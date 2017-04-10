Chile Con Agro For Copper And Producers

I have been thinking a lot about the prospects for the world's biggest commodity producing companies lately. With the improving global economy, the outlook for inflation on the rise, and the potential for a massive $1 trillion infrastructure rebuilding program in the U.S., commodity producers are sitting pretty these days. Those who survived the bear market of 2011-2015 and early 2016 and dug their ways out of mountains of debt by selling assets and cutting expenses have seen a reversal in their fortunes over recent months. The prices of everything from coal to gold, iron ore to crude oil, and lumber to zinc have moved aggressively higher.

In the world of commodities production, few companies are as experienced or have the capital base of BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP). The $95.5 billion company is over $20 billion larger than Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), $40 billion bigger than Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) and twice the size of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

BHP has made lots of good moves over the course of 2016 to clean up its financial act. However, these days, it may be an issue out of its control that is causing lots of aggravation at the Australian-based multinational company. BHP is suffering from a severe case of Chile Con Agro after its recent labor issues at the world's largest copper mine and now finds itself in a vulnerable legal position as a result of the events of the past few weeks.

The world's leading copper producer

The nation of Chile is synonymous with copper as the geology of the South American country is blessed with the largest reserves on our planet. In Chile, the crown jewel of production for the red metal has been the Escondida property. Escondida, Spanish for "hidden," is located in the Atacama Desert southeast of the port city of Antofagasta in Chile. The two open pit mines produced around 1.1 million tons of the red metal in 2016, which is 5% of total world output.

BHP Billiton owns 57% of Escondida, and a strike in February and March caused production to grind to a halt.

The strike at Escondida

Throughout the course of the strike, BHP and the union representing workers drifted further apart when it came to wage and benefit negotiations. Copper had been in bull mode since November when the nonferrous metal finally broke out above technical resistance at $2.32 per pound on the active month COMEX futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, copper broke a long-term bearish trend in November 2016. After trading at over $4.60 per pound in 2011, the base metal that is often a barometer of global economic growth made lower highs and lower lows until it reached a bottom of $1.9355 in January 2016. After a 10-month consolidation period, the price lurched higher and has not revisited the $2.32 level which now stands as long-term technical support.

Two issues have been driving the price of copper over recent weeks and months. Inventory levels at the London Metals Exchange likely provided the ignition for the upside break in price after the presidential election in the U.S. last November. President Donald Trump pledged a massive infrastructure rebuilding program for the U.S. on the campaign trail. If the administration can fulfill that promise, demand for industrial commodities will increase and copper is likely to be a beneficiary. In anticipation of more demand, LME stocks dropped, and the price of copper broke to the upside. Over recent months, the price of the base metal has been rising and falling with LME inventory levels. However, it was the strike at Escondida that lifted copper to highs of $2.8230 on February 13, which was the highest price since May 2015.

The strike lasted for more than one month and a decision by BHP to call in temporary workers after the 30-day cooling off period under Chilean law caused threats of violence and bad blood between the international mining conglomerate and the union. Two weeks ago, in a surprising move, the workers decided to return to the job without a new deal in a move that was strategic and promises that the underlying issues that caused the labor action are far from over.

The strike ends, but the dispute lives on

The union strategy to return to work was the result of a current and future law in Chile. First, the union workers exercised their right to go back to the mines under a law that states they can opt to work under their old contract for a period. The strategy comes into play as this month a new labor law in Chile will allow the union to negotiate with BHP more efficiently. The strike ended in late March, but the dispute lives on, and the current state of both sides amounts to a smoldering fire that has not yet played itself out.

Loopholes in Chilean law provide workers with a stronger position

The new law in Chile that takes effect this month states that negotiations for a new contract will start from a base of the old contract that the workers are currently covered under as they have returned to work. The new law means that regardless of the economics of the copper mining business at Escondida, the workers will not do worse than their current contract. The union has put itself in a position, a stronger position, where it now has a put option with an exercise price at the terms and conditions of the current wage and benefit levels under the current contract.

Therefore, even if the economics of mining copper deteriorate, the workers have guaranteed themselves a baseline for pay and BHP has lost all flexibility as a result of their return to the mines in March.

A disaster ahead for BHP?

In the world of commodities, a major mining project can have a huge effect on the price of the raw material. In the case of Escondida, there could be far-reaching effects as Chile produces around 28% of the world's copper and any wage deal with the union at Escondida is likely to result in new demands from other mines in Chile and even Peru. During the labor action at Escondida, workers at the Las Bambas mine in Peru staged actions in sympathy with the workers at the Chilean property.

The strategic move by the union could turn out to be a disaster for BHP and other dominant mining companies operating in the region. The price of copper has moved a bit lower following the return of the workers since the end of March. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, copper has worked its way back down to just below $2.60 per pound early last week before recovering to the $2.65 level. When it comes to the settlement of a strike at a major commodity producing mine, a more significant downside correction would typically take place. However, in the case where the union has gained the upper hand over BHP, the price has been unusually firm. I expect that copper will continue to hold above the $2.50 level over coming months. Global economic conditions have improved, the likelihood of U.S. infrastructure building is high, and the labor issues have not played out and may just be beginning.

When it comes to BHP and its interests in Chile, it is suffering from a case of indigestion after the union served it a heaping portion of Chile Con Agro when it returned to work and gained an advantage for the future. Copper is likely to be the beneficiary of a continuation of BHP's woes at Escondida and the price could be sitting at a level from which it continues to work its way to $3 in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, one of the best indicators for short-term price direction over recent months has been LME stocks. Last Thursday, there were 270,550 tons in warehouses, and the number had been declining throughout the week as the price of copper recovered. Keep an eye on LME stocks as well as the labor situation at the world's leading mines for clues as to the path of least resistance for red metal in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.