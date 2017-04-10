Natural Gas And The Injection Season

Inventories are not too bullish, but the last injection was smaller than expectations.

Natural gas continued to drive the shorts mad this past week. Last year, the energy commodity traded to the lowest price since 1998 when it hit $1.611 per MMBtu in March. This year the lows came in late February at $2.522, 56.5% above last year's nadir.

The injection season for natural gas began this past week. The spring season tends to be one of the weakest times of the year for demand. Temperate weather conditions mean that requirements for heating and cooling is quiet and natural gas tends to pour into storage facilities and pipelines around the United States in preparation for the summer cooling season and next year's peak winter heating season.

While the coming weeks will certainly cause an increasing number of Btu's to arrive in storage, the price action has been eerily similar to last year. Natural gas made its lows for 2016 in early March, and so far, it looks like the energy commodity has made its 2017 low in late February.

The price remains above $3 per MMBtu

The price of May NYMEX natural gas futures remains above the $3 level, and as of last Friday, the price was north of $3.25 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, natural gas has been climbing a steep hill higher since making lows at $2.522 on the continuous contract and $2.737 on May futures on February 22. Momentum continues to be bullish, but the slow stochastic has climbed to overbought territory as has the relative strength measure. The price action during the rally that has lasted for over six weeks has been slow and steady, so daily historical volatility has declined to just under 28%, a low level for the commodity that is combustible in both its physical properties and price variance.

Last week, the market anxiously awaited inventory numbers from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) as the final readings from March tend to represent the beginning of the injection season as the spring is a time of the year where heating demand declines after the peak winter months.

Inventories are not too bullish, but the last injection was smaller than expectations

Last Thursday, the EIA reported that inventories increased by only 2 billion cubic feet to a total of 2.051 trillion cubic feet. Stockpiles will not breach the critical two tcf level this year, and that should be a bearish signal as we are going into the injection season with plenty of natural gas in storage facilities around the United States. While total stocks were 17.2% below last year's level, they stand at 14.8% above the five-year average for the end of March. The market had expected a slightly larger injection, so the price rose by 5.5 cents in the wake of the EIA weekly report.

Supply and demand fundamentals tend to be the significant driver of many commodity prices, and natural gas is no exception. However, given the new demand vertical for LNG in the form of a burgeoning export market for U.S. gas, massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions that have weighed on prices have been met with demand on the other side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. A new dimension for the natural gas market has likely increased volume and attracted more market participants to the natural gas futures arena.

Open interest is at the highest level since 2013

As a result of the price variance in the natural gas market, the NYMEX futures contract has attracted a significant amount of trading volume. Volatility is an investor's nightmare, but at the same time, a trader's paradise. Therefore, the natural gas futures and options contracts have been a sort of Garden of Eden for commodities speculators. This year, the market participation in the market has been the highest in quite some time. Source: CQG

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. Elevated levels of open interest tend to be a signal a market that is appealing to producers, consumers, investors, and speculators. As the monthly chart illustrates, the metric was at the 1.434 million contracts last week, which is the highest level since May 2013 and approaching an all-time high established in April 2013 at just under 1.556 million contracts.

The high degree of market participation at this time is likely coming from a wide range of trading activity. With the price over twice the level of last year's lows, producer hedging activity has picked up. As the monthly chart shows, the price range in the energy commodity has ranged from around $1 to over $15.60 per MMBtu, so it is likely that the current price there is also some consumer hedging activity in the market.

The LNG business has also impacted flows of gas resulting in an increase in positions from the new business. Finally, with the price trending higher, there are trend following longs with risk positions, and with inventories almost 15% over the five-year average for this time of the year, there are likely lots of shorts waiting for the price to move lower.

Lots of shorts are waiting for a dip

Considering that the price of natural gas futures traded to the lowest level since 1998 in March 2016 at $1.611, a price of over $3.25 looks mighty expensive to many who profited on last year's bear market. Additionally, with inventories going into the weak demand season at over 2 tcf and almost 15% above the five-year average for this time of the year has given shorts a reason to remain in risk positions.

Speculative shorts are waiting and hoping for a price dip these days. Since natural gas has been moving steadily higher since late February, the chances are that all of those shorts have positions that are out of funds as natural gas traded to a new peak last week at $3.347 per MMBtu and closed not far from that lofty level.

It is starting to look like natural gas futures are giving a repeat performance this spring as they took off from March lows in 2016 and did not look back until late June.

Will the injection season of 2017 be a repeat of 2016?

On the continuous NYMEX natural gas futures chart, the energy commodity rallied from $1.611 during the week of February 29, 2016, to highs of $2.998 in late June. A series of higher lows and higher highs followed the increase of 86% culminating with the 2016 peak at $3.9940 at the end of the year in late December.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows the move in 2016 and a repeat of last year's price action on a percentage basis could mean we are in for fireworks in the natural gas market over the weeks and months ahead. In 2017, nearby natural gas futures established a higher annual low at $2.522 in February. A move of 86% would take the price to $4.69 per MMBtu, higher than the 2016 highs. Last year, the continuous contract rallied a total of 147.9% from lows to highs, which would mean a price of around $6.25 per MMBtu.

I am not suggesting that the price action in 2017 will be a carbon copy of what we witnessed in 2016 on a percentage basis, but in a wild and volatile commodity like natural gas, those who have traded in this market over the years know that anything is possible. A move above $3.50 per MMBtu is likely to toast and roast those sitting with short positions, and that is starting to look like a distinct possibility given the currency price trajectory and price momentum.

We are now officially in the early days of the 2017 injection season in the natural gas market. While the shorts are waiting for a dip that reflects a high level of inventories, they may find themselves rushing for an exit to their positions as the price action continues to be bullish. Natural gas closed last Friday at around the $3.3266 level on the nearby May NYMEX futures contract, a high level compared to last year but a lot closer to the lows than the highs over the past twenty-seven years.

I want to inform you about an upcoming price increase for The Hecht Commodity Report. On May 1, we are raising our price for the first time. Current subscribers and anyone who signs up before April 30, 2017, will lock in our legacy price. For any new subscriber, I am offering a two-week free trial for the report. The Hecht Commodity Report features a detailed report on the major commodity sectors, covering over 30 individual commodity markets, with analysis on the technical and fundamental state of each market. I also share ways to play those conditions. Sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report and have a look before the price goes up!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.