Syria Intervention - A Sell Point For Gold?

Other reasons to consider playing other assets such as certain equities that also benefit from continued "accommodative" Fed policy are presented.

This discussion is of gold as a trading asset separate from any decision to hold physical metal as insurance or something of that nature. It's meant for all investors who are interested in this important monetary metal and related inflation and crisis-sensitive assets, whether or not they trade or invest in gold, silver, or the like or not.

Introduction

Whether it was the early weeks of the Iran-Iraq War in H2 1980, various incidents with Libya in the 1980s, terrorist actions, etc., when gold spiked on such a situation when it was not already in a confirmed structural bull market, it generally marked a good time to sell. That's different from the US entering a war, as in Viet Nam or Iraq in 2003. Then gold goes up and keeps going up as the government prints money to fund the war, and the economy is thereby given extra stimulus.

My take is that Friday's move has all the characteristics of an intermediate top in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV). That, of course, does not mean it's the top, but I write this article as something for people interested in the topic to think about to see if it makes sense for them. The gold:oil ratio even with oil at $55/barrel (Brent price) and gold about $1,250 is consistent with oil at more like $65-70, and as shown later, there are both other divergences in commodity pricing and trends in the economy that keep leading me elsewhere. That's even though I agree with gold bulls that the Fed is still too easy.

Getting briefly to the US attack on Syria, it looks like a "surgical" attack. Whether it was wise, legal, etc. is not part of my discussion, though you are free to comment below on those aspects of the situation, of course. One way or another, my guess is that the US is not about to get into a war with Russia, nor a Bush 43-type land war with the Syrian government. At least, not now and not suddenly. There's just not even true vital interest of the US in deposing President Assad of Syria to warrant that sort of escalation this weekend (Just a guess, of course. Others may guess differently or want protection no matter what they may think is likely).

Rather, the bombing of an airfield, with apparently 4-6 Syrians killed and others wounded, reminds me of so many other potentially scary situations ranging from terrorism to US aggression that just fades away from a market's standpoint. One looks back years later and wonder why people bid up the price of the yellow metal or silver, or sold stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), etc.

Commodity action is not especially favorable for gold

Importantly, on the Globex futures market, oil prices are up half a dollar after an initial knee-jerk reaction (2 PM Friday). But that's just the front month (May). Looking a couple of years out, December 2018-December 2019 are up only about 20 cents. And crude for December 2025 delivery closed Thursday at only $56.54.

Where's the inflation?

Similarly, copper on Globex is $2.64 for the front month, and the last-listed contract, March 2022, is only slightly higher at $2.76.

These spreads over six and nine years between the front month and the last-listed months do not cover the cost of carry. So there's no inflation there either that traders see.

Copper has begun to show a tendency toward bearish wicks on both the weekly charts (bad) and even monthly chart (worse). The same is true on the weekly chart for oil, and a "crisis" in the mid-East that does not involve a serious spike in oil is unreliable for gold. This is the weekly WTI chart from FINVIZ; note the wick that has formed over the past week suggestive of an intermediate top:

Also please note that on these futures charts, prices of the commodity in prior years are shown as higher than they were as spot prices in real time likely due to contango. But the trends are valid, and I believe that the net positioning is valid. When looking at the bottom part of these charts, the green line shows the net position of the commercial hedgers. They remain heavily short the commodity. To a large extent, producers such as shale producers in the US have been financing themselves by selling their oil forward to speculators. This trend of speculators being long and generally heavily net long while oil prices have been in a flat-to-down trend since their 2011 high has been surprising. Speculators are supposed to act like insurers to commodity producers, making an income on the capital they provide while commodity producers, oil in this case, accept the cost of "insurance" as fair in order to protect their income in case of a price crash. For the speculative community to be losing money on a "long and strong" position in oil almost all the time for the past six years may be unprecedented.

Something similar is seen in gold's turbocharged junior partner, silver. Here is silver on a multi-year FINVIZ chart:

This too is worrisome for the bulls: there are too many of them. The good buy points for silver have come when the net positioning of the speculators and commercial hedgers has been flat or nearly so. When net positioning of commercial hedgers has reached 100,000 net negative contracts, with the speculators long the equivalent amount, that's marked an imminent top year after year. The 2015 bottom in silver was marked by flat positioning followed by a second period of just a little net bullish positioning. This latter period marked the bottom for silver. Now what we see is a lower high in silver, matching a series of failing rallies.

