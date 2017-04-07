Can Tesla Rev Up Revenues Significantly Next Year?

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stellar growth in its SolarCity, energy storage, Model S/X, and Model 3 units should begin to generate significant revenue growth in 2018, which could quite plausibly drive up revenues 200% (2017-2018). This information might get factored into the stock one-year from now. However, these factors are certainly not calculated into Tesla's stock price today. Naturally, the underlying scenario is presenting an extraordinary opportunity to act on credible, comprehensive information most market participants may not have access to for months.

Tesla is a dominant market leader in key rapidly growing, revolutionary sectors such as EVs, solar and energy storage. The revenue streams that have originated in these sectors have major potential to grow into multi-year cash flow pipelines that have the potential to sustain revenue growth and profits for decades to come. Based on the fundamental and mathematical analyses surrounding Tesla's environment the stock could be on the verge of a major move higher, as 2018 TSLA total revenues rev up to $32.2 billion.

Naturally, there are a few elements that could challenge such bullish assertions and Tesla could very likely hit a few speed bumps along its road to $32.2 billion. After all, the company is no stranger to production deficiencies, hardware glitches, and even an occasional fiery incident with its batteries. Some analysts have expressed concern regarding future demand for Tesla's vehicles and some are now claiming that Tesla's Model S/X unit is beginning to see lower growth. Furthermore, other negative factors facing this company such as its extremely high burn rate may lead to further capital raises in the future.

However, we believe that the negative elements challenging the company's growth prospects are likely to be relatively brief and transitory in nature, and should not impact our projections by more than 20%. That would represent a reduction in revenues of about $6.4 billion, and would bring revenues down to $25.8 billion in a worst case scenario, which still represents an extremely impressive 150% year over year advance.

Tesla's Automobile Production and Revenue Projections

To obtain our Model S/X production figures we use a 30% growth rate in our analysis which is consistent with past four-year production growth and 2017 forecasts. 2015 year-over-year (yoy) production increased by 30.8%, 2016 yoy manufacturing increased by 40%, and 2017 yoy production is projected to increase by around 25% (average consensus 100,000 units).

We also will use a $100,000 average Model S/X price which was the approximate average selling price in 2016, and we will apply an average $45,000 sales price for a reasonably well equipped base Model 3 to conduct this analysis. However it is important to note that Model 3s will come in many different types and will offer an array of options we are accustomed to seeing in Model S sedans, therefore, some estimates are calling for $50,000 to be a plausible average price in 2018.

According to these metrics the study indicates the company will be able to deliver approximately 142,000 Model S/X automobiles in 2018. Representatives from Tesla as well as many analysts are now forecasting that the company will likely be able to achieve its target of 500,000 vehicles in 2018. Therefore we will use an estimated number of 358,000 Model 3s to continue with our analysis. According to calculations, Tesla's automobile revenues can reach $30.3 billion in 2018

SolarCity is prepared to provide approximately $1 billion in revenues in 2017. The company has averaged a revenue growth rate of 55% over the last 5 years, therefore it is logical to assume that the company will contribute roughly $1.5 billion to Tesla's top line in 2018.

How much growth potential does Tesla's Energy Storage business have? Tesla and LG Chem are essentially the only two companies sufficiently equipped to dominate the US battery storage market, which is expected to be worth as much as $US50 billion by 2020, Morgan Stanley's analysts predict. Tesla's energy storage business will roughly add $400 million in revenues to the company's top line in 2018.

What Will Demand for Tesla Vehicles Likely be in 2018?

Model 3 deposits are indicating very strong demand. In September 2016 approximately 500,000 were reserved and on October 27th, 2016, the number of reservations rose to nearly 700,000, enough to reserve roughly 700,000 Model 3 vehicles. Right now, that number is likely over a million and a backlog of Model 3s will help establish and sustain a continuous revenue generating pipeline for Tesla.

Moreover, Tesla's technology is years ahead of the competition. The company's technology keeps advancing and evolving at a rapid pace. For instance, by 2020 Tesla automobiles may accede 700 miles on a single charge.

Is Model S/X Demand Slowing?

Recently, arguments have been made that Tesla's Model S/X demand is slowing. However, if we look at first half year guidance we learn that they call for estimates of 50,000 vehicles which is a 71% increase from first half sales last year. Demand seems pretty robust this year. It's difficult to imagine that Tesla wouldn't reach its 109,000 target.

Another very interesting element is that traditionally Q1 has been Tesla's weakest quarter. This is further confirmation that Tesla should blow past 100,000 Model S/X vehicle projections this year. A number of 109,000 (consistent with a 30% growth rate) seems much more reasonable. In fact, if this 30% growth continues into 2018 Tesla will produce 142,000 Model S/X vehicles which will equate to approximately $142,000 (last year's average car price). Revenues in this case will be approximately $14.2 billion for Model S/X.

Does Tesla Have a Technological Competitive Advantage?

Many experts agree that the company is at least 2-5 years ahead of its competition. For example, the Model S P100D is the fastest accelerating production car in the world which can accelerate to 60 MPH in 2.28 seconds, faster than any $2 million sports car. Yet, it seats five comfortably, can seat two additional kids in the back, has ample trunk space, is the safest car ever tested and starts at a fraction of the price of a performance luxury vehicle ($134,500). It is difficult to imagine that such revolutionary products which are clearly superior to the competition will have demand issues.

Should Capital Raises Alarm Market Participants?

