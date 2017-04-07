Gilead: Taking The LEAP

I suspect I will continue to make little trades of this sort if Gilead keeps dropping.

Introduction

I have primarily been a Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) investor and commentator, rather than a trader, over the last several years.

My first Gilead article appeared on May 2, 2016. The stock closed at an even $89 for the day. Gilead's price action had been resolutely downward for the months prior to such first article and has been since.

I have generally stayed on the sidelines in terms of recent Gilead transactions.

This article explains my thinking behind my recent minor foray into Gilead LEAPS (Long Term Equity Anticipation Securities).

Over the last year I have watched Gilead's steady trek downward in stock price. I have not been overly disturbed by this

On the other side of the coin, I have not considered that Gilead was a candidate for additional purchases. The "falling knife" metaphor is too vivid. As a Gilead shareholder, I have seen no need to enjoy more of the stock price mayhem than I was already experiencing.

I hope I wasn't foolish today, but I couldn't resist.

I have a small account that I use for option trades. I do not use any complicated strategies. I use the account from time to time to buy LEAPS on stocks that are in protracted downtrends. This is penny ante stuff, a diversion when it suits me.

This morning I had a spare minute. I knew Gilead's share price has been taking a sustained beating, not entirely undeserved perhaps, but in my judgment, well overdone. I decided to take a look at its LEAPS.

The $60 January 18, 2019 call, giving its owner the right to buy 100 shares of Gilead over any of the next 652 days for $60.00 per share, had a spread of 12.00 on the bid side with an asking price of 12.90. If you take the midpoint, 12.45, and add it to the exercise price of $60, this trade shows a potential profit if Gilead makes it back to $72.45 by January 18, 2019.

There are no end of option strategies that are more conservative, more sophisticated and likely wiser and more lucrative, than buying isolated calls such as this. Nonetheless, this is an easy "no muss, no fuss" approach that suits some. In fact, it suited me and put me back on the "slightly longer Gilead" track.

The method to my madness.

Gilead has long been one of may favored, albeit frustrating, investments. Now that it is flirting with its 52 week low and actually back near its Q1, 2014, pre-Harvoni price I regard it as a safer bet.

Gilead's total revenues for Q1, 2014 were $5B. Its Sovaldi sales were just beginning. Harvoni was yet to be available; it was not even mentioned in the Q1, 2014 CC. Gilead's 2017 quarterly revenues should approach $6B according to last quarter's guidance.

Three years ago Gilead was entering a freak period of rapid growth which distorted its stock price. Today, it has greater revenues and muted growth expectations. My expectations are for Gilead's HCV revenues to find an equilibrium within a quarter or two and for its HIV revenues to return to growth by the end of the year.

If my company expectations are realized, Gilead's stock should stop declining. There are any number of catalysts which could then come to bear on the stock.

It could do one of those deals everyone is always talking about; it could find success with one of its pipeline candidates. Either of these should give its stock its stock a sharp boost. The Cheshire cat of prospective Chinese HCV sales could take form.

If any such occurs, my LEAPS present a twofold opportunity depending on one's view of the stock at the time. One can either sell the LEAPS for a profit; or one can sell shares, using the retained LEAPS as a placeholder so that you retain your overall interest in Gilead. If taxes are an issue for you, these two alternatives may present appealing choice, long term capital loss versus short term capital gain.

Obviously, I am not giving any tax advice here, just alerting you to a possibility that may be worth considering.

I suspect I will continue to make little trades of this sort if Gilead keeps dropping.

Gilead has shown that it is fully capable of dropping further than its shareholders expect or would like. I do not expect Gilead to trade down to the ~$50 range. Nonetheless, I wasn't expecting it to be where it is.

Surprise, surprise, Gilead is trading in the ~$60 range. It seems quite comfortable here. I have no doubt that it could trade down to considerably lower levels.

So long as Gilead remains fundamentally strong, which I believe to be the situation today and the most likely future course for the stock, I will be looking to add modestly to my position. I regard purchasing LEAPS as a viable way to do this.

The fundamental strength that undergirds Gilead is its attractive cash position, its HIV franchise, its solid HCV reputation and its pipeline.

Conclusion

In my previous Gilead articles, I have generally decried the notion of short term thinking in connection with Gilead. Perhaps this article is a minor reversal for me in this regard.

In any case, I'll let you know how it turns out. Buying the LEAPS carries no dividend with it. Needless to say I'm not recommending this to others. I'm not entirely sure it was a good move for me, although it feels good so far.

I will regard this article as a particular success if I get comments, gentle please, I'm very sensitive, suggesting better ways to skin the cat.