That's the context for gold. Remember, when gold was in a strong and successful bull market in 2010, if memory serves me, it rose 29% that year, and the average traded commodity on the futures markets also rose 29%. Gold in 2010 and into most of 2011 reflected actual real world inflation, not just fears of it.

Here's the gold price chart with sentiment trends not dissimilar to those of oil and silver. First, the daily chart, then the weekly chart:

On the daily chart, you see the giant wick from Election Day (night thereof and the next day), where the gold bulls got trapped. As I've argued, the deregulatory bent of the Trump administration and Republican Congress is disinflationary, just as it was in the early Reagan years. It's not gold-bullish. Taken in conjunction with the peak in the rally that failed the week before Election Day at the very beginning of November, that formed a top (or double top if you prefer) that has not come close to being challenged. Since then, a double top may again be forming. If gold is not breaking out here, trading only at a price it first reached in 2010, when will it?

While bullish sentiment is not wild and crazy exuberant as with crude oil and silver, it's still bullish, and not at the restrained, flat-positioning levels seen with reliable entry points on gold over the past many years. Overall, looking at the chart patterns and positioning, I don't see anything especially bullish. Boring, at best.

Here's the price chart of spot gold since 2000:

Since then, gold has had untold opportunities to show its moxie. There have been QE 2, then Operation Twist, then the massive QE 3, foreign QE's, terrorist attacks, the Libyan War, the ongoing Syrian War, the Iraq War redux, negative real interest rates... and what do we have? Something very much like the 1980s, where memory of the massive gold bull market of the prior decade led to a major peak and then... crickets for year after year, until by the late '90s, the speculators on gold were net short, not net long. Then and only then did the great bull market in gold take off, gradually, after the 9/11 attacks and "War on Terror."

In addition to all this, the fundamentals may not be very positive for gold right now in the US, with the Fed complaining of high stock prices. The process of the Fed engineering lower P/Es tends to squash inflation, as well.

A review of some disinflationary trends

The labor market has been strong but not unduly strong. An average of the ADP employment survey and the BLS data from today is in the high 100,000s, a healthy but not especially inflationary number. Wage gains on the BLS data moderated slightly yoy, from 2.8% to 2.7%.

But household employment growth (the "other" survey that BLS reports along with the establishment survey) was strong again; and U-6, a broad measure of labor market strength, dropped sharply to 8.9% from 9.2%. The good news within this trend is that U-6 is still high and does not include complete dropouts from the labor force. This is in the context of possibly peacetime record-low new unemployment claims as a percentage of the working-age populations.

All the above put together is as Goldilocks-ish as one can ask for, and gold (the metal) thrives when Goldilocks is being displaced by the bears, not when she's finding the porridge "just right."

A healthy and growing economy reduces the need for the Fed to print more money and allows it to gradually drain the QE swamp it created post-crisis.

Moving on, an important story that's disinflationary or outright deflationary is the shrinkage of store-based retail in the US. Bloomberg News reports:

America's Retailers Are Closing Stores Faster Than Ever Retail defaults are contributing to the trend. Payless is closing 400 stores as part of a bankruptcy plan announced on Tuesday. The mammoth chain had roughly 4,000 locations and 22,000 employees - more than it needs to handle sluggish demand. HHGregg Inc., Gordmans Stores Inc. and Gander Mountain Co. all entered bankruptcy this year. RadioShack, meanwhile, filed for Chapter 11 for the second time in two years... The glut of stores is far worse in the U.S. than in other countries. "Retail square feet per capita in the United States is more than six times that of Europe or Japan," Urban Outfitters' Hayne said last month. "And this doesn't count digital commerce."

These statistics suggest that even apart from expected continued market share gains in e-commerce, substantial store closings lie ahead, and not just for this year, but for years to come. Employment will drop; some but not all will be shifted to warehousing and parcel delivery jobs. Retail rents will drop. In the context of an expanding economy, this does not force the central bank to print money, which would benefit gold prices. It simply restrains inflation.

Restaurant chains and discount retailers such as TJX (NYSE:TJX) are noting smaller dollar amounts of spending per customer. This is the opposite of what was seen in the 1970s and in the gold bull market in the 2002-7 period.