Tesla has continuously been able to secure financing to fund expansion of future operations, and it will continue to do so if need be. Tesla has the unique ability to simultaneously become a dominant world leader in several sectors and industries. Those providing the funding for Tesla clearly understand this phenomenon and realize that their investment in the future will very likely pay of big sooner than later. Some prominent investors are now becoming convinced and are openly talking about how Tesla is likely going to grow into one of the biggest companies in the world.

Should Continuous Cash Burn and Absence of Profitability be of Concern?

A constant argument that comes up when evaluating Tesla is the fact that the company is not yet profitable and its cash burn rate is relatively high. This is true - the SolarCity's merger, Gigafactory, production optimization, R&D and major infrastructure expansions have required massive amounts of capital.

However, many critics seem to overlook a crucial element, that it is normal for a company in such a capital intensive industry to raise funding for capital expenditures. These should be observed as normal business developments with a strategic outcome in mind.

The company is concentrating on developing the infrastructure necessary to support a number of sustainable, fast growing revenue generating pipelines. Once Teslsa's economies of scale advantage gathers force in 2018 the company should be able to produce significantly higher margins as well as overall profits.

Tesla has generated average gross margins of 25% the past three years. We believe that the company will begin to leverage its economies of scale as well as its technological competitive advantage capabilities to generate significantly higher margins going further. Manufacturing costs associated with batteries and other key products are projected to decrease drastically in future years. We believe that lower production prices will boost gross margins to around 30-35% in 2018.

EPS estimates vary greatly according to analysts, the 20 forecasters who cover TSLA have EPS ranging from -$5.55 per share to $4.13. However, some are projecting over $12 a share on revenues of over $26 billion. If we use similar calculations and apply revenues of $32.2 billion that would bring in an approximate profit of $14.4 per share.

Does Tesla Deserve a Valuation of a Technology Company?

At its core, Tesla is a technology company that creates some of the most amazing, innovative, and revolutionary technology products in the world. The market for products such as EVs, energy storage batteries, SolarCity solutions and other services is immense, and represents an enormous amount of growth potential for Tesla. Therefore, Tesla deserves to be valued as a rapidly expanding technology company.

Tesla's average gross margin for the last three years is roughly 25%, Conversely, GM's gross margins are 11% and Ford's (NYSE:F) is 10% over the same three-year period. What differs Tesla from other automakers is that it has not yet implemented its economies of scale advantage which will undoubtedly improve margins further. In addition, Tesla's storage business will intensify margin growth even more. Thus, Tesla's margins are likely to increase consistently over the next few years which will enable the company's transition into a high margin generating technology firm.

What should Tesla's Value Be in 2018?

Financial Highlights of 2018 Tesla Study

Model S/X Sales $14.2 Billion

Model 3 Sales $16.1 Billion

SolarCity Revenues $1.5 Billion

Energy Storage Revenues $400 Million

Total Tesla Revenue $32.2 Billion

30-35% Gross Margins

Potential EPS $14.4

Objectively speaking Tesla has multiple rapidly expanding businesses generating significant income from various revenue streams, which are beginning to transform into solid, sustainable cash flow pipelines that could realistically send revenues skyrocketing 200% next year.

Right now, Tesla is being valued at approximately 7 times sale for comparison, (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trades at 6.38x sales and (NASDAQ:AMZN) is valued at 3.16. If we were to cut that in half and apply a relatively modest 3.5x sales multiple on $32.2 billion in revenue Tesla's market cap would appear to be approximately $112.7 billion. That would give TSLA a stock price of $693 per share ($112.7B/current market cap $48.74B x current share prices $300=$693). According to our $14.4 EPS figure TSLA's trailing P/E ratio would be 48.12. Even if we applied an extremely low 2.5x sales multiple the company's share price would be $500.

Brief Technical Picture

This three-year chart shows that Tesla has been trading in a clear range from around the $180 base level and to the $290 resistance level for the last three years (except for the drop to $141 during the major correction in early 2016).



(Stockcharts.com)

Now the stock is breaking out on major volume, and many of the time tested technical indicators are supporting the validity and the significance of this breakout. The RSI, CCI, full stochastic and strong upside volume are indicating increased momentum in Tesla's price action.

How Long Will it Take to Unwind a 38% Short Interest?

The short squeeze that started earlier this week is likely to accelerate, as investors, traders and short sellers are finally beginning to understand that revenues are about to skyrocket. This development does not bode well for short sellers. Incredibly, Tesla has 38% short of float associated with its stock. How long and how painful could this unwind be? How many weeks, months, or years could it last?

The Bottom Line

In the short term, based on increased optimism, positive fundamental developments, short covering, and strong break out momentum, Tesla shares could see a surge of 15%-25% within the next 1-3 months. This supports a price target of $345-$375 a share inside a three-month time frame.

Tesla's combined units have the potential to deliver enough products to meet the demand of $32.2 billion in sales in 2018. In addition, the company is continuously improving its vast infrastructure and production capabilities to support its rapidly growing businesses. Tesla's technological competitive advantage and the ability for Tesla to leverage its economies of scale capabilities will drastically improve margins and will eventually lead the company to massive profit potential.

We believe that Tesla has the ability to continue to innovate, disrupt industries and deliver revolutionary products to its consumers. Based on the conclusive results of this analysis, and considering the relatively modest implementation of a 3.5x sales valuation we applied to 2018 revenues, further supported by an attractive trailing P/E ratio of roughly 50, our end of year 2018 price target range for Tesla's stock is $400-$600 a share. Moreover, we feel confident that TSLA could hit a share price of $375-$400, by year end 2017.

I would like to remind readers, that for this report the data we provided was mostly conservative and modest growth projections are consistent with past years and official future guidance.

Victor Dergunov, MBA

CEO Albright Investment Group