The Boom And Bust Of World Peace

After World War I, no one wanted another war. Yet, forced pacifism coupled with national shortsightedness formed the key ingredients to another war. On one hand, pacifists in the UK and France pushed for disarmament, allowing Germany military force to catch-up quickly. On the other hand, war indemnities and forced humiliations to German's national sovereignty created an appetite for vengeance within the defeated people.

The result was the Second World War and an even bigger calamitous result in terms of deaths and human suffering. At the end of the biggest armed conflict ever seen, the winners realized their mistakes and opted for a sensible approach while dealing with the defeated nations.

The answer to nationalism was to create commercial interdependence and prosperity. By doing this, the winners achieved better communication lines and engaged the defeated nations in a cooperative way, creating and reinforcing friendly ties. The same strategy was adopted while dealing with China in the 80's. The idea was to avoid China replacing the USSR as the West Nemesis.

The previous strategy ensured 70 years of world peace, with occasional regional conflicts here and there. Frontiers in Europe remained stable with the notable exception of the Republics from ex-Yugoslavia. On the other hand, rising economies from Asia and Latin America were engaged with globalization and tendentiously aligned with the western countries.

This strategy was mainly genuine, the rich countries from the west were offering a slice of the pie to the rest of the world in exchange for cooperation and stability. After WWII, the US used its surplus to finance the rest of the world. As a side effect, the openness to foreign goods also invited corporations to delocalize production to cheap labor countries. In time, multinational corporations became the biggest lobbyist in favor of global trade and market forces started to distort what was supposed to be a political goal.

This was a simplistic narrative of what followed WWII, in order to keep it short, but enough to introduce the theme.

Trump's protectionism will disrupt geopolitical traditional balances

The end result of market forces leading trade policy was the excess of production re-localization. Companies started looking for areas suitable for re-localization, in aggregate this massive movement resulted in economic pollution. Wages started to converge with third world, jobs were lost and social security systems were pushed to the brink of collapse so western consumers could get cheap imported goods. This system resulted for a while, supported on debt, but it seems obviously flawed.

Trump was capable of taking advantage from this phenomenon by correctly reading the problems of the lost America and providing a 180-degree response. The problem with a complete disruption in trade policy lies on the fact that several allied nations relied on world commerce to answer their own problems. They were counting on America keeping its commitments.

This will be a major long term factor creating attrition in international relations between countries. Most likely, it will lead to some armed conflicts between competing nations.

Trump's itchy finger

In addition to the trade disruption, Trump lacks prior experience dealing with international politics. This makes him prone to judgment mistakes.

It still soon to argue if it was a good or a bad call, but launching missiles at Syria is not a consistent action from someone that 2 months ago won the elections by arguing that the US should support Bashar al-Assad.

The lack of previous experience coupled with the interventive and impulsive nature of President Trump seems like another driver for future instability.

Russia's imperialism revival

The economic problems plaguing the Russian economy have been countered through a rhetoric against international powers. Nationalism has been the answer rather than fighting corruption and reforming the country.

Therefore, Russia turning to territorial aspirations shouldn't come as a shock. It started in 1994, with a 2-year campaign to recapture Chechnya. In 2007, an expedition to the arctic raised concerns about territorial ambitions to expand into the region. In 2008, Russia was involved in the war in Georgia that culminated with South Ossetia and Abkhazia becoming independent states. The 2014 Ukraine crisis ended with Russia's annexation of Crimea.

The previous paragraph is a simple description of the evolution of Russian interventionism beyond its borders. The net effect of this aggressive posture is more instability.

European fragmentation and national resentment

The European Union was created to avoid the 3rd world war through shared prosperity. However, the perception that some states, like Germany, have performed very well and others (the southern countries) have performed very poorly, has ignited a lot of resentment among EU members.

The current EUR setup is flawed, creating a dynamic, self-reinforcing disequilibrium favoring stronger countries in detriment of weaker ones. Since, nothing has been done to correct the EUR’s fiscal flaw, we can only expect further problems until the final collapse.

The EUR collapse would be a driver for reverting the European Union. One can speculate that smaller blocs of countries would raise from the crumbling union. The end result should be attrition within the Western Europe.

Investment rationale

The trend seems to be shifting. If the past 70 years were even better than Churchill’s wishes of peace for the next 30 years, the decade ahead seems much more troubling. One could argue that this unmatched period of peace is coming to an end. Therefore, testing the hypothesis of a world peace bust makes sense.

Gold and armament producers are an easy pick under this scenario. Modern warfare has been dependent on two main requirements: factories and oil supplies. To keep a war going any country needs factories to produce armament and oil to keep the tanks going. The US is still the best country in the world regarding these two requirements. Therefore, the bust in world peace should be positive for US based armament producers.

This way, I am siding with Raytheon (RTN), SPDR Gold trust (GLD) and Barrick Gold (ABX) to test the boom and bust of world peace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.