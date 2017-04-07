Chubb: Safe Dividend Growth

Even if we slash the dividend growth rate in half, our growth model shows a potential total return of 21% on the shares to 2020.

I thought I'd check in on Chubb (NYSE:CB) today to see whether the company represents decent value at these levels. In my view it does, given the relative valuation of the company and my model of the future dividend for the stock.

In my opinion, it makes sense for long term investors to acquire shares at these levels. I'll conduct my analysis by doing a brief review of the financials, I'll model the implications of dividend growth, and will conclude with a review of the stock.

Financial History

History may be slightly less relevant in this case, after the Ace acquisition of Chubb, but there are some elements from the financials that help offer future guidance about this company. Management seems to be shareholder friendly in light of the fact that they have paid just under $4 billion in dividends and have done just under $3 billion in stock buybacks over the past seven years. The fact that there's $1 billion in stock buybacks slated for 2017 suggests to me that the company will be buying back aggressively. The fact that 2017s buyback is more than twice that of the average over the past seven years makes me somewhat optimistic.

The level of debt is troublesome to me, but fully 77% of it is due after 2021, suggesting that there's no real risk of a credit squeeze in the near future. There's also more than sufficient cash flow to cover any interest expense. Thus, the debt is something to keep an eye on, but is not a source of immediate concern.

Modeling The Dividend

Over the past five years, the company has increased dividend payments at a CAGR of about 7%. In an effort to be as conservative as possible, I'll assume the dividend growth rate will drop. I'll do two scenarios, where the dividend grows by 5% annually and one in which the dividend growths by 3%. Given that net income has grown at a CAGR of about 9% over the same period, and the fact that the payout ratio is less than 30%, I think this is a reasonably conservative estimate.

When I hold all else constant, and grow the dividend at below historical rates, the return to investors over the next four years ranges between 21% and 30% (CAGR of 4.9%, and 6.8%). I consider this to be an acceptable return in light of all of the risks present. Please keep in mind that the very low payout ratio, plus the very conservative growth projections here suggest to me that these returns are a minimum that I could expect from the stock over the next four years.

The Stock

As I've said many times, the more you pay for something, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be. The corollary of this is that it's possible, not inevitable, but possible that the lower the price you pay, the greater your subsequent returns are going to be. In the case of Chubb, the stock is trading at a 40% discount to the overall market, and the company sports an EV/EBIT of 13.1, which implies an earnings yield in the neighborhood of 7.6%. Given the relative predictability of this business, these are reasonable metrics in my view.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for CB would turn Bullish with a close above $138.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern which the shares have formed, and which we believe is a consolidation before the next bullish run. From here we see the shares rising to the $142.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. Today we bought CB Call Options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $135.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for three months or $142.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe CB is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio now stands at 24% LONG, 6% SHORT, and 70% CASH.

Conclusion

As has been noted elsewhere, there may not be a great deal of growth potential in this best in class company, but the potential for dividend growth, and the predictability that allows investors to sleep at night deserve to trade at somewhat of a premium in my view. For that reason, I recommend Chubb to shareholders with a long time horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.