markets Group.

The odds of getting an investment back from this stock are very slim; the longs should move on and invest in quality stocks. I always recommend that you protect your positions with insurance (option). In this way, you are not losing your entire investment -(option could cost 10% of total investment, so a 10% loss is not bad at all.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "follow" button at the top of this page.

Based on my analysis, I strongly recommend DryShips as a SELL (stay away from toxic financing stocks).