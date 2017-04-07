Did Cenovus Make A Good Acquisition?

The Baker Hughes rig count shows international still down year over year, while a resurgence in North America propped up worldwide rig count.

The oil sands production cut leads to an opportunity to buy heavy oil plays up North on the back of WCS spreads tightening.

Welcome to the buyout edition of Energy Daily!

Cenovus Energy

Last week, Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) announced that it was buying ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) assets in Western Canada for C$17.7 billion.

Following the deal, CVE shares sold off and are currently sitting close to five-year lows. Part of the reason for the sell-off was that CVE's pristine balance sheet prior to the acquisition (less than 2x debt/DACF) now balloons to 3.7x debt to DACF.

Another reason for the recent sell-off is because the implied value on a STRIP pricing basis shows a much higher multiple than justified by the valuation paid.

Now investors must figure out whether now is a good time to buy CVE or not. To us, the rationale of the deal was simple. CVE is taking advantage of COP's desire to exit out of its Canadian plays, and while the valuation paid based on STRIP pricing is above fair value, if commodity prices improve (as we are currently forecasting), then the acquisition should workout nicely.

This can be shown through the two different implied value scenarios in AltaCorp's graph. We will look to cover the potential investment opportunity in CVE in a premium write-up this weekend.

Oil Prices

WTI rallied over $52 this morning on the back of the U.S. firing missiles at Syria's airfield base. The rise in WTI reflects heightened geopolitical issues in the Middle East. With global crude stockpile still falling, once the declines start to take place in the US after refinery throughput picks up, we see WTI reaching over $55 over the next few weeks.

Oil Sands Production Cut

Suncor (NYSE:SU) announced that it will still deliver oil from Syncrude in April. The outage since may has been 350k b/d. Nexen and CNOOC is cutting production by 48%, or 40k b/d. Total/Conoco is cutting 140k b/d. As a result of the heavy oil supply cut, WCS spreads have tightened considerably making heavy oil names in Canada particularly attractive. Our favorite is Gear Energy (OTC:GENGF). You can find our write-up here.

Enbridge

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) announced today that it recommends shareholders to reject an unsolicited mini-tender offer made by TRC Capital to purchase up to 2.5 million common shares at C$53.38. The offer is at a discount to the current trading price of C$56.79.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) announced March rig count numbers today. Year over year, International land rigs are lower by 28 while U.S. land rigs are up 319 and Canada is up 167. The worldwide rig count increased from 1,551 to 1,768 fueled by North America.

HFI Research

If you are invested in energy, we think you will find our research very complementary to your investment analysis. We specialize in the energy market, and we think you will find our research to be very insightful. If you're interested, you can sign up here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.