NewCastle Gold: A Potential Takeover Target?

There's been lots of chatter about the mining stocks diverging from the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) price the past few weeks, and I've been embracing this divergence with open arms. It's rare that you get the opportunity to buy shares in gold companies with a higher gold price and a lower oil (NYSEARCA:USO) price than you were able to a few months ago. This value proposition becomes even more attractive when many of these companies have made substantial progress already this year that they're being given zero value for. I've been combing through hundreds of junior miners the past 6 weeks in an attempt to find any that I may have missed that have yet to breakout. The most recent gold company I stumbled upon was NewCastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF), a junior explorer with a grandiose open-pit deposit in California. NewCastle continues to report impressive intercepts from its Castle Mountain Project, and the resource estimate scheduled for later this year should reflect this.

NewCastle Gold first hopped on my radar last year when the company hit a monster hole of 213 meters of 1.09 grams per tonne gold at their flagship project. While the grades on this hole were nothing exceptional, the thickness of the intercept warranted a further look at the company. This led to the realization that they had a powerhouse of a management team at their helm, stacked with Gerald Panneton (ex-Detour), Richard Warke (ex-Ventana), Frank Giustra (ex-Goldcorp), and Sergio Cattalani (ex-Osisko). Apart from the jurisdiction, the most important ingredient in my opinion for a junior miner's success is the management team.

I've seen companies with very impressive deposits dilute themselves to death with poor financing decisions and floods of warrants, as well as technical teams that couldn't hit a decent intercept even if they were sitting on a deposit like BruceJack. On the contrary I've seen great management teams turn what looked like average deposits into new gold districts, and weather ferocious bear markets in the gold sector without diluting out their shareholders. Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) is a perfect example of this as they have one of the most impressive management teams in the industry, and they've managed to turn an average deposit at Windfall Lake into one of the most sought after staking grounds of 2016.

NewCastle did a great job of getting a financing done prior to the post-election swoon for gold, and managed to raise nearly $20 million at $0.82 per share without warrants. The current share price is below their October financing, but the company has made significant progress since. Before going into the recent developments, it's worth providing a quick summary of the company.

NewCastle Gold's flagship project is the 100% owned Castle Mountain Gold Project, which sits on 14,500 acres of land on the border of Nevada and California. The company is surrounded by other mines with New Gold's (NYSEMKT:NGD) Mesquite Mine to the south, Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) Borax Mine to the west, and Silver Standard's (NASDAQ:SSRI) Perdito Mine to the northwest. The project is currently home to 4.9 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.59 grams per tonne.

While these grades may seem low at first glance, it's worth noting that the Mesquite Mine to the south is producing at 0.55 grams per tonne gold. It's also worth noting that using a much higher cut-off grade, NewCastle Gold still has 3.6 million ounces at an average grade of over 0.96 grams per tonne gold. In fact Castle Mountain was a past producing mine between 1991-2004, but was shut down due to depressed gold prices.

Typically I do not stick my neck out on sub 0.80 gram per tonne explorers, but I don't believe the current resource grade is representative of what lies at Castle Mountain. Below are some highlight drill intercepts that have been released since the most recent resource estimate:

CMM-079: 213.70 meters of 1.09 grams per tonne gold

CMM-095: 56.4 meters of 1.07 grams per tonne gold

CMM-087: 50.3 meters of 3.70 grams per tonne gold

CMM-088: 54.9 meters of 1.01 grams per tonne gold

CMM-111: 135.9 meters of 1.73 grams per tonne gold

CMM-128: 94.5 meters of 1.25 grams per tonne gold

CMM-132: 67.1 meters of 1.07 grams per tonne gold

CMM-122C: 192.9 meters of 1.07 grams per tonne gold

CMM-129: 275.8 meters of 1.63 grams per tonne gold

As we can see from the above drill results, the company been pumping out thick intercepts of exceptional grades that are well above the current resource grade. While only some of the holes are coming in near these grades, the majority of other holes have intersected grades in the 0.45 - 0.75 grams per tonne range. This means that the average grade being hit is around 0.60 grams per tonne gold, but these higher grade intercepts should help to push the average grade up closer to 0.70 grams per tonne.

Grades of this level would be a deal-breaker for me at most deposits, but Castle Mountain has an excellent strip ratio of 2.8:1, and is amenable to heap-leach mining. This means that they can get away with lower grades, and should also benefit from lower initial capex to put the project into production. As we can see from the above comparisons, projects at this grade are feasible as long as the resource size is worth building the mine. Castle Mountain has no problem in this department as it's looking increasingly like they will surpass the 6 million ounce mark on the release of the new resource estimate. I'm confident they can move their deposit from 4.9 million ounces to 6.0 million ounces plus as their deposits have been drilled at slightly lower depths, and grades have come in slightly higher than the most recent resource estimate.

The other part to the Castle Mountain investment thesis that de-risks the story is the federal mine permit that's already in place. This tells us that there shouldn't be any hiccups in obtaining the other necessary permits, and the government is not opposed to a mine at Castle Mountain.

Based on NewCastle Gold's 184 million shares outstanding, the company is currently being valued at $145 million dollars before cash. Subtracting for cash of just over $12 million, the company's current enterprise value is $133 million dollars (CAD). This puts a value on the company's ounces of roughly $27.00 each. This is slightly below what I would consider to be fair value for low-grade bulk tonnage ounces in North America, and this is using the 2015 resource estimate. I personally believe the company can grow its resource by 20% in time for the new resource estimate later this year, therefore this would reduce this value to closer to $20.00/ounce.

Given the management team at NewCastle, the fact that the project already has major permits and the recent drilling results, I've taken a small starter position in the company recently. I believe we are in the first innings of a new gold bull market, and junior companies with large resource bases and permits already in place are attractive to mid-tier producers looking to add ounces to their reserves. I do not expect New Gold to be a suitor given that it has its own problems, but would be surprised if other producers do not do some sniffing around once the pre-feasibility study is released at Castle Mountain later this year. The starter position I've built allows to build around my position if the story continues to improve, while keeping my risk limited if the story does not develop as I hope. For full transparency I've acquired a position at $0.785 cents (CAD), with a portfolio size of just under 2.5%.

Taking a look at the above chart of NewCastle Gold, the fundamentals are not the only thing that have caught my attention. The daily chart above has broken out of its 2016 downtrend, and the stock is now banging up against resistance at the $0.80 cents level. The stock has built a flat top base with higher lows and despite the difficulties among the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX), NewCastle's 200-day moving average is still assuming a positive slope. A close above $0.84 CAD would be very bullish for the stock, and allow it to resume its current bull market.

Looking at the monthly chart we can see that the stock went on a tear in 2016, and the pullback dropped the stock right onto its rising 20-month moving average. This is my line in the sand for assessing whether a stock is in a bull or bear market, and it's impressive that NewCastle managed to hold this level despite the volatility. As long as the stock is able to hold above this moving average going forward, I believe investors will continue to buy the dips in the stock.

I believe NewCastle Gold is presenting investors with a speculative appetite an entry at these levels. The stock's technical picture is turning around rapidly while its valuation is presenting minimal risk to the downside. Given the new resource estimate and the pre-feasibility study scheduled for late 2017, the company should command a re-rating if both are favorable. I expect the company's shares to climb in anticipation of this news, and have therefore taken a speculative position while the story plays out. Augusta Group has an excellent track record of building shareholder value, and I see no reason to believe at this juncture that NewCastle will play out any different.

