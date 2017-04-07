Devon Energy: Wouldn't Want To Miss This

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has started the year off on a less than exciting note, down about 6%. However, perhaps Q2 will be redeeming for the stock seeing as both natural gas and crude oil are trending up at the moment. The company and the stock are both in favorable positions right now, with commodity prices trekking higher after a short-term setback. Additionally, the company continue to focus on growing production, closing on divestments, and bolstering cash flow as to repair the damage done over the past two years due to the downturn. Devon is keeping near even pacing with crude oil prices, but I believe the stock can begin to accelerate this year, in accord with their production.

Performance Lags, But Is A Reversal In The Cards?

It's interesting to see that the street is rather optimistic on DVN. Out of 38 ratings, 26 are buys and 12 are holds and 0 are sells. Additionally, there's an average 12 month price target of 53.61, which would imply about 26% upside in the stock including dividends. Unfortunately, we're seeing the 50 EMA start to undercut the 200 DMA, which could mean that DVN will see weakness over the next couple of weeks of trading. However, this could be a non-event if commodities continue their current uptrend.

On a five-year chart, we can see that Devon really has a lot of room to run. Granted, the last time DVN was trading towards $80 was when crude oil was trading at $100/barrel and natural gas was at $4/MMBtu. The interesting thing about this chart is that DVN is keeping a 1:1 pace with crude oil prices. What do I mean by that? Back in Q1 2016, when crude oil on the WTI bottomed around 26 dollars, ended up doubling to its current level of $52. DVN tracked this uptrend in crude oil almost perfectly, also doubling YOY from around $20 to its current level of $42. In fact, the low on DVN was actually $18.07, so it's slightly more accelerated than crude oil prices. The moral of the story here is that for every 1% shift in crude oil we will see, we'll likely see the same, if not slightly larger, impact on DVN. That's something to be cognizant of in evaluating the potential of this stock over the long-term.

I think the way this pacing changes is if the company really continues the trend of growing production faster than competitors. One slide from the recent investor presentation at the end of last month caught my eye, as it was focused on "accelerating capital investment," seen below. The fact that the company is doubling its own rig count this year is nothing short of monumental, as they plan on adding another 10 rigs this year. This comes with a larger budget for capital expenditure of $2-2.3 billion for E&P investments. Now, this is a significant jump from the $853 million spent last year, but is still a fraction of the 2015 capital expenditure budget that totaled $6.3 billion. So, even though the scale to 20 rigs is substantial, it may be only a third of long-term potential. Is it unreasonable to think that Devon could double its output by 2020? Not in the slightest.

Simple statistics like expected production increases of 35% in STACK during this year from 88 MBOED to 120 MBOED is huge for this company. This is especially true when viewed from the perspective of the decline experienced in operating cash flow from 2015 to 2016. OCF fell from $5.37 billion in 2015 to just $1.75 billion in 2016. While the company is still negative on free cash flow, posting -$584 million for the full year 2016, reaching free cash flow neutrality sometime this year is certainly a possibility with this ramp-up in production.

Fundamental Tailwinds For Devon

Considering Devon's current production mixed is nearly half crude oil, seen below, it makes complete sense to explore the fundamentals currently impacting crude oil prices and to see how much near-term upside there is in both crude oil and DVN. With a 36% natural gas and 18% NGL composition in the production mix, however, it's also critical that we take a look at natural gas fundamentals. It's worth noting that the stronger correlation present is DVN's correlation to crude oil (R = 0.654).

Crude oil experienced a large setback at the beginning of march when several consecutive weeks of inventory builds past expectations caused the support at $50/barrel to break. Crude broke to the downside and settled just above $47/barrel before roaring back to its current level around $52/barrel. This is a significant market action that investors have to be aware of because it tells you the strength of this commodity and how important $50/barrel support has now become. Despite dipping below its 200 DMA, crude oil rallied back above and actually is in the process of usurping its 50 DMA. While momentum is trending up, it is not yet overbought, which is a positive signal that crude may be able to rally to $53/barrel by the end of next week.

I think crude oil on the WTI will top out at $55/barrel in Q2, unless we see serious progress in inventory withdrawals. The current inventory level is sitting at about 536 million barrels, which is up nearly 56 million barrels or 11.6% since the start of the year. Prices aren't justified to go higher when there is that kind of supply overhang. Thus, the next couple of months, but perhaps we'll see strong withdrawals during Q3 2017, in accord with higher seasonal demand.

Moving forward to natural gas, there's really the same sort of scenario. We're seeing this commodity extend its uptrend that began back in late February, after a multi-month downtrend from highs nearing $3.95/MMBtu experienced at the end of 2016. The difference between natural gas and crude oil, however, is that we've seen declines in inventories since early December 2016. While demand for natural gas is seasonally higher during the winter, storage levels dipped below last year's bottom around 2.5 Tcf and currently rests at 2.051 Tcf.

We should start to expect a build in natural gas inventories over the coming months until next winter, as per usual, but natural gas is in a much better position than it was last year. Downside looks limited, here, and looks to definitely help Devon in terms of cash flow generation and outperformance on upcoming earnings reports. Natural gas currently rests at $3.29/MMBtu, with the next major resistance level being $3.50/MMBtu. Expect natural gas prices to trend higher in the near-term, which could help to offset some of the resistance crude oil may see.

Conclusion

Based upon this company planning on adding ten rigs in FY 2017, I believe the stock's potential to outperform significantly increases. Production growth seems to be incredibly strong and as commodity prices continue to improve, we should see this company be one of the best E&Ps in terms of risk-adjusted performance on the open market. Commodities are generally in a favorable position and perhaps waiting for a down day in DVN to buy is a solid strategy to take a position in this stock for the long-term.

