Trump's Syria Strike Has Little Upside

President Trump ordered a missile strike on Syrian airbases in retaliation for the chemical weapons event in Syria on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on a pair of airbases in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in Idleb province on Tuesday. This event changes nearly everything. In response, Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) rallied through the February high of $1263 but Silver's (NYSEARCA:SLV) rally stalled below its resistance line of $18.54.

The equity markets were nonplussed. But, nothing shakes them up at this point, volatility has been driven completely out of the market.

The response from Russia has been swift and predictable to anyone who studies Putin and his staff closely, like I do.

First, the air safety agreement between the U.S. and Russia is dead. This agreement had been steadily upgraded to facilitate mutual goals in Syria while avoiding potential mistakes.

Second, Putin ordered a Kalibr missile-armed frigate to the Russian's naval base at Tartus, the Admiral Grigorovich.

Third, Syria's air defenses will be upgraded further. I would expect more S-300 anti-missile systems will be brought in.

Timed along with the missile strike were assaults by ISIS on Syrian Arab Army positions along the Homs-Palmyra highway. This is the front-line of the SAA's campaign against ISIS.

This further destabilizes an already dangerous relationship between the U.S. and Russia. Investors need to factor in these political events into their portfolio planning. It has done nothing, however, to dampen the bull market on Russian stocks which has been underway for just under a year now.

I covered this last week after the Bank of Russia cut interest rates. The MICEX 50 Index, approximated by the Van Eck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX), continues to consolidate above 2000. And, with a strengthening ruble due to expanding regional importance, primary trade surpluses and lower inflation RSX should continue to perform very well over the rest of 2017 regardless of any increased tensions between the U.S. and Russia over how to resolve Syria's issues.

Why Trump Did It

There will be a lot of column inches written on why this occurred so quickly. But, all of the factors boil down to he needed a win and was willing to risk a lot to get one.

The response from the U.S. media, his opposition in Congress and the Senate suggest he has shored up support for his administration. War and strong leadership are always valued in U.S. politics.

The strike stops dead cold the idea that Trump works for Russia and that gives him more latitude with Congress to get legislation passed. From a domestic policy perspective, this will help him push through a budget and possibly his tax cut plan before the end of this year.

Given the failure to overhaul Obamacare on the first try and the need to cut spending or raise the debt ceiling Trump needs all the allies he can get to move forward.

The problem is that he wants a weaker dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) to improve exports and drive a hard bargain with China. He's not going to get that if he's quick to use military force in response to everything that offends him.

That will create a run on the dollar, sending it up fast versus currencies under pressure, like the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) and most emerging markets. The USDX was looking for a spark to send it higher after getting mixed signals from the Fed.

Looking at the chart, we see the USDX put in the first weekly bullish reversal signal of the year this week. This sets the stage for a run to around 102.27 to the upside, the March high. And given today's price action, the euro is the main loser here.

In short, Trump needed a win regardless of the facts on the ground, which are still unknown. But, the fallout from this may be a Pyrrhic victory if it sets off a new bull move in the dollar.

Where We're Headed

Need proof? The war trade is usually an ephemeral one to be faded quickly as markets highly discount cooler heads prevailing.

Gold looked like it would put in a weekly close above its February high, giving it the momentum it needs to make a move towards $1300 in the next few days. I covered this in an article earlier this week. Gold needed to close today above $1263 to put in a convincing bull move that would set us up for higher prices next week.

Silver never broke through resistance, and that, to me, means that the market is unconvinced there will be further movement from there. The rally in both metals was snuffed out just after the European close.

Oil spiked overnight, but has faded as well with Brent Crude (NYSEARCA:BNO) only moving to challenge overhead resistance at $55.

But, that said, the euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) is down below $1.06 today, suggesting a strong move to dollars in case that they don't. European sovereign bond markets were quiet. This is follow-through action on last week's bearish reversal signal. The euro looks primed for a move back to $1.05 or lower next week.

If Trump's move here is the beginning of a new dollar bull move higher, which it very well could be, then I would look for the euro to trade at parity with the dollar in the next few months.

This will keep Gold and Silver under pressure as well. Today's failed breakout in Gold is especially worrying because it had all the catalyst it needed to break higher convincingly. Gold bulls need to be wary of a washout this month if the euro breaks sharply lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and too many goats