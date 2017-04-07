Alibaba: Growth Beyond E-Commerce

Most of the areas where the company operates are exposed to secular growth trends, but not all have the same potential.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is becoming much more than an e-commerce player. In order to understand the company's growth prospects, it's necessary to give a look at its non-commerce divisions, which now account for 14% of total revenue. In this article, I am going to share my view on the company's prospects outside the core e-commerce business. There are great opportunities in basically all the divisions, as those businesses are all exposed to secular growth trends. Nonetheless, I don't think all the divisions have the potential to generate income growth in the next few years. I see good opportunities in the Cloud Computing division and in traditional retail I think the DM&E division won't be a significant driver of income growth.

Moves in traditional retail

The constant shift toward digital purchases has scared many investors and led to the idea the majority of retail stocks are destined to keep declining. While I am aware that traditional retail is living a moment of drastic changes, I think a large number of investors didn't understand well what's happening in traditional retail. The change we are seeing is a shift to an omni-channel presence, rather than a strong shift to digital. With e-commerce in a strong trend of secular growth, many investors can find it surprising that companies such as Amazon and Alibaba are trying to build a physical retail business. But that's what they are doing. I am going to give readers a review of Alibaba's investments in traditional retail, with a particular focus on what happened in the last two and a half years.

Alibaba has probably been the company that played the most important role in shaking up the traditional retail sector in China, but given the actions undertaken in the last few years, which included buying up a series of brick-and-mortar stores, it's clear that the current trend is not just a transition to the digital channel, but to an omni-channel type of business with multiple facets. Alibaba is working on what it calls the "new retail" model, which could further transform the retail landscape in China. Jack Ma has said that he sees "tremendous challenges" for pure e-commerce operators as the country's economy slows.

I think the first investment worth mentioning is the 28.3 billion yuan ($4.6 B) stake in Suning Commerce Group, one of the largest non-government retailers in China. The move was part of an alliance with the electronics retailer, with the goal of giving customers a series of additional services - trying out a product in one of Suning's outlets before buying it on Alibaba, joining the companies' distribution networks to grant faster deliveries, and so on.

In November 2016, Alibaba invested 2.1B yuan ($305 million) in Sanjiang Shopping Club, a Chinese supermarket chain that operates about 160 stores scattered across the eastern province of Zhejiang.

In 2014, Alibaba Paid $692 million to buy a 9% stake in Yintai Group, the owner of Intime Department Stores. In January 2017, the company placed a bid to take department store chain Intime Retail Group Co. private for as much as $2.6 billion.

In February 2017, Alibaba signed a partnership with China's oldest and largest retailer Bailian Group. The deal does not include any financial investment from Alibaba, but the two companies plan to cooperate on supply chain technology using Alibaba's big data capabilities and integrate Alipay payments with Bailian Group's current membership program.

Alibaba is trying to attract customers in every possible way, through a large number of investments and partnerships in brick and mortar retail. By teaming up with many physical retailers, the company is trying to pioneer a new model of omni-channel retail where it can leverage its huge customers' network, big data capabilities and online payment platform. Alibaba sees an opportunity in helping Chinese retailers use technology to transform inventory management and believes it can exploit the partners' retail network to send goods to its own customers more efficiently. Alibaba's moves beyond e-commerce tell us something important. Alibaba's growth in the core business segment will go well beyond the expansion of the e-commerce business.

Alipay

Alibaba's affiliate company Ant Financial Services operates Alipay, the leading online payment platform in China (65% market share) and the world's largest mobile and online payments platform. We can expect this division to benefit from the positive trend in online payments in China, thanks to its leading position in the country. According to China Internet Watch, transactions of third-party online payment in China totaled 19.2 trillion yuan (US$2.79 trillion) in 2016 with an increase of 62.2% over 2015. The market is expected to grow to 26.9 trillion yuan (US$3.91 trillion) in 2019. I think a chart is worth more than words here.

Digital Media & Entertainment

This is the second largest segment in terms of revenue. Last quarter, the DM&E segment reported a +273% YoY growth to RMB4,063 million (US$585 million), thanks to the consolidation of Youku Tudou. Alibaba competes in digital entertainment in China through a combination of licensed premium content as well as self-produced and joint-produced programming. While the revenue growth rate is exceptional, losses in the division widened as a result of aggressive investments in content and technology. EBITA margin declined from -38% in 2015 to -60% in 2016. The business is growing but faces fierce competition from other giants such as Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD), which have online video platforms that compete with Alibaba's services and are investing in the production of original content for their platforms.

As it happens with Baidu's iQiyi, Alibaba's DM&E division keeps reporting large losses, as the company tries to grow the division through aggressive investments in content acquisition. Online video entertainment is not an easy business, especially if there are several players fighting to gain market share. As the business of Pay-TV has shown in many countries, when two or more players are operating in the same market, margins shrink and only the market leader usually reports decent profits. Baidu and Alibaba are aware of the advantages of being the market leader, so I expect investments to continue aggressively for still many years. Management says we can expect operating losses to decline as revenue starts to grow more than operating costs. Of course, it will. Nonetheless, I think the environment will remain highly competitive for many years, as Baidu is being equally aggressive in its investments and will try to consolidate its leading position at all costs. Competitors include Tencent, which has its own video platform; LeTV.com, controlled by LeEco; Mgtv.com, the online streaming site of the leading TV broadcaster Hunan Broadcasting System. These players were operating through different business models (similar to Netflix or YouTube) and used to offer different content, but are becoming increasingly similar in order to reach more customers.

