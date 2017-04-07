March Jobs And Wages: Harbingers Of Recession?

Good news: Unemployment dropped to 4.5%; U-6 Unemployment has dropped below 9% for the first time in a decade, and there are far less discouraged workers.

Second month of layoffs in the retail sector signal caution to certain REIT's, regional banks, and even quick-serve restaurants as America hibernates at home.

This morning's jobs report printed at a very disappointing 98,000 jobs, with the headline being that retail jobs continued to hemorrhage jobs again in March, losing nearly another 30,000 jobs after losing 30,000 jobs in February.

The good news was that the unemployment rate shrunk to just 4.5% and the U-6 dropped below 9% for the first time since the financial crisis. The other highlighted good news was that the number of discouraged workers dropped by 125,000 since March of last year.

Nevertheless, the average number of jobs created over the last three months has declined to just 178,000 jobs and the number of jobs first reported in January and February has been revised downward by a total of 38,000 jobs.

MACRO ANALYSIS

Notwithstanding the very poor level of jobs creation in March, the unemployment rate will serve as another data point for the purportedly "data dependent" Fed to clear the way for less accommodative monetary policy. As of this writing, it seems likely the Fed would further tighten rates when it meets in June; possibly (though less likely) in May.

As we speculated in our last month's report, we seem to be witnessing a substantial revision in the way goods are distributed to consumers, with a decline in brick-and-mortar retail. If that is, indeed, happening, we can expect significant changes to the "Main Street" US economy and pressure on certain REITs.

Prospectively, if the layoff trend we saw in February and March in the retail sector continues for another month or two, it should be regarded as an early warning indicator that shopping mall portfolios in retail-oriented REITs like Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), Taubman Centers Inc., (NYSE:TCO), and GGP Inc.(NYSE:GGP) are at risk of sector stagnation.

Similarly, general obligation municipal bonds of small and medium sized towns and cities that rely disproportionately upon property taxes from shopping malls could be affected. Loan portfolios of community and regional banks that have large loan portfolios supporting local retailers and shopping malls will also be adversely affected. Finally, convenience type quick-serve restaurants (e.g., McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) and Burger King (NYSE:QSR) are likely to be impacted as people spend less time shopping outside the home. ("Destination" type QSRs, like Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Five Guys and In-and-Out Burger would tend to be less likely to be affected by people staying home for their shopping.)

Notably, average weekly wages increased slightly from February to March; however, this average increased because of strong wage gains in the utility, mining and logging, and professional and business services sector. Most other occupations saw average weekly wages decrease or just slightly increase. Nevertheless, annual wages, and annual real wages (i.e., taking account of most inflation), at the end of the first quarter increased in most occupations relative to last year. See the chart below.



Summary:

This jobs report indicates that there may be a lot to be concerned with in the second and third quarters. In addition to the slow jobs creation, we are particularly concerned about the decrease in weekly month-to-month wages for most sector occupations. It signals a weakness in hiring, as does other data showing the average workweek declined slightly.

Investors should be on guard and carefully monitor data from the regional Federal Reserve banks in the coming quarter, such as the Empire State Manufacturing Index, the Fed Beige Book, as well as the ISM reports. (The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now is a quick "cheat sheet", too.)

We are long into a recovery cycle with the Fed tightening rates. Investors need to be on guard: if Congress does not appear it can pass tax reform before the end of the third quarter, odds of a recession will increase markedly.