Finally, there are the aging population issue and growing use of technology to save resource usage. Both militate for low inflation or "good" deflation.

Separately, there are Bitcoin and its implications, a deeper topic which I'll mention briefly.

Is gold really very relevant anymore?

Personally, as a blogger and investor, I've been through the bullish-bearish gold cycle. Now I just don't know.

I've written countless bullish blog posts on gold. My first two articles on Seeking Alpha in 2013 were bullish on commodities, one on gold and one on oil. But now I wonder. In order for gold to be a safe haven, it needs broad public acceptance. However, gold ceased to act as money in people's daily lives in the early 1930s. Since then, it's been remembered as having been money.

Gold facilitated trade in the days before modern high-speed communications. Just traveling a modest distance to do business other than barter was a problem, because the counterparty had no telephone, Internet or the like to verify your ability to pay for goods and services. Gold fits that bill, along with the less valuable silver.

Now, all you need is a bank contact number for a large purchase, a credit card, a verifiable letter of credit, an Internet connection, an electronic currency or "currency" such as Bitcoin, and your creditworthiness or lack of such can be verified.

It's a possibility that at least during cyclical upturns in the economy that rather than gold moving closer to the center of the global financial system as was thought even by some mainstream figures in the aftermath of the financial crisis, it may move farther to the periphery. King Dollar, again?

I'm not advocating one way or the other on that subject, but it's something I think about now.

Summary

Since beginning this article in the early morning Friday and completing it in stages by around 2 PM, silver has now reversed to be down on the day. Gold has lost about $11 off its peak and is now up about $5 to $1,258 per ounce.

If I had to guess, which in a sense I do even though I have no trading position long or short in either gold or silver, or mining stocks, some traders want to be long precious metals into the weekend as extra insurance. Of course, that could be just the right strategy.

My own guess is based on history, that at least in the short term, the move into gold, silver and Treasury bonds overnight and into the mid-day period sparked by the cruise missiles sent into Syria is more likely the end of a swing rally in the metals.

What if there's a real war involving the US? Well, just looking back in detail to spot gold between 2000 and 2005, there was plenty of time to get into gold around $300-325 when the Iraq War was nearly certain.

I fully acknowledge and have deplored many times over the years the QE policies of the Fed. But the unalterable fact is that if you think about why the US has so many more stores per capita than other countries with high standards of living, what all that government debt and central bank-financed spending does is draw production and consumption forward. The result is what we see with massive excess investment in commercial real estate, and deflationary pressures as a result. In other words, QE was inflationary when in operation, and it may be disinflationary when being removed, even slowly.

My preference is to note that the short-term rate structure in the US, EU, and Japan is below the rate of CPI, but that as Jeff Gundlach noted this week, yoy CPI rates may be poised to drop below 2% if oil prices basically hold steady. Then I note that with U-6 dropping, unemployment claims extraordinarily low, and both interest rates and (for now) energy costs behaving, economy-sensitive companies may show good profit gains.

Thus, my 2 cents for now is to treat this as a (temporary) Goldilocks or 1990s' economy/market and go with stocks that benefit from a Fed that's still too easy, rather than gold or silver. I just do not trust gold when oil, copper, platinum (NYSEARCA:PPLT) and general commodities are stable or in a downtrend. Thus I'm long two steel stocks, Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE), which can benefit from inflation (and war). I'm also long one defense-related name, United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), though it's not an inflation play. I'm especially long homebuilders (NYSEARCA:ITB), which traded up with gold throughout the last decade from late 2001-2005. Gold continued on up after the builders peaked in 2005, and now the reverse may be true. Houses are inflation plays, just as silver and oil are, and as gold is generally considered to be, and building activity is well below its peak despite a larger population.

If the US gets itself deeper in a shooting war, however, my views will likely change.

Thus I've tried to obtain many of the benefits of gold, or a vehicle such as GLD or gold mining stocks (NYSEARCA:GDX), namely inflation protection, with assets that may be more depressed and may benefit more from a period of real growth in the economy.

If that view is correct, then perhaps if things settle down for a while in Syria and nearby areas, gold and silver may fall prey to some profit-taking.

These are timely assets to follow in my opinion for all investors. If they fall out of favor with speculators on the futures exchange moving to neutral while the price chart remains constructive, then I would very possibly switch from watching and avoiding them to going long these assets either for a trade or perhaps a longer, secular move.

