8Point3 Energy Cast Off By First Solar - Implications

The solar industry and renewable yieldcos never fail to provide unexpected concerns to shareholders. This time around, it is First Solar's (NASDAQ:FSLR) turn. The company broadcast its desire to close its interest in 8Point3 Energy (NASDAQ:CAFD), a yieldco it created out of a relationship with SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) just two years ago.

The explanation offered by the company for seeking a sale of its stake, worth about $264M after the stock sold off, is all about cash. First Solar is on the cusp of its series 6 module expansion, a plan, which includes an objective of achieving worthwhile by 2019 standards, reduction of a production cost and a build up of capacity. $300M in capex can bring additional 1GW of capacity online.

Lack of liquidity paralyzes first Solar's yieldco, and because of it, it is not serving its purpose in monetizing sponsors' projects. Three projects listed on "right of first offer" or ROFO, available for drop down, will be sold to third parties. An option already exercised by SunPower.

While $264M may seem substantial, for the First Solar having roughly $2B in cash the timing of announcement appears to be off. The 13% increase in cash, does not seem critical to the plan laid out just over a month ago.

8Point3 can pay the dividend, for a long time, perhaps even increase it in 2018, but it can not move forward in a way yieldco growth would be expected. Cash available for distribution, after the dividend is deducted, has only $11M to $20M per year for principal payments. The company has currently over $700M in debt. Even if paying the principal started today, it would require over 28 years, using the higher range. Nine years longer than the overall weighted average life of contracts 8Point3 Energy has to sell energy.

First Solar by signaling the sale of the own stake has put on hold any new equity sales until the price of its sale is negotiated, blocking any hope for curing the liquidity issue in the short term. The announcement caused turmoil in share price, rightfully so perceived as a lack of confidence in the yieldco. Future buyers will likely look for a discount, knowing CAFD's financial condition, so share price will remain under pressure, without committed sponsorship in place and uncertainty.

Assuming that return on investment is about 15 years, hoping for 7.5% ROI, and residual value of 25% of original investment at the end of the term, $10 price for a stock is probably reasonable to a potential buyer as long as it comes with control over the company.

Full ownership would neutralize equity deterioration, dividend curtailment, and perhaps even a reduction of payout. However, no plan for amortization of the debt with maturities in 2020, along with the concerns listed, must frighten those who would be interested only in minority ownership. Sharing partnership with SunPower would also be concerning.

Since SunPower is in bad shape, it may join First Solar to monetize its stake in CAFD. That was my speculation when exploring SunPower's 2016 results and 2017 guidance. In my view, First Solar could boost CAFD, by buying out SunPower. I am certain that announcement would move shares up.

The best way for CAFD would be to go private, absorbed by an entity like NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) or NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD). I believe CAFD assets are valuable, but being abandoned by its stronger backer, and most likely forced to follow suit, the weaker one, leave the company in a peculiar condition.

Since FSLR and SPWR own majority of CAFD, owners of A class equity will have no influence on the selling price. First Solar seems in too big of a hurry to carry on long negotiations and desperate for cash SunPower is not in a position to be a strong negotiator, both companies are likely to disappoint individual investors with accepted offers.

Since First Solar could sell plants outside of yieldco and continue to hold the stake in CAFD for a long time, in my view, the move may have another undertone. The possible reason First Solar is separating itself from yieldco is not the gravity of yieldco's financial condition, logically repairable in time by higher equity price. I think the problem for First Solar is a relationship with SunPower and subsequent lingering deterioration.

I expect SunPower to have very tough time in 2018, to the point that the company may be reorganizing.

SunEdison's (OTCPK:SUNEQ) bankruptcy is a mess and the suffering for own yieldcos. First Solar may be trying to preserve the value and get out while it can. The potential legal mess to separate things upon the reorganization of the partner could put the company in the middle of controversy. I do not think First Solar wants to play that part. If SunPower remains the sponsor, anyone willing to replace First Solar will face a similar risk.

I sympathize with shareholders who are feeling the impact. Nothing has indicated that First Solar wants to end the relationship and perhaps this puts concern on any other statement the company made recently. I was anxious with 8Point3 partners, and I have recommended to pass it in my last article. I have also recommended avoiding SunPower, in at least three publications on SA, reaching back to 2015.

Usually, acquisitions tend to bring premium, but I do not see one coming, to offer arbitrage from the current price. The proposed sale of SunEdison yieldcos to Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) does not motivate high valuations, and both, assets and financial condition of CAFD, unfortunately, are uninspired in comparison.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ, JASO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.