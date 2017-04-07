Natural Gas Storage Forecast for Next Week

The EIA reported a +2 Bcf change yesterday, which was 4 Bcf lower than our forecast of +6 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate no change for the week ending April 7.

We are resetting our track record. For our previous track record, please see this.

Here are how fundamentals matched up to the previous week:

Natural gas production started April lower than March production figures. The decline is notable as most of the production decline was in the Northeast and related to seasonal maintenance. Production outside of the Permian and Marcellus is still under pressure over the past year despite natural gas prices rising. The declines might be the reason why US gas production has disappointed all forecasts so far.

Source: HFI Research Supply Estimate

On the demand side, power burn moved a bit lower while overall US gas demand bumped up.

Source: HFI Research Demand Estimate

The increase in demand and the decrease in supply week over week is why we are forecasting no change in storage.

Current November EOS is 3.6 Tcf.

Fundamentals now support a price above $3.10/MMBtu.

If the EIA storage report comes in around 0 Bcf, it would be compared to a +12 Bcf five-year average and -1 Bcf from last year.

For more detailed data breakdown and daily natural gas fundamental updates, you can sign up here. For a sample report, click here.

For oil and natural gas research alongside energy equity research, you can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.