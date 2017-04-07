TEGNA Can Go 24% Higher

By Cristiano Bellavitis

Back in January, we wrote an article about TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA). At that time, the stock was priced at $22.69. We mentioned that, in our opinion, a DCF valuation model provided a value of $39 per share while a sum of the parts reached a valuation of $31.7. As of today, the stock moved to $25.6 and paid a dividend of $0.14 for a total gain of 13.4% in two months. We still believe that the stock is worth more than $30, and recent developments confirm this view.

TEGNA

It is important to note that TEGNA is not a pure TV broadcaster, but mostly a content producer. Hence, worries about the fact that consumers are watching less television and spending more time on their phones or computers might not have a dramatic effect on TEGNA. In fact, if for example the company produces news, it can sell the same news content to TVs as well as to websites or streaming services. In this video, CEO Gracia Martore discusses how the company plans to monetize digital platforms and streaming websites.

On the digital side, the business is comprised of valuable assets such as Cars.com. Cars.com is the leading online destination for automotive consumers to get information about car shopping, selling and servicing. With over 30 million monthly visits to its web properties, Cars.com leverages its growing consumer audience to help automotive marketers more effectively reach car buyers and sellers, as well as those looking for trusted service providers. In addition, the digital segment controls a majority stake in CareerBuilder. The website is a global leader in human capital solutions, helping the employers attract great talent. CareerBuilder provides services ranging from labor market intelligence to talent management software and other recruitment solutions. It is the largest online job site in North America, measured both by traffic and revenue, and has a presence in more than 60 markets worldwide. Together, Cars.com and CareerBuilder provide TEGNA's advertising partners with access to two very important categories - automotive and human capital solutions.

Fundamentals

TEGNA has a market cap of $5.5B. In 2016, it generated revenues of $3.3B, operating profits of $1B, and net income of $455M. At today's prices, it trades at only 14X expected 2017 EPS and 11X the expected 2018 EPS. The company offers a respectable ROE of 19.5%, ROA of 7.4% and ROC of 10%, all above the Media industry average (Source: 4-Traders and Simply Wall St).

DCF Valuation

As we previously mentioned, TEGNA trades at low multiples. Using a DCF provided by Simply Wall St originally valued the company $39.72 per share, and the current valuation is still similar, with a value of almost $39. However, what is more interesting is the valuation using a sum of the parts. This valuation is critical considering the strategic changes going on at TEGNA.

Spin-Off

Although the DCF model can offer valuable insights, today we prefer to value TEGNA with a sum of the parts. Within a few months, the company is going to spin off Cars.com, and this event will bring more visibility to its assets. The slide below summarizes the transaction. TEGNA expects to spin off the website in the first half of this year. In turn, Cars.com will pay a special dividend to TEGNA's shareholders. The slide below summarizes the transaction:

(Source: Company presentation)

Why this makes sense? First, the two companies are different. Although they can both be considered media companies, the underlying businesses are strategically very different. Further, the two companies have different growth trajectories and different types of assets. Therefore, by separating them, the management will be able to focus on their respective strengths. Also, and most important for our thesis, by valuing the companies separately, shareholders will gain in value for two reasons: first, an investor can decide whether it wants exposure to Cars.com, TEGNA or both; second, we believe that post spin-off, TGNA's stock price will be higher than today.

(Source: Company presentation)

Cars.com is a valuable asset. From 2013 to 2015, the website increased revenues by a CAGR of 19.4%, reaching $597M (Source: Company presentation). Even more impressive, the EBITDA increased by a CAGR of 77.2% to reach $239M in 2015. Despite being a growth company, in 2015, the website generated $158M in operating profits. Cars.com experienced these solid numbers due to its market-leading position in the auto industry with almost 14 million monthly unique visitors.

(Source: Company presentation)

How much is Cars.com worth? It is not easy to value the company with the limited numbers available, but we can try to look at competitors. TEGNA argues that Cars.com competitors are valued 15/20X forward EBITDA. Considering that in 2015 the EBITDA was $239M, if we assume a growth of 10% a year (considerably lower than in the previous years), in 2017, we can expect an EBITDA of $290M. Assuming the lower bound valuation (15X the 2017 EBITDA), we would achieve $4.3B in valuation. This figure would cover almost the current market cap of the whole company.

