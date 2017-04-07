Billion-Dollar Bet On Beer Paying Off For Constellation Brands

One of Thursday's hot movers was Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), which opened up over 5% on a bullish earnings report.

Constellation Brands (STZ and STZ.B) is a Fortune 500 producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits. While not a household name, Constellation Brands lays claim to be the number-three beer company in the United States, trailing only Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP). Beer consumers will, however, recognize Constellation Brand's favorite Mexican cervasas, Corona and Modelo. Corona is the top-selling imported beer in the country, and Modelo is one of the fastest growing brands in the import market.

Most intriguingly, however, the company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point Brewery of San Diego. In November 2015, Constellation purchased Ballast Point for a cool $1 billion. For perspective, Heineken paid about $500 million for half of a larger craft-beer marker, Lagunitas Brewing.

At the time, Ballast Point was a craft brewery with a loyal following; craft beer enthusiasts would seek out its offerings wherever they could find them. Since the sale, the company has ramped up production and distribution. According to published reports, Ballast Point will soon be available in all 50 states. Now that beer lovers can find it more easily, they're buying more of it, driving growth for STZ.

It's Good Beer. Really Good.

Ballast Point features of full lineup of creative, sudsy creations. The Sculpin IPA is the standard-bearer for the brewery, a West-Coast style India Pale Ale with a lofty 97 rating from Beer Advocate. If you like it darker, they also offer a highly-regarded porter, Victory at Sea, in a variety of incarnations.

While Ballast Point is a comparatively small part of Constellation Brands, it is not insignificant. As today's STZ earnings release states:

Net sales for the beer business increased 17 percent. This was due to a 13 percent increase in organic net sales driven primarily by volume growth and favorable pricing, and the acquisition benefit from Ballast Point.

Ballast Point had planned to go public before Constellation stepped in and swept them off their feet. At the time of purchase, STZ leadership remarked that Ballast Point:

[P]rovides a high-growth premium platform that will enable Constellation to compete in the fast-growing craft beer segment, further strengthening its position in the highest end of the U.S. beer market.

BP brands weren't available in the Granite State until fairly recently, but from where I sit and sip here in New Hampshire, the local retail price for a six-pack of the Grapefruit Sculpin IPA (my personal favorite) is $14.99. Quality-wise, it's near the top with a whopping 95 rating on Beer Advocate. Price-wise, it also represents the very top end of the consumer beer market. Assuming production costs are otherwise typical, there's a healthy profit margin built into every sixer.

Room to Run?

The stock is now bubbling over $170, near its high-water mark. Applying a seasonality research approach, a Q2 run from here is certainly possible. (Note: The company just filed its fiscal year Q4 earnings; here, I am referring to the calendar year Q2.)

As noted in the above table from The Seasonal Investor, since 2007, STZ has enjoyed an average increase for the upcoming quarter of almost 7%.

Summer is coming soon to North America, and that warmer weather will entail a lot of Corona drinking, with or without the lime. As I noted last year, roughly a third of beer sales in the U.S. take place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Longer term, the company's guidance expects beer business sales growth of 9% to 11% this fiscal year.

If you're not a lover of beer, Constellation also carries a wide variety of wine labels including Robert Mondavi and Clos du Bois, as well as liquors such as Svedka Vodka.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.