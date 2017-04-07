Juno: How Can CAR-T's Big Loser Still Be Worth $2.5B?

Novartis took an early lead, Kite has done well, Juno appears to have been eliminated from the competition to get a product to clinic first.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Kite (NASDAQ:KITE) each submitted a BLA to the FDA in March, leaving Juno (NASDAQ:JUNO) behind in the CAR-T cell race. The gap will only widen, and Juno's market cap will come down.

Novartis announced on March 29 that the FDA has accepted its BLA and granted priority review for its CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T Lymphocyte (CTL019) for relapsed and refractory B-cell ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) in pediatric and young adult patients. Kite, seeking FDA approval of axicabtagene ciloleucel (previously KTE-C19) for aggressive forms of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, also filed in March. Meanwhile, Juno's big announcement in March was that it terminated ROCKET and the adult ALL indication for JCAR015.

Much of the CAR-T buzz on Seeking Alpha over the past several months has been about Juno's issues: why the 5 deaths in the ROCKET trial, was it due to the fludarabine conditioning or was it T cell neurotoxicity? Or is CD28 a highly defective part of its CAR? Maybe - this is a key component, and some believe 4-1BB or a combination of both is better.

Novartis collaborator Carl June, Professor at U Penn, and his team have studied the difference. Published findings (Kawalekar, 2016) are that interchanging a 4-1BB molecule for a CD28 molecule affects T cell metabolism as graphically illustrated in a figure below from that paper. Note the large, hyperactive mitochondria in their 4-1BB-based CAR compared to the CD28-based CAR. Different mitochondrial bioenergetics, different effects. Clinical remission in ALL requires CAR-T cell persistence in the circulation, even in small numbers, and the Novartis collaborators have shown that persistence of the 4-1BB-based CAR is superior to the CD28-based CARs used by competitors. Not all are believers.

At the December 2016 ASH meeting, 21 abstracts were submitted that indexed the term 'CD19.' Two were presentations of the Novartis-sponsored, pivotal ELIANA trial. One was an analysis of the global registration trial of CTL019 in Pediatric and Young Adults with r/r ALL (n=50), the other an analysis of the US phase II multi-center trial (n=35). A third Novartis-sponsored presentation showed that 1) responses beyond 4 years are accompanied by persistence of circulating CTL019 cells, 2) that durable remissions are associated with maturation of CTL019 into memory cells, and 3) that, conversely, CTL019 cells from non-responders show molecular evidence of the phenomenon known as 'exhaustion.'

Kite split the ZUMA-1 data into 2 ASH presentations for 2 cohorts: diffuse large B cell lymphoma in one, primary mediastinal & transformed follicular lymphoma in the other cohort. Overall response rates were 76% (n=101) and 100% (n=11) in the two cohorts. Of note in ZUMA-1 there were only 2 treatment-related deaths. ZUMA-1 is pivotal, providing the basis for the BLA that it submited to the FDA. Also nice was an award Kite received April 5 from Informa's Pharma Intelligence for its execution on ZUMA-1.

Juno presented phase 1 TRANSCEND data on JCAR017 for r/r DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma at ASH. The ORR was 82%. Curiously among 20 treated patients there were no cases of CRS (cytokine release syndrome), a potentially fatal inflammatory response others believe to be crucial evidence that the CAR-T cells are at work killing tumor cells. The Carl June team eagerly anticipates CRS while taking a coordinated approach to mitigating the risk that CRS carries. In ELIANA CRS was frequent but not fatal. Juno also presented results from a Phase I/II study of heavily pre-treated patients with CLL who failed treatment with ibrutinib. There was evidence of a favorable cellular and molecular response, but there was also one treatment-related death which was, as in the ROCKET deaths, attributable to brain edema.

In as much as the ASH meeting represents one lap in a race among 3 seeds, Juno would seem to deserve the bronze medal. Kite, in my opinion, is 2nd place in this race. Novartis is #1 on the strength of the clinical data and for improving our understanding of CAR-T cell behavior.

With JCAR015 having lost the race with Novartis's CTL019 for the ALL indication, Juno has set its hopes on 4-1BB-based JCAR017 somehow catching up with KTE-019 for the NHL indication. As of now Juno does not have an ongoing pivotal trial.

Novartis is clearly looking like it will be the big winner. No one else has followed CAR-treated leukemic patients and their persistently circulating, transgenic T lymphocytes for as long as Professor Carl June's team which has published results on patients followed beyond 5 years. As of May 2016 Professor June claimed to have treated 224 patients. DNA fingerprinting methods revealed that the CAR T cells were still on patrol in small but sufficient numbers to watch for re-emergence of cancer cells. No one has that kind of followup data and published it. No company other than Novartis has the in-house manufacturing expertise and has scaled it for global distribution.

For a small cap pure play on CAR-T cell therapy, Kite is an investor's best bet, but at $4 billion and with nothing yet to sell, it is a risky bet. Juno at $2.5 billion still has a lot to lose. Were it not for its Memorial Sloan Kettering and Celgene affiliations, I suspect it would now have a market cap well below a billion. Can you think of another biotech that held onto a market cap of well over a billion after its lead product was terminated for cause?

