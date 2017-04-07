FDA Signals Change With Clearance For 23andMe Test

President Trump’s pick for head of the FDA has not even been confirmed, and already the agency is taking a more laissez-faire attitude to consumer genetic testing. Having forced 23andMe (Private:DNA) to stop selling a direct-to-consumer genetic panel in 2013, the FDA has now granted de novo clearance to a more limited panel.

This move brings the US closer in line with the situation in Europe and other territories where consumer genetic testing is widely permitted. And it could be the first of many to become available, with the agency reiterating its intention to exempt these kinds of tests from premarket review.

The Personal Genome Service Genetic Health Risk, a saliva-based test approved via de novo clearance, does not diagnose conditions – the FDA says it will not allow diagnostics to be sold directly to customers – instead telling the buyer their risk, in the form of a percentage, of developing 10 conditions. These include Parkinson’s disease, late-onset Alzheimer’s disease, coeliac disease and factor XI deficiency.

This is a tiny fraction of what the full version of the Personal Genome Service (PGS) product can do. This test is sold in the UK for £149 ($185) and continental Europe for €169 ($179), and provides data on 11 risk factors, 43 inherited conditions, 12 drug responses and 41 genetic traits only tangentially related to health, such as freckles, ability to metabolize caffeine and fondness for coriander.

The PGS is technically still on sale in the US, but 23andMe can only use it to provide information on ancestry, not health. Instead, canny US customers exploit a regulatory loophole: it is possible to download the raw 23andMe data and then upload it to other analysis websites such as ancestry.com or geneticgenie.org, which will use it to give health information to customers.

Boost

Still, approval for the new 10-disease panel could be a boost for 23andMe. This can be openly marketed as a health check and the FDA’s rubber stamp could make it more appealing to customers than taking the full PGS and getting it separately interpreted on the sly. 23andMe seems to be banking on its greater appeal, having priced it at $199 – more expensive than the full PGS.

23andMe does sell a separate product to US consumers already, having gained FDA approval two years ago for a test to tell people whether not they, but their future children, have a risk of being born with Bloom’s syndrome (23andMe gets first US approval for direct-sale gene test, February 20, 2015). At the time the FDA said it would not require direct-to-consumer tests to seek premarket approval.

The agency has now reiterated this position, saying it will “eventually” exempt additional 23andMe tests from the premarket review, and genetic health risk tests from other makers may be exempt after submitting their first premarket notification. The exemption will not cover diagnostic tests, meaning that there is no prospect of a direct-to-consumer BRCA test, for example.

The company makes money in ways beyond test sales; customers must allow 23andMe to keep a record of their DNA, which the company uses for several purposes. It has an internal drug discovery program, and also has partnerships with companies including Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). If each new individual’s DNA is money in the bank to 23andMe, an FDA approval that allows it to gather more sequences is good news indeed.