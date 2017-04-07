Adobe: Post-Earnings Valuation

Source: Morningstar

Investors who took positions in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock one-year ago would have earned a return of 38%. During the same period, the Nasdaq earned 21% in capital gains.

Adobe reported first quarter for its fiscal 2017 on March 16, and posted better-than-expected sales and earnings.

The company reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.94 per share for the quarter (a gain of 42% from the year-earlier period). Analysts were looking for $0.87. Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter came in on $1.68 billion (a gain of 22% from the year-earlier period). Analysts had been looking for revenue of $1.65 billion.

"Adobe achieved record revenue, profit and cash flow in Q1," said Mark Garrett, Adobe executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our solid execution and business momentum combined with strong market tailwinds give us confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong financial results. We remain bullish about our prospects for the rest of 2017 and beyond."

Management Guidance Q22017

Revenue of $1.73 billion, up 32% year over year

Digital Media segment revenue up 24% year over year

Adobe Marketing Cloud revenue up 26% year over year

Share count to be approximately 499 million shares

Net non-operating expense to be approximately $15 million on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis

Tax rate of 24% on a GAAP basis and 21% on a non-GAAP basis

These targets yield a Q2 GAAP earnings per share target of $0.66, and Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.94

Sources of Revenue - Cloud adoption has driven higher overall sales and potential catalyst for stock.

In 1Q17, Adobe's Digital Media segment contributed 68% of total revenue. This segment was followed by Digital Marketing, which contributed 30% and Print and Publishing contributed 2% of total revenue.

Source : Company Fillings

Digital Media revenue increased by 22% during the three months ended March 3, 2017, as compared to the three months ended March 4, 2016, primarily driven by increases in revenue associated with creative offerings. Creative offerings includes Creative Cloud, perpetual creative and stock photography. Creative Cloud (subscription based offering) grew 29% and posted $942 million in revenue in fiscal 1Q2017. The increase in Creative Cloud was primarily due to the increase in subscription revenue. Digital Marketing revenue increased by 23% due to strong revenue growth in Adobe Marketing Cloud.

Key Performance Metric

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the performance metric that shows the money that comes in every year for the life of a subscription. ARR is a good measurement to assess the health and trajectory of overall Digital Media segment. Adobe calculate ARR as follow:

Source: Company Fillings

In 1Q2017, Digital Media ARR grew to $4.25 billion (Creative ARR $3.76 billion and Document Cloud ARR $493 million), up from $3.99 billion in 1Q2016.

Margin Acceleration and Strong Cash Flow from Operation

Source: Google Finance

Adobe's operating and net income growth continued to exceed its revenue growth. Although its revenue grew 22% to $1.68 billion in 1Q2017, its adjusted operating income grew 40% and adjusted net income grew 42%. The chart above shows that Adobe has managed to grow not only its top line but also its bottom line. Higher net income also contributed to cash flow from operations. In Q12017, cash flow from operations was $730.4 million, increased by $232.8 million, or 47%, compared to 1Q2016.

Adobe reported better-than-expected earnings for consecutive straight quarter was primarily due to cloud adoption.

Now, does this trend continue?

Source: Nasdaq

Analysts are expecting Adobe to post EPS of $3.21 in 2017. That represents a rise of 27.89% from $2.51 in 2016. Over the next five years, the analysts are expecting Adobe's earnings to grow at an average annual rate of 16.60%

Source: Nasdaq

Analysts are currently expecting 2017 EPS of $3.21, which implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares of Adobe at 33.53x. That gives Adobe a growth adjusted PEG ratio of 2.44.

Valuation Methodologies

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period, with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the street's expectations. Currently, analysts expect Adobe to generate revenue of $7,163 million in fiscal 2017 and $8,543 million in fiscal 2018. Operating margin was in line with historical levels The company's fiscal 2017 tax rate was in line with historical levels D&A, CapEx and changes in working capital were projected to be in line with historical levels. We used a baseline rate of 8.5% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 3.0%

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $144, which is a 11% premium to the current price of $130. The most likely implied value is between $124 and $158 per share, based on this analysis.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

On April 6, 2017, Adobe's stock increased more than 30% over the last 12 months. Analysts' recommendations show a 12-month targeted price of $145 per share. Of the analysts covering Adobe, 12 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 2 recommended it as a "Buy " and four recommended it as "Hold"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for Adobe based on the following factors:

1. Adobe achieved record revenue, profit and cash flow.

2. Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $144, which is a 11% premium to the current price of $130. The most likely implied value is between $124 and $158 per share, based on this analysis.

3. Market view is positive.