Cisco Is Set To Fall

Negatives Gather To Take Stock Lower

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) enjoyed a rise in share price from a low of $22.47 on January 20, 2016, to a high of $34.53 on March 2, 2017, a gain of $12.06 or 53.7% in 14 months. Following this climb, however, an agglomeration of considerations is gathering to threaten to take the stock lower. Not yet reflected in share price, these factors should combine to produce a profitable short opportunity.

The tech sector has been a major component of the Trump trade, which has taken the S&P 500 more than 200 points higher since November 2016. This sector often serves as a bellwether indicator of macroeconomic health, and in the year to date the sector is up more than 10%. The S&P 500 Information Technology Sector has risen 12.5% as the main beneficiary of the Trump trade.

However, the stock market is now showing signs of disenchantment with the Trump administration as a catalyst, and the market is entering a correction. Apprehension surrounding the economic policies of the Trump administration may be expected to broadly, and disproportionately, affect the tech sector in general, and therefore Cisco in particular.

Share Price Performance Below Peers

As a leading large cap, $165.26 billion tech corporation, Cisco will have its share price hit in a transition into a stock market correction. Other negatives attaching to the corporation may dictate that Cisco is affected more than most.

This process has already begun. Cisco has experienced a 30-day negative share price performance of -3.76%, and this is below the peer median. In this period the company's performance has fallen off relative to its peers. The chart below shows relative price performance as at April 5, 2017. Notably, also on that day the stock closed below its 50-day moving average. This is a commonly used metric in technical trading systems to trigger market orders, which in this case would be a sell.

As a sign of the testing times it is enduring, increased competition has pushed Cisco to change its business model. Sales of its expensive switching gear have been in decline for successive quarters. So much so that the company is now prepared to market software to software-defined networking and cloud customers without obligating them to purchase its high-end, expensive hardware.

Change Of Business Model Has Big Ramifications

Time will be required to assess what impact this change of business model will have on revenue. Cisco's switching products contributed 37% of revenue in the last fiscal year, and so this is a change with potentially very significant ramifications.

It is believed that Cisco is developing a new operating system, called Lindt, which allows customers to use low-end switches from other manufacturers, a move the company has been pushed into through competition from such rivals as Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Another factor potentially affecting Cisco's switching gear revenue is that the U.S. International Trade Commission has recently produced an opinion which appears to side with Juniper in a suit brought against that company by Cisco. The opinion may result in Juniper being able once again to secure the permission of U.S. Customs to import finished goods into the U.S., further threatening Cisco's market share.

Conclusions

Through a combination of macroeconomic factors, increased competition, and uncertainties associated with a changed business model in a major revenue segment, Cisco is entering a downturn.

Share price performance already is lagging Cisco's peers, and a close in recent days below its 50-day moving average risks triggering technical trading systems to initiate a short.

As the considerations described here are not yet fully reflected in share price, which is still near its March highs, traders are being presented with the opportunity for a profitable short.

