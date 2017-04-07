Orbital ATK Is Ready For Liftoff

Thesis

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) is an under the radar defense company. When people think defense names like Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) come to mind. Well, I believe Orbital is a good value with good growth potential. I believe defense spending will only ever go up for the foreseeable future. I believe Orbital ATK is a good opportunity.

About The Company

Orbital ATK is a defense company. It develops and produces aerospace, defense, and aviation related products. The company sells to the US Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other international customers.

Orbital operates in three segments. These are: flight systems, defense systems, and space systems. Flight systems develops rockets used for a wide range of purposes including space launches and missiles. The defense systems group produces small and large caliber ammunition, as well as a huge variety of other defense systems. Space systems offers satellites used for communication and broadcasting as well as other space systems. The revenue distribution of the segments is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Orbital ATK Revenue Distribution

Source: Orbital Investor Presentation

The company is just over the requirement to be considered large cap with a $5.5B market cap. There is no significant insider or institutional ownership. However, the company trades in fairly low volume. Average trade volume is just over 300,000 shares per day. This suggests the company may fly under the radar when the competition trades in millions of shares per day.

What I Like

Orbital seems to be fairly valued, if not slightly undervalued. P/E for the company is 19.2 with a forward P/E of 14.4. PEG for the company is 1.63 which bakes in some growth. The company trades at 1.24x sales and 2.85x the book value. Both the P/E and the price/book are under the average for the capital goods industry.

Earnings are expected to increase 22% next year and 47% over the next three years. Orbital has a pretty solid earnings history and future as well. Past and future earnings for the company are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Orbital ATK Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

Orbital's performance metrics leave something to be desired. Return on equity, assets, and capital are 4.1%, 3.5%, and 11% respectively. ROE was way under the industry average. ROA was also under industry average. ROC was ever so slightly over the average of the capital goods industry.

The company has a fair amount of debt. Current debt/equity is 80% which is higher than what I usually like to see. However, Orbital has a history of returning cash to shareholders. It currently pays a dividend of 1.33%. In 2017, the company plans on repurchasing $200m of stock and paying out $75m in dividends. So, a little column A, a little column B.

Opportunities And Drivers

The first major driver I would like to talk about is defense spending. It appears that this number can only go up. This, of course, benefits Orbital. The company already has a large contract backlog. In fact, the current backlog provides 90% of the targeted revenue for 2017. Backlog details are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Orbital ATK Backlog

Source: Orbital Investor Presentation

Another driver for the company is its space systems segment. There has been headline after headline recently about Jeff Bezos selling stock to finance recreational space flight, or, Elon Musk and SPACEX. We keep hearing about manned missions to Mars. I think that as a substantial player in the 'outer space' world, Orbital will benefit from all the positive talk we are seeing. The company builds satellites, yes, but it also builds human rated space systems and re-supplies the ISS. It is a major player in a very cool and hot sector.

To put it simply, all of Orbital's business segments are in fields with high potential for growth. The things the company does are conventionally cool - fast planes, missiles, explosions, outer space. The company has what I consider to be a lower valuation than it should have. I think spending on defense, flight, and space will increase steeply going forward. If you've been paying attention you will notice that those are the three operating segments of Orbital as well.

Risks

There are several risks facing the company. First is debt. I would not consider the company's debt to be too much of an issue at this time. Yes, rates are going up, however, Orbital has stated a plan to pay down its debt. As long as they keep it in check I will be satisfied but I will be watching the debt level closely.

There is always the risk that new defense and space spending does not materialize. That is a judgment call. In my opinion that is the direction we are headed. Others may feel differently. It is up to you to decide the likelihood of defense and space spending increasing.

Other risks come with the territory. The company may fail to meet its obligations in contracts. It may bite off more than it can chew with its serious backlog. It faces competition. All of these can be found in Orbital's 10-K. However, none seem like a whole lot to worry about, in my opinion.

Final Thoughts

All of Orbital's three operating segments are in growing divisions. Despite this, the company has a P/E under 20 and a forward P/E even lower. Unlike Boeing or Northrop, Orbital has low trade volume. This further suggests the company is flying under the radar of retail investors. Orbital does a lot of really cool things and I see growth in the company's future. If not from defense, then from space and flight.