PolarityTE: The Cool Shift To Regenerative Medicine

Within the first few months of this year, PolarityTE (NASDAQ:COOL) has transitioned businesses, attracted new investors, and upgraded the board of directors. The end result is a stock price that has rewarded shareholders.

At $14, the stock already trades down from a high of nearly $19 only a few trading days back. The question investors have to ask is whether chasing the stock is wise at this point.

New Business Focus

Back on March 13, Majesco Entertainment merged with Polarity to form a regenerative medicine and tissue engineering company. Majesco Entertainment previously sold video games so a lot of investors will instantly question the business shift.

The company has no immediate plans to divest the software business though the former founder and other interested parties may make offers that Polarity will entertain. Any proceeds would help fund the developing regenerative business.

In the process of the merger, Polarity obtained patents and technologies developed by new CEO Dr. Denver Lough. Through his work, the company is developing a proprietary tissue engineering platform to develop a regenerative therapy platform in an attempt to bring functioning tissue to the market.

Insiders

A big part of the investment story are the insider purchases over the last few months and the impressive list of doctors with a John Hopkins background that have joined the company. Maybe the most influential to the huge stock gains was the addition of legendary biotech investor Steve Gorlin to the board of directors on February 9.

Insiders have made several purchases in the company in advance of the merger finalization that created Polarity. The moves suggest a positive sentiment on the regenerative technology purchased by Polarity.

Some of these insiders acquired shares before the big rally, but other directors like Michael Beeghley just acquired 20,000 shares at a price of $13.36 for a listed value of $267,000.

Other directors like Steve Gorlin obtained 50,000 shares in restricted stock encouraging the involvement of this decorated investor in the small regenerative medicine company. Mr. Gorlin is famously the founder of Medivation acquired by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for $14 billion, MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG) and sold Medicis to Valeant Pharma (NYSE:VRX) for $2.6 billion.

As interesting as the recent investments are the medical doctors that have joined the company either as an executive of the company or on the board. The combination of top talent with top investors legitimizes the technology platform.

Recent hires include global burn surgery expert Dr. Stephen Milner that previously served as the Director of The Johns Hopkins Burn Center. He will take over as the Chief Clinical Officer and has written over 120 peer review articles.

Another addition to the board of directors besides Steve Gorlin is Dr. Jon Mogford that serves as Vice Chancellor for Research for the Texas A&M University System. He provides leadership for a research group that includes 30,000 faculty and staff and a budget of more than $4 billion.

Innovative Wound Care Platform

The global wound care market continues to expand providing significant opportunities for regenerative medicines. The global market for tissue engineering is expected to grow to nearly $57 billion by 2019 with the prevalence of wounds set to reach over 250 million by 2020.

Source: Mediligence report

Polarity has a patented technology platform that has shown the ability to regenerate full-thickness, fully functional skin. The ability to use a patient's own skin to fully expand skin that regenerates all layers including the epidermis, dermis, hair, appendages, and glands is a major game changer in the sector. For these reasons, the company has attracted strong investors and doctors from John Hopkins.

Most of the existing wound care products on the market either don't utilize cells that lack regenerative capacity or cells and tissues from another person or animals that are rejected by the body and scar without really healing.

The company is working towards clinical tests and FDA approval on the SkinTE product described above first by the end of 2017. The platform though offers possibilities beyond skin regeneration to bones, muscle, nerve, blood vessel and numerous other applications.

Meager Financials

The company ended January with $6.9 million in cash. Even after investing $1.25 million in new lab equipment, Polarity expects to have enough cash to fund operations over the next 12 months.

The forecast is to only need to spend $5 million to get SkinTE onto the market. Naturally, the company hasn't provided any financials since the approved merger and the hiring of several new MDs with the last quarter ending in January.

Outside of the unlikely probability of selling the software business for a sizable amount of cash, the company will probably face the need to raise cash by early 2018. The group of investors and board members though should alleviate concerns that Polarity will have any issues finding suitable funding