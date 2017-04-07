NN, Inc.: In 2017, Mixed Signals

Sometimes, as we all know, beauty is not just skin deep. Sometimes the smallest parts are what give the whole meaning. Sometimes investing in the infrastructure lying beneath a market can be an extremely attractive proposition. This article turns its focus to one such potential investment: NN Incorporated (NASDAQ:NNBR), considering whether its excellent 2016 share price growth is more book than cover.

NN is a twenty four year old industrial company, which produces precision bearing components, industrial plastics, and precision metals. These products include ball-bearings, rollers, and the production of precise, tailor-made, finished components and devices, such as bioresorbable implants, electrical contacts, connectors, aerospace and defence equipment, and thermally conductive plastics. Its products are sold into a significant number of global markets, from the automotive market, to the defence sector, the electrical goods market, the construction sector, and the medical market. Indeed, since 2015, following a successful M&A action by NN, the largest in its history, when NN bought Precision Engineering Products (NYSE:PEP), NN significantly increased its ability to cover industrial production over a wide range of sectors. In short, NN sells vital components into stable markets. This is no bad thing if you're considering an investment.

NN - 1 Year Share Price versus SPX. Source: Bloomberg.

NN has a market capitalisation of $683.936m, and its twelve month and year-to-date growth figures are excellent, at 31.5% and 97.22%, respectively. Three months ago Lake Street Capital set a price target for NN of $30, and so far NN is certainly heading in the right direction. The company's RSI is strong at a level of 90, sales growth of 9.88% is positive, as are free cash flow figures of $.66 per share, which while not enormous, remain stable. EPS Growth over the past six months, according to Nasdaq figures, of 37.5% outstrips the S&P's by over 30%, and dividends are a reasonable 1.12%, with dividend growth over the past years coming in at 5.3%. What is positive about NN is its strong share price growth, its rising revenues, up 24.91% year-on-year, rising operating margins, up 12%, and its adjusted net income of $39.5m, up 22%, as per the company's March Earnings Call. Long-term growth is also positive: a CAGR of 14.4%. There are however, as we shall see, negative issues around NNBR as a stock.

Revenues and Income - NNBR. Source: FT

NN Dividend Growth. Source: FT

Balance Sheet Data NNBR. Source: FT

First of all, one of the major concerns that need to be addressed with regards to NN is its debt. NN's debt is too high, standing at $791.6m. Compared to the company's total equity of $315.2m, this figure is somewhat alarming, though the $615m takeover of Precision Engineering Products in 2015 should be taken into account, as should the $350m purchase of Autocam Corporation in 2014. Thus, whilst aggressive financing of growth through debt can increase volatility, NN's debt levels can at least be put into context. More positively, NN has recently struck a deal that demonstrates the confidence of its creditors in the company's ability to bring down its debt, whilst continuing to pursue growth. NN has successfully refinanced $300m of senior loans at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.75%, reducing annual interest payments by $10m per year.

NN - 5 Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Target Price Data for NN Inc. Source: 4traders.com

Also of concern is the company's five year share price performance. Unless those setting a price target in the $30s are right, NN might find it hard to break beyond five year highs of around $29 per share. Such a concern is supported by the company's current-day P/E ratio of 86.38. This ratio, while it might suggest that investors are extremely confident in NN's growth, could also indicate that the company's stock is very much overvalued. That said, a trailing P/E of 35.01, and a forward P/E of 15.09, repositions NN as a potentially undervalued growth stock, so in this instance it depends very much on how much you believe forward projections of a 2018 EPS of up to $4 per share, as mentioned in the earnings call.

Interestingly, CEO Richard Holder was himself skeptical of the above $4 figure, believing a target of between $3 and $3.20 to be more appropriate, unless there is a significant up-tick in the company's industrial business. Bearing such skepticism in mind, it would seem sensible to remain somewhat cautious about NN's ability to sustain long-term share price growth, at least at the levels we saw in 2016. There are other technical negatives which are noticeable around NN's figures, including significant inconsistencies in terms of the company's EPS figures, however the issuing of 7.6m shares in July 2015, as Holder notes, does put NN's 2015 EPS plunge into its proper context, and helps to reduce potential investment doubts.

NN EPS Growth, Steady decline, 2015 plunge, 2016 "recovery." Source: FT

Of further concern, although it is much too early to take an informed position on this, is the investigation of NN by the Briscoe Law Firm. NN is to be investigated in relation to possible violations of federal securities laws, with NN's management suggesting that they "did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016". This case is one to watch, certainly, however it is too early to tell how far it will go, or indeed what degree of impact it will have on NN shares.

Projected Global Bearings Market Growth. Source: Statista

At this point, it seems that this article's analysis has been rather negative in tone, however it should be worth noting that several of the areas in which NN operates are in line for consistent growth. With the CAGR of the global bearings market, for instance, predicted to grow at a rate of 7.6%. Areas such as medical technology and aeronautics are also likely to continue to see long-term growth, and this will certainly benefit NN and other companies operating in the same sector. Furthermore, whilst NN's CEO was unwilling to be too bullish in the company's earnings call, the fact that NN continues to grow, and to pay down its high debts, whilst a significant portion of the company (industrial production) is suffering from a downturn, suggests that there is room for a 2017 earnings surprise, should industrial production recover.

NN's CEO on steady improvement at the company. Source: Earnings Call

Forecasts for 2017, include a first quarter net sales figure of between $212 and $217 million, an operating margin of between 12.1% and 12.6%, and EPS figures in the $.4 to $.45 range. The yearly figures suggest a top line revenue of $880m, an increase of about 7% on 2016's figures, steady operating margins, EPS of up to $1.75 (+17%), and free cash flow in the $55 to $60m range, enabling faster debt repayment. Individual areas of NN's business are also expected to post healthy growth, with the electrical business, according to NN's CEO, set to grow by upwards of 9, medical by upwards of 6%, and aerospace by a significant, albeit unspecified, degree.

EPS Estimates For NN. Source: thecerbatgem.com

In technical terms, according to data taken from Stockinvest NN's share price currently falls within a strong upward trend, which given its momentum, may see NN's share price rise by up to 38.4%, to a level between $31.97 and $36.01. Support is measured at $25.03, and below that at $24.20, whilst resistance is expected at $25.25 and $25.38. Additionally, in terms of the company's forecast earnings growth, analysts polled by Nasdaq, predict annual growth of 20% for the next five years.

Earnings Growth Forecast for 2017, and 2018. Source: Nasdaq.

Bringing this analysis together then, NN is a difficult stock to feel entirely confident about, despite some excellent figures. When a company's share price doubles in a year, it must be doing something right, and NN's 2014 and 2015 acquisitions, while debt-fuelled, have given the company the scope for long-term and diverse growth, which is also a significant positive. If you're willing to take an immediate risk on an investment in NN, you might post some strong medium-term gains, especially if the upper end of figures forecast prove accurate. That said, with even the company's CEO " not ready to call the market yet", again as per the most recent earnings call, unless NN looks like breaking above $25 per share, it might be worth keeping this stock as one to watch until the next earnings call in May.

(Oisin Breen, Research Analyst)