We can expect losses to decline gradually, but this division will not turn profitable anytime soon, and I would count on other divisions to generate earnings growth in the next few years. The company's efforts in online video entertainment are jeopardized by the fierce competition from players like Baidu and by the unattractive fundamentals of this business. Alibaba pictures and UCweb may have more attractive fundamentals, but the huge investments in content acquisition and for the development of Youku will probably offset any strength in those divisions.

Cloud Computing

This division is reporting exceptional growth as well. Last quarter, revenue from the Cloud Computing segment grew 115% year-over-year to RMB1,764 million (US$254 million). The segment is not profitable yet, but losses have shrunk and EBITA is now close to positive territory. The Adjusted EBITA margin improved from -41% in Q3 to -5%, despite a number of price cuts on several products. The exceptional revenue growth was driven by a strong rise in paying customers, who grew to 765,000, an increase of about 114,000 from the previous quarter.

Alibaba provides cloud products and services for over 35% of websites in China, but their growth plans include international expansion. Alibaba is sparing no effort to expand the Cloud business outside China and during Q4 it expanded its global footprint with new data center launches in several regions, including Japan, Germany, the Middle East and Australia. The management has clearly stated that making the division profitable is not the priority now, while the top priority is expanding the company's market leadership.

Unlike DD&M, the Cloud business has more attractive fundamentals and could be a great source of income when it will reach a decent size. As the strong increase in EBITA margin suggests, the positive effects of improved technology and scale are very strong in this segment, and lead to a strong improvement in margins in spite of price cuts on several products. The risk is that the products from competitors, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, may gain market share at the expense of Alibaba, a scenario that research firm Forrester considers likely.

Regarding expansion outside China, Alibaba will have to face fierce competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to name a few. The good news is that the market is expected to grow at a 27% CAGR for at least the next decade. The strong growth trend suggests there is no need to gain market share at the expense of other players to grow sales.

Innovation Initiatives & Others

In Q4 2016, revenue from Innovation Initiatives & Other segment increased 51% year-over-year to RMB845 million (US$122 million). Adjusted EBITA margin of the segment was negative 93% due to the aggressive investments in AutoNavi, YunOS and DingTalk, but much better than the -183% reported in Q4 2015. This division includes several projects and investments that are often uncorrelated and which include a navigation and mapping division (AutoNavi, bought in 2014), a smartphone operating system (YunOS), an enterprise messaging app (DingTalk), and other smaller projects.

The low correlation between the projects doesn't allow us to discuss the division future prospects as a unique business.

Autonavi is one of the two leading mapping services in China (together with Baidu maps) and can benefit from the positive trends in the industry, which is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR globally in the next 5 years. The autonomous driving market, with its huge potential size, has opened a great number of opportunities for companies like Autonavi, as they can exploit the industry's need for HD maps. The main competitors in China include Baidu, Google, HERE and TomTom, to name a few. Actually, internet firms, automakers, sensor vendors and digital map providers all compete in this business.

According to analysts, YunOs has surpassed Apple's iOS and is now the second smartphone operating system in China, with a 14% market share. In the smartphone market, China remains the fastest-growing region, with growth rates in the mid-teens. Nonetheless, I think the global market is too competitive for YunOS, whose growth outside China will probably be limited to a few cheaper smartphones with limited market share. Put it simply, I expect this segment to grow nicely in the domestic market but I doubt it can reach a meaningful expansion outside China. Not that bad, considering the growth trends in the smartphone market.

DingTalk is a messaging app that works like WeChat, but unlike Tencent's app, it targets the communication needs of small and medium enterprises. Alibaba's DingTalk is exposed to competition from several apps, mainly WeChat, which started to launch enterprise accounts with higher security and several useful functions that include file sharing. Nonetheless, Alibaba can exploit its huge network of sellers on its e-commerce sites to reach potential customers, something that can support DingTalk's growth.

Final thoughts

The share of revenue not generated by the core commerce business is growing fast, almost doubling from 7% in 2015 to 13% in 2016. Although commerce is still the main driver of growth, it's becoming increasingly important to track the performance of the other segments. Digital Media & Entertainment is showing the strongest growth and is the biggest non-core division. Nonetheless, I think the fierce competition in the domestic market and the need to keep investing in content and technology will weigh on profits for at least several years. Conversely, I think the Cloud Computing division has better prospects in the short-medium term, since Alibaba benefits from a leading position in China and margins are more sensitive to scale and technology improvements. Alipay is without any doubt in a strong position to drive growth in the next years, while the expansion in traditional retail and the efforts to build an omni-channel presence can create new revenue streams and improve the e-commerce business.

