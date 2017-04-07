'I Can Has Cheezburger?' A Visual Guide To 4 Market Risks

Then, let's use that to formulate the only argument you need if you're a bull.

A dozen or so years ago, after a bad day at work, a guy named Eric Nakagawa got the following picture in his inbox from a friend trying to cheer him up:

Subsequently, Nakagawa created a "cheezburger"-themed website based on cute kitten memes that he sold six months later for a couple of million. Or so the story goes.

I remember this vividly. At the time, I was dating an eccentric red head who thought she was going to make pots for a living (this would be a different girl than the ceramics major I dated years later), but then, at my urging, she changed her major to "French & International Business". She loved the "cheezburger" meme, and I loved the quick-road-to-riches story that went with it.

Since then, I haven't frequented too many kitten meme websites, but I did see a video posted on Twitter earlier this week that made me think.

Simply put, there were two kittens in the video with two bells in front of them. Every time they pawed the bells, they got food. That was the whole video. Four painfully long minutes of cats pawing at bells and getting food.

Here's the market parallel. Lots of readers seem to enjoy perusing "research" that purports to explain why stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and risk assets in general are still attractive at these levels. A lot of this "research" goes to great lengths to explain the bull case.

Let me ask you a question: how useful is that at this point? That is, I can give you a great reason why you should keep buying if that's what you want and indeed it's the only reason you really need: every time you've bought for the last nine years you've subsequently made money as stocks continued to climb higher.

You're like the kittens with the bells. If those kittens could talk ("I can has cheezburger?"), they would tell you that they don't need you to give them any other reason to ring those bells than that every time they ring them they get rewarded. No further explanation necessary.

My main goal in writing for public consumption is to share what I know about the interplay between asset prices and geopolitics and to help eliminate (or at least materially reduce) the information asymmetry between average investors and "pros." But a secondary objective is to provide you with something that's useful or, "things that make you think," if you will.

So in pursuit of that secondary objective, and considering you only need the "cheezburger" meme if you want a reason to keep buying, I wanted to provide you with a kind of pocket guide for market risks as we head into the weekend.

To be sure, there are more than four risk factors in this market, but in an effort to provide something that's easily digestible, I'm going to keep things limited to a handful here (maybe I'll do a follow-up if anyone turns out to care).

Risk 1: "Reflation Frustration"

As you're probably aware, the reflation narrative that's underpinned markets since the election is under attack from a combination of policy uncertainty (e.g. the failure of the GOP health bill), geopolitical risk (e.g. Syria), and economic concerns (e.g. Friday's dismal jobs print).

What this means for markets is a perceptible "fading" of the trades that were put on post-election. Below, find a set of charts that should together tell you everything you need to know about the extent to which the "Trump trade" has been faded in a big way this year. This covers yields ("wrong" way is down), USDJPY ("wrong" way is down), and equities (note the unwinds).

Risk 2: "Car-Mageddon"

Earlier this week, US auto sales came in light. And by "light" I mean it was a disaster. No attempt at hyperbole necessary.

This was a risk that's been building up for months. Most recently, a surge in off-lease supply has apparently been the catalyst for big declines in used car prices which in turn looks like it may end up triggering a deflationary spiral as depressed trade-in values weigh on new car sales and force automakers like GM (NYSE:GM) to adopt aggressive discounting.

But beyond that, the extension of credit to borrowers with low FICOs (and in some cases no FICOs at all) means that billions in subprime auto ABS may be at risk. This (probably) isn't "systemic," so to speak, but it is a big, big problem. Those interested in the whole story can see my full guide here and work their way back through the links therein. For our purposes here, find all the charts you need below.

Risk 3: Retail Apocalypse

Anyone who's been paying attention over the past six or so months is also acutely aware that there's another sector of the US economy imploding: retail. Retail's troubles are well documented. The rise of online competition and a steady decline in foot traffic and earnings seem to presage a veritable apocalypse for brick and mortar. And gain, that's not hyperbole. This is an existential crisis. Just ask any analyst that covers the space.

