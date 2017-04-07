The Toshiba NAND Business - A Forensic Analysis

Semiconductor memory investors were greeted by news last week that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Silver Lake Investors have teamed up to make a rich bid for Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) Yokkaichi NAND business. Valued (reportedly) at $17.9B, this offer is well above the $16B number that was the consensus expectation for the 50% of the Flash Ventures partnership with Western Digital (NYSE:WDC). Now this was interesting in its own right, but the subsequent news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) might be considering a bid was absolutely riveting.

This is all rumor at this point, but even if we dismiss this news there are still 10 other companies (including Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) reportedly bidding on this asset. Can this deal go down at or even above the $18B mark? If so, that is a very bullish indicator for Toshiba's competitors.

Let's do a little bottoms up analysis to get a better handle on what this implies for the eventual winning bidder and the industry as a whole. What, exactly, is the winning bidder buying? As I described in my last article, the 50% interest in Flash Ventures comprises a claim on the output of four fabs at Yokkaichi, Japan. Along with these assets come some big liabilities, the biggest of which is the necessity of completing the conversion of the planar NAND output to 3D as soon as practicable.

The second of these big liabilities might possibly be contingent in that Toshiba and their partner Western Digital had agreed to build Fab 6 and indeed have already started work on the shell of this super fab that won't be fully on line until 2019. Here's a WDC Investors Meeting Slide that gives a good picture of the Yokkaichi site.

Let's drill down on this issue, starting with industry wafer assets and their evolution from the beginning of last year through the end of 2019.

Remember, as we go through the planar NAND to 3D NAND conversion over this four-year period, there is a tremendous derating of fab output through time amounting to a 40% loss in the initial planar - 3D convert and extending to 10% loss per subsequent 3D - 3D generation. As you can see, this results in a loss to the industry of almost 350k wafers per month over this period. This slide from the recent WDC Investor's Conference is an excellent graphical representation of the factors that drive this phenomenon.

So in my model Toshiba is moving from 270k wpm in 2016 to roughly 181.5k wpm at the end of 2019, with all but 6k wpm of that being 3D output. What has to happen to get to that outcome? Here's my take on what the investments the industry has made and will be doing over this four-year period.

Note the 70k wpm of greenfield investment by Toshiba most of which will come from the yet-to-be-completed Fab 6 in 2019. What does the above imply financially for the winning Toshiba offer? For that analysis, we'll use a rule of thumb for fab costing that goes as follows: 2D to 3D conversion - $650m (add another $200m for the fab shell) for 10k wpm of output - and 3D - 3D conversion - $500,000 per 10k wpm of output. Given this data, here's what a $17.9 winning bid for Toshiba's Flash Ventures assets will really mean:

AVGO/Silverlake Offer $B $17.9 Toshiba - EOY 2017 3D planar Wafer Output 65,000 209,000 CapEx planar -> 3D $10.5 $10.5 Fab 6 share (50% $7.6B) $3.8 $3.8 Total 3 year Capital Commitment $B $32.2

So now we know the total cost of the acquisition. How likely is it that the NAND business acquired will generate the cash needed to cover the incremental $14.3B needed to build out the 3D business? That of course depends totally on the market for NAND. Obviously, if you are a believer in Mr. Handy's "nuclear winter" 2019 scenario, you're not going to be a bidder for Toshiba. If the acquisition is to prove worthwhile, the bidders have to think that the market will be - at the very least! - in balance over the course of at least the next five years.

Here's where the rumors of Apple, Amazon and Google being interested provide a clear signal regarding these companies' view of the market. After all, why would these diverse companies, all of whom are far more profitable than any other company in the semiconductor memory business, want to own a NAND factory? Don't these industry giants know about the dreaded "cycle" of under and over-production that plagues this business?

Why would they want to subject their pristine balance sheets to the voracious demands of this business? There is only one reason, and that is simply that they are looking at the same market dynamics that we have looked at and concluded that, for the foreseeable future at any rate, the wicked old "cycle" is dead. What possible scenario could they be anticipating in order to make a $32B commitment? Let's dig deeper into Toshiba's NAND business to answer this question.

As we have previously discussed, mobile and IoT applications will consume five times more data than the data center over the course of the next four years, and there is every reason to believe the trend will accelerate into the early and mid-twenties as the IoT model is perfected and more widely deployed. All three of these companies, while having unique strengths and business models, operate at both ends of the spectrum.

All have gigantic data centers, and all run significant device businesses. All three are in a wonderful position to assess the strength and direction of the market. Here's what I think they see. The following is my current model for the global market:

As you can see, the disparity this year caused by the disruption of planar supply sets the tone for the balance of the decade. I should note here that my forecast is more pessimistic than Micron's and most other analysts who have total capacity growth reaching high-30s to 40% this year. The other notable exception to the prevailing consensus is Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), whose projection of 30% CAGR is congruent with mine.

Beyond this year, demand and supply are basically in balance and this means that pricing will remain strong. That factor will drive profits for all the suppliers in the industry. Here's how I see it working out for the winning Toshiba bidder.

There's a lot to unpack here, so we'll take it step by step. To be clear, this table is a combination of my analysis of Toshiba's and Western Digital's public statements considered in the whole context of the semiconductor memory market as I see it. You should be aware that other analysts, big company names as well as some SA contributors that I respect, have a different view. So here's why I think that Apple, Amazon and Google may be interested in Toshiba.

First off, my analysis of Toshiba's wafer output will be found in my last article, but the operative conclusion is that Toshiba's baseline planar wafer output starting 2016 was 270k wpm. So if we start there, the next key assumption is on the percentage of wafers converted to 3D, which we have estimated to be only 38% by the end of calendar 2017. Why so low? WDC (Toshiba's 50/50 twin in Flash Ventures) outlined their strategy very clearly in this slide. (Note - they are in Year 3.)

