A Comparison Of Global Blood Therapeutics' GBT440 And bluebird bio's LentiGlobin

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are developing competing products in Sickle Cell disease ("SCD"), a disease caused by genetic mutation in hemoglobin which results in the formation of abnormal hemoglobin known as sickle hemoglobin (HbS). Hemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells (RBCs) that carry oxygen throughout the human body.

The oxygen deficiency in HbS makes the normally round and flexible RBCs to become rigid and elongated into a "sickle" shape. This destruction of RBCs is called Hemolytic Anemia. The HbS hinders the proper flow of RBCs in the bloodstream and reduces the blood flow to the organs which results in organ damage and early death.

SCD is a global health problem. The estimated global incidence of SCD is in 250,000 to 300,000 births annually. It is estimated to have 100,000 SCD patients in the U.S., 60,000 SCD patents in Europe, and millions worldwide. A new treatment of SCD has a huge market potential.

Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT is developing an oral once daily therapy named GBT-440 for patients with SCD. GBT -440 is designed to increase the oxygen level in hemoglobin, the molecule inside the RBC which travels throughout the human body carrying oxygen. GBT440 helps the RBCs to retain their shape and stop sickling.

bluebird bio, Inc.

BLUE is developing a gene therapy to treat and actually cure sickle cell disease. The company is studying its LentiGlobin drug product, a gene therapy to treat and cure SCD. The company claimed that it successfully treated the first patient suffering from severe SCD with its LentiGlobin gene therapy. After the stem cell transplant with LentiGlobin, the patient has been free from severe symptoms of SCD.

Comparison of GBT440 and LentiGlobin

GBT440 is an oral therapy that modulates Hemoglobin (Hb) to increases oxygen carrying capacity in RBCs and to retain their shape and stop sickling. This is a gene therapy which requires a stem cell transplant with LentiGlobin. The treatment requires transplantation with a patient's own stem cells, which are modified to contain a functioning copy of the affecting gene.

The GBT440 treatment, on the other hand, is simple and administered by an oral pill. LentiGlobin gene therapy is a complex treatment and requires an extensive procedure with risks associated with the gene transplantation process.

Gene therapy is a complex process. In this process the targeted cells in the blood are withdrawn from the patient's body and transported to the a laboratory where in a controlled environment the affecting gene is identified from the blood cell. After identifying the affecting gene a functional copy of this gene is made. Then the functional copy is inserted into the blood cells. This genetic alteration happens outside the human body, which is known as ex vivo gene therapy. After successfully inserting the functional gene, these genetically altered cells are reintroduced into the patients' blood stream through infusion.

Although LentiGlobin is aimed to cure Sickle Cell Disease and GBT440 is merely a treatment for SCD, gene therapy is still in an experimental stage and there is a lot of unforeseen risk involved in this process, including toxic off-target effects. The patient's bone marrow cells might be killed once the blood is taken out of the patient's body for the gene editing process. This makes the patients prone to immunologic diseases which might require a bone marrow transplant as well.

Also this gene therapy requires a specially designed treatment facility to treat the patients. BLUE requires to build a network of treatment facility where the entire gene editing process can be performed. Setting up special treatment facilities to treat the 160,000 patients in the US and EU would not be easy and would require huge investments, making the therapy itself prohibitively costly.

The LentiGlobin treatment is expensive and likely to cost approximately 1 million, whereas the GBT440 treatment regime will cost $60 to $70 daily. I doubt whether the Insurance companies will agree to cover the LentiGlobin treatment for SCD when a simple and inexpensive treatment with GBT440 is available.

Topline data from the GBT440 clinical study shows a favorable safety profile, and no treatment related adverse events (AEs) with GBT440 dosing beyond 90 days. Also 46% of GBT440-treated patients show a clinically significant increase in hemoglobin (>1g/dL) vs 0% of placebo-treated patients. If the data from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of GBT440 proves to be as good as the previous trials, it is expected to get regulatory approval to market before LentiGlobin. LentiGlobin is in phase 1 trial which is due to finish in 2020.

There is this every possibility of GBT440 getting to the market well before LentiGlobin, and if this happens then GBT440 has blockbuster future. Also considering the unforeseen risks associated with the still experimental gene therapy, GBT440 will have an edge even when both the treatments are available. Considering the issues discussed above, I believe Global Blood Therapeutics' GBT440 has an edge over bluebird bio's LentiGlobin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.