Let's compare these numbers with the current valuation of Auto Trader Group Plc (OTCPK:ATDRY). This UK company engages in the digital businesses, selling online procurement site for automotives. The company sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, trucks and insurance products. Therefore, it looks like it could be a very appropriate comparison. Over the last year, Auto Trader increased its revenues to £282M (+10%), its EBITDA to £182M (+16%) and net income to $127M (+1,200%; source: 4-Traders). Again, it looks like a very similar company. The company's enterprise value is currently trading at 19.7X the expected EBITDA for 2017 and 17.9X the EBITDA for 2018 (Source: 4-Traders). Hence, the valuation multiples proposed by TEGNA look appropriate. We conservatively used a 15X 2017 EBITDA to reach a valuation of $4.3B, using a 19.6X like Auto Trader, we would achieve a valuation above the current TEGNA market cap. Hence, at today's market prices, an investor is getting Cars.com and the rest of the company for free.

CareerBuilder.com

The company is also exploring strategic alternatives for CareerBuilder.com. Back in January, we valued the website at $1.2B. We reached this conclusion by comparing the valuations achieved by LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) when it was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a price tag of $26.2B.

A couple of days ago, as Reuters pointed out, rumors spread out that private equity firm GTCR LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire CareerBuilder for more than $1B. Apparently, GTCR has prevailed in an auction for CareerBuilder, and is in the process of trying to finalize the terms of a deal, the people said this week, cautioning that it is still possible that the negotiations end without an agreement. The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. TEGNA and Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) declined to comment while GTCR, CareerBuilder and McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) did not respond to requests for comment.

This news, if proven correct, would confirm our valuation of the website and would further support the value of TEGNA. GTCR is considering an offer of "more than $1B", so a valuation of $1.2-1.4B looks plausible and in line with our previous estimates.

Sum-of-the-parts valuation

At this stage, we have Cars.com with a value of at least $4.3B and CareerBuilder with a value of at least $1.2B. Considering that CareerBuilder is only partially owned by TEGNA (53%), summing it up, we reach a total value of about $5B, in line with the current market cap of TGNA of $5.5B. How much is TEGNA worth after the sale and spin-off of these two assets?

As we mentioned in January, the company is not booming, but it is still very profitable. Back then, we compared the "would be" TEGNA after the spin-offs of Cars.com and CareerBuilder with other media companies such as Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) (NASDAQ:DISCB) (NASDAQ:DISCK) or Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI). Valuing the company with the multiples of its competitors, we arrived at a value of $1.9B (net of debt).

Therefore, to sum up, TEGNA Media and the other digital businesses should be worth $1.9B, Cars.com should conservatively be priced at $4.3B, and the ownership in CareerBuilder can fetch $0.6B, as confirmed by the recent private equity interest, for a grand total of $6.8B. Therefore, a fair stock price is $31.7. Hence, despite the recent stock price increase, TEGNA still offers an upside potential of 24%.

Risks

As we mentioned in this article, we own TEGNA shares with an entry price of $18.5. We still believe that the company offers an interesting risk-reward opportunity. However, a major risk exists. More than half of the value of TEGNA resides inside Cars.com. Hence, a large part of the company might never be realized, or could be delayed. Further, the valuation of Cars.com, although in line with most tech companies, can be considered stretched. We would not invest in Cars.com and/or CareerBuilder, as much as we did not invest in LinkedIn or Auto Trader. Therefore, if market valuations will compress, or if the spin-off of Cars.com will not go as planned, the whole investment thesis might change radically. The time frame is quite compressed. The company decided to spin off Cars.com in the first half of the year and seems to be in the final stage of negotiations for CareerBuilder, but all these transactions are far from certain.

Conclusion

TEGNA is a media company that reaches approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. In addition, it owns valuable digital businesses such as Cars.com and CareerBuilder. Over the last few days, the company received offers for the career website, in line with our former estimates. Over the next few months, TEGNA will spin off Cars.com. A sum of the parts provides a valuation of $31.7, 24% higher than today's market price. We believe that the spin-off of Cars.com, expected within a few months, will unlock this value.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, visit our website. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.