And while this is one of those cases where some of the "losers" (brick and mortar) will be replaced by "winners" (e-commerce), this is still a major concern.

Below, find some charts from Citi which help you visualize this at the most basic level (first two visuals), then at the index level (second set), and then finally, at the individual level (the yellow highlights in the second-to-last chart show the names on which Citi recommends buying protection as a way of expressing a short view on this space).

Risk 4: Geopolitics

Donald Trump has stepped into the sectarian hornets' nest by "tomahawking" (both figuratively and literally) the Alawite government in Syria. This is not the forum to opine on that decision, but objectively speaking, the simple fact is that Washington's finger is now on the scales in favor of the Sunnis (of course that's always been the case, but Thursday night's airstrikes just reinforce it).

That's going to antagonize Hezbollah and Tehran and exacerbate the proxy wars in Yemen and Iraq.

Irrespective of whether you think that's going to affect your long-term, conservative investment strategy, it will invariably trigger intermittent bouts of risk-off behavior by traders. Like it or not - and as "silly" and/or myopic as you might think that is - that's going to have an effect on your portfolio as trader panics tend to become self-fulfilling. Does that matter if your investment horizon is 75 years? Well, obviously not. Does it matter if you care about your monthly or your yearly returns? Absolutely.

For those interested, here's a bullet point summary of the global reaction to last night's airstrikes:

Netanyahu Says Israel "Fully Supports" Trump Action on Syria

Russian Senator: U.S. Strikes Meant to Assign Blame for Idlib

Turnbull: U.S. Strike in Syria "Calibrated, Proportionate"

Saudi Arabia "Fully Supports" U.S. Strikes Against Syria: SPA

Erdogan Expressed Syria Readiness Before U.S. Missile Raid: AA

BNP Sees U.S. Syria Strike Having Limited Impact on Asia Markets

EU's Mogherini Urges Investigation of Syria Chemical Attack

Finland Says UN Sec. Council Must Act to Solve Syria Crisis: STT

Tehran "Strongly Condemns U.S. Aggression" on Syria: Syrian TV

Le Pen Condemns U.S. Raids on Syria; Says Sovereignty Violated

Putin Calls U.S. Strikes "Aggression on Sovereign State": IFX

U.K. "Fully Supports" U.S. Action in Syria, May's Office Says

PM Abe Says Japan Fully Supports U.S. Resolve on Syria

Turkey's Kurtulmus: U.S. Attack Against Syria Army "Important"

Germany's Gabriel Calls U.S. Strikes in Syria "Understandable"

France's Ayrault Says Syria Raids Clarifies U.S. Policy

Russia Halts Military Deconfliction Pact After U.S. Syria Strike

Merkel, Hollande Say Assad Alone Bears Responsibility for Strike

Denmark Backs U.S. Missile Attack Against Syria, Minister Says

Cavusoglu: Syria Regime Should be Removed as Soon as Possible

Dutch Govt Says U.S. Strike in Syria "Proportional Reaction"

No Russian Casualties After U.S. Airstrike on Syria Base: Lavrov

Israel Received Advanced Notice of U.S. Syria Attack: Official

MACRON CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL COORDINATION ON SYRIA

Sweden's Wallstrom: Unclear If Syria Attack Is New U.S. Policy

Italy's Gentiloni: Russia Must Have Role in Syria Negotiations

Macron Calls for Coordinated International Action in Syria

U.S. Strikes in Syria Show "Needed Resolve," EU's Tusk Says

NATO Says Any Use of Chemical Weapons "Cannot Go Unanswered"

Ok, so my hope is that the above was useful in terms of giving you a handy pocket guide to 4 key market risks.

Of course "valuations" are another risk, but I've discussed that exhaustively and it seems to generally fall on deaf ears. And indeed, why shouldn't it? After all, risk assets only go up, right?

Finally, for those who insist on seeking out confirmation bias wherever it can be found with regard to the bull thesis, I would remind you once again that your time is probably best spent doing something else.

Because, coming full circle, the only argument the bulls need is this one: "I can has cheezburger?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.