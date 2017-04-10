China And U.S. Infrastructure Building

The news media will be focusing on China over the coming days as the leader of the Asian economic powerhouse met with the President of the United States and leader of the free world last weekend.

On the campaign trail, President Trump applauded China and railed against the nation at the same time. He called the Chinese great negotiators and master manipulators. At the same time, he promised to negotiate harder and achieve a better deal on world trade for the United States. On the political front, the President expressed an interest in reaching consensus with China for the benefit of both nations and the world as a whole.

President Trump pledged to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure of the United States on the campaign trail. Recently, his Transportation Secretary, Elizabeth Chao, spoke of a $1 trillion infrastructure initiative to rebuild roads, bridges, rails, and airports in the nation. The President has reiterated his intention to build a security wall along the southern border of the country. These construction projects will require lots of raw materials and will likely stock demand for industrial commodities in the years ahead. Over the past three decades, China has been the 800-pound gorilla when it came to infrastructure building as it has been the leader and most influential force in commodity markets.

The world's largest and most influential commodities consumer

China has many strategic raw materials within the borders of the Asian nation by nature of its geology and aggressive stance of past decades. However, with a total population of almost 1.38 billion, the Chinese often must look outside of their nation to fulfill the commodity requirements of its people.

As the Chinese economy grew over recent decades, the leadership strategically positioned itself to secure supplies for the building blocks of infrastructure, agricultural products, and other commodities for the future.

Years of stockpiling and strategic investment

China has built huge strategic stocks via purchases from producers around the world of metals, minerals, energy, and agricultural commodities. Where it could, it acquired production and refining facilities. In the United States, China bought the largest pork producer and processor in the world, Smithfield Foods, in 2013. Chinese companies have purchased majority and minority stakes in raw material production around the globe. China ingratiated itself to friendly governments around the world by building infrastructures like roads, school, and hospitals in third world nations in Africa and South America to secure flows of natural resources.

China has become the world's leading consumer and producer of a vast number of raw materials. It currently controls the lion's share of rare earth metals production on our planet.

China is an economic and military powerhouse with the second biggest economy in the world. Last weekend, the leader of China met with the President of the United States to discuss areas of cooperation.

A big summit between the U.S. and Chinese leaders

The meeting, at the summer White House in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, had a big agenda for the two leaders of the two powerful nations. Topping the discussions were the politics surrounding North Korea, Syria, Taiwan, and Chinese claims in the South China Sea. There was likely lots of horse trading that commenced and will continue over the months and years ahead.

When it comes to trade, President Trump has every intention of doing a deal with the President of China that improves the position of the U.S. when it comes to business. There will be lots of giving and taking, but the markets are hopeful that the two leaders will be able to reach to a series of compromises that improve relations for the future.

China had become the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to commodities consumption over past decades as the nation built infrastructure. In the 1980s, 1990s, and over more than the first decade and one-half, if you asked any commodities trader where the demand side of the fundamental equation was in the world for any commodity, the answer was always the same, China.

However, the United States is likely to compete for raw materials over coming years as rebuilding crumbling infrastructure in the nation is long overdue.

Infrastructure rebuilding in the U.S. creates a new demand vertical

The Trump administration has signaled it will present Congress with $1 trillion infrastructure rebuilding legislation shortly. On the campaign trail, the President promised to create jobs and economic growth by rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges, tunnels, rails, airports, and the construction of a security wall that will stretch across the southern border of the country.

The massive undertaking will require vast raw material supplies of metals, minerals, energy, and other commodities. The U.S. is blessed with commodities production, but when it comes to availability, the country may have to turn to China for assistance because of its dominant position in raw materials production and stockpiles around the globe.

China could be the ultimate supplier

The United States is a transparent nation that believes in disclosure. The country routinely publishes its holding of commodities as strategic stockpiles. The SPR or Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an example, but there are much more. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces inventories of grains and other foodstuffs. Other agencies report on metals and minerals holdings. Commodity exchanges post warehouse stocks on a daily basis in the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, China plays it a lot closer to the chest when it comes to its holdings of strategic raw materials. The nation considers its holdings a state secret and a matter of national security.

As an example, total LME stocks of copper are around 270,000 tons and while the Shanghai Exchange holds as much if not more copper, those are only visible assets. The invisible stockpiles are greater and in the hands of the Chinese. Meanwhile, the Chinese purchased the London Metals Exchange a few years back, so even the reported inventories are questionable. China could manipulate the numbers in cases where it believes it is in its best interest. Copper is just one of many examples where China is in the driver's seat when it comes to access to and ownership of critical stockpiles of commodities.

When the infrastructure rebuilding project gets underway, the U.S. may have no choice but to turn to China for supplies. The current talks between the Chinese and U.S. leader will likely set the stage for trade agreements that create a more level playing field at least that is the hope of President Trump. However, in the world of raw materials, China is at the table with a distinct advantage after decades of positioning themselves as the owners of production as well as massive strategic inventories. The U.S. economy will benefit from the biggest infrastructure building project since the 1950s but so will China as it stands ready to be the ultimate supplier. Prices of commodities have been rising since the November 2016 election. As someone who has been in the physical commodities markets for over three and one-half decades, I can attest to the fact that China is a seller on rallies and buyer on dips in commodities markets. The current rally puts the Chinese in the perfect position to cash in on "Making America Great Again."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.