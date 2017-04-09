Little Known High Dividend Stock Yields 9%, Strong Growth, Estimates Rising

Tired of reading about the same old dividend stocks? Sometimes we all need a little something new in our lives, to spice things up. (Don't worry, we're past the red sports car phase.)

Searching for a new story in January '16 led us to publishing an article about a Canadian equity, CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., (OTC:CWXZF), a small cap stock, which still hasn't received much coverage in the financial press. At the time, it hadn't been a focus stock on Seeking Alpha since November 2015, and that appears to be the only time it was the focus of an article on this site, until we wrote about it.

This article will update the information in our initial article. (All $ amounts listed in this article are in Canadian currency, except where noted otherwise.)

Profile: CanWel Building Materials Group is one of North America's largest distributors of building materials and home renovation products serving the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets. CanWel also operates nine wood preservation plants that produce quality treated wood products. (Source: CWX site) About 87% of Canwel's revenues are based in Canada, with 13% coming from the US.

Trading Details: There are two ways you can buy Canwel - either on the Toronto exchange under the ticker CWX or on the US OTC market under the ticker CWXZF. The "F" at the end of CWXZF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange.

The Toronto shares' trade volume was over 98K shares on 4/6/17 and the average daily US OTC volume is 6.64K shares. (Yahoo Finance lists both shares with the Canadian shares under the ticker CWX.TO).

Dividends: Management has held its quarterly dividend steady at $.14/share since June 2014 after its 1-for-2 stock split in May 2014. Prior to that, it was $.07/share.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track CWXZF's price and current dividend yield (in the Services section).

Canwel is currently yielding 9.24%, with a 58.42% dividend payout ratio. It should go ex-dividend next in late June.

Canwel's dividend payout ratio is based on a dividends-to-comprehensive income calculation. As you can see below, the ratio jumped around a lot on a quarterly basis in '16, as the comprehensive earnings figure fluctuated.

Canwel had a large one-time gain of $32.183M in Q2 '16 - a "bargain purchase gain" that resulted from CWX's acquisition of Jemi, a vertically-integrated forest products company that operates mainly in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Like most foreign stocks, this one will give you some diversification vs. the US $. However, that works both ways, so you'll have some currency risk. The Canadian $ is about flat vs. the US$ so far in 2017:

(Source: finviz)

Options: There are no US options listed for CWXZF, but we invite you to visit our website where you can see details for over 25 other income-producing trades in both our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Earnings: Canwel had a big year in 2016 - EBITDA grew 56%, Earnings grew 58%, and Revenue was up over 18%. Although the dividend/share was flat, the total dividends paid jumped by 54%, as the weighted average share count grew 45%.

Net non-recurring EPS grew over 20%.

The net EPS listed below differs from our EPS figures for non-recurring items of $.41/share, which eliminated the one-time gain on bargain purchase. Some of the financial websites show a much lower P/E for Canwel due to this difference. (The left column below is for full year 2016 and the right is for full year 2015.)

(Source: Canwel annual report '16)

Canwel has a seasonal business - as you can see from the data below, Q4 and Q1 are its weakest quarters, due to harsh weather in Canada - "Timber management operations and harvesting activities can also be compromised by inaccessibility to some sites during wet seasons, resulting in decreased harvest levels." (Source: CWX Q3 '16 report)

Performance: CWX is up around 25% over the past year, but has lagged the market in 2017.

Analysts: Analysts have raised their price targets for CWX considerably over the past 3 months. The previous price target range was $5.21-$6.08, with a consensus of $5.69.

This raise leaves CWX at 11.53% below analysts' lowest price target, and over 17% below the $7.34 consensus price target - it looks like there's some upside potential here, in addition to the attractive 9% dividend yield:

CWX has received 3 upward earnings estimate revisions for 2017 and 1 for 2018 over the past month.

(Source: YahooFinance)

Valuations: In addition to having a much higher than average dividend yield, CWX also looks cheaper than broad industry averages on a Price/Book and P/E basis. Its Price/Sales of just .32 is one of the lowest we've seen in a while.

Financials: CWX's ROE, ROA are much higher than industry averages while its Operating Margin and Debt/Equity are roughly in line.

Debt: Canwel's loan facility doesn't mature until 2020-21, leaving it ample time to refinance or recapitalize.

(Source: CWX Q4 '16 report)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWXZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.