The other indicator is WDC's 3D/planar bit output ratio, as depicted in this slide:

The 50% of total bit output at the end of calendar 2017 is congruent with a year-end ratio of 38% in wafers. Let's move on to the model's bit growth projection of 26% this year falling to 23% next year, only to rise to 73% in 2019. What's going on here? Quite simply, Toshiba's massive planar overhang is taking its toll on total bit output as 100k wpm of 2018 planar capacity is taken out of production in order to install 3D in its place. By 2019, only 55k wpm will remain to be converted and the massive conversions in 2017 and 2018 are now in place and production yields are starting to be realized on the BiCS4 64L process.

Now let's turn our attention to the revenue and cost line. One thing the Flash Ventures partners have going for them is a potent combination of the highest percentage of TLC bits and the lowest-cost planar process in the industry. These factors are addressed in the following slides:

Netting this out, I believe their claim regarding cost leadership in 2016, but I don't buy it for 2017. What's happening is that TLC production leadership and their best-in-class 15nm planar die combine to give them what I estimate to be an industry-leading 19.2 cents/GB cost basis in 2016 that remains unchanged in 2017 because of the planar production disruption caused by converting to 3D. (Note, this is not "raw" cost of die on the wafer but rather the cost of the die packaged in the eMCP, SSD, or other end product that is sold to the customer.)

Continuing on, you'll note that my model shows 0% cost YOY reduction in 2017 and a relatively small 15% YOY cost reduction in 2018. Here's another great slide from the WDC Investor's Conference that explains why this is happening.

See that bump? That's costs actually rising as the 2D -> 3D conversion gains steam. In effect, Toshiba's successor will pay a double tax on their planar conversion. First, they are hurt more when the planar production is taken down because they have the best planar process in the industry, and second, (as has been extensively discussed) their 3D process is both less dense and suffers from smaller yields than competition. The net of all this results in a business that has lost cost leadership to Micron by 2019 and lost bit share overall in this period (though it is starting to regain share in 2019 after the trough in 2018).

On now to the top end. From Toshiba's quarterly report (page 24) data, we know that through the first two quarters of Toshiba's FY 2016 (ending in September 2016), the NAND business did $3.64B. Since then, NAND prices have risen by 25% and overall NAND output has risen 5%. Adding a 30% factor onto an equivalent second half would give Toshiba's NAND business revenue of $9.09B for FY 2016 ending on March 31 of this year. Dividing that 9.09B by their estimated 2016 output gives us the 30.5 cents/GB noted in my model as their average selling price over the course of this year

My model assumes that NAND pricing plateaus this year for Toshiba despite their increase in bits shipped and goes down only a relatively small amount - -12%, in 2018 - and -20% in 2019. Drops this small imply a very strong pricing environment for the producers. Indeed, the relatively small drop in 2018 reflects the expected introduction of QLC. Otherwise, nothing changes. Pricing power will remain with the industry rather than customers through the 2019 period as well. The rationale for the -20% drop in 2019 is that the industry will share some of their very strong cost gains with customers in order to stimulate demand.

Now for the cost side of the ledger, where we see smaller gains for Toshiba's successor than other companies in the industry, especially Samsung and Micron/Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). This is primarily because of two factors, the first being the Flash Venture partners 12% density shortfall at the 64L node, and the second factor being the delayed ramp to production-level yields that is occurring all through 2018. Indeed, much of the -15% cost decrease I have projected is due to QLC production in the second half of the year.

Add all these factors up and the picture that I envision finds the Toshiba successor benefiting handsomely throughout this period as operating margins climb from 17% this year to 25% by 2019 on revenues of $17.9B. I haven't done an FCF analysis because we won't have the data to do that until the deal closes, but even with a heavy debt financing package, the acquiring entity should be able to fund the CapEx needed for planar conversion and the Fab 6 build out.

I'll close this with the question that I have not addressed - that being the issue of the viability of the BiCS architecture. Right now, it is architecturally less dense than the IM 3D process (about 12%) and is not yielding as well. Siva Sivaram (EVP, Memory Technology) of WDC projects confidence that these issues will be overcome and that subsequent BiCS generations will propel the Flash Ventures partners to cost leadership. I'm not projecting that outcome at this point, but, given the strong performance of the FV team with the planar technology, I can't count them out.

I have made reference to Micron attaining cost leadership. Here is how I see it playing out.

Granted, at 4.4% the difference is not that large, so small increments either way can change the result. All the companies in the industry have sizable operational challenges to overcome throughout the next four years in order to harvest the NAND business gains that I'm projecting - Toshiba's heir and WDC have more than IM or Samsung. The FV partners, whoever that turns out to be, have to demonstrate that they can effectively collaborate to overcome the inherent operational friction that adheres to a new partnership.

Right now and for the foreseeable future, Samsung is the undisputed revenue, profit, and output share leader in the business. FV is a close number 2 in bit share, and that scale gives them great opportunities in an explosively growing market.

It is my personal belief that NAND fab real estate is the most valuable to be found in the world. In the end, that is what the bidders for Toshiba's FV share are really after - this is what Apple, Amazon and Google see. After all, we only looked at the next three years. The NAND business just keeps getting better after that with the only potential cloud on the horizon being the eventual rise of China, Inc. in the 2025 time frame.

In closing, I don't know who the winning bidder will be, but given the size of the Broadcom/Silver Lake offer, I expect the winning bid will be higher still unless Japan, Inc. decides to intervene. This is really getting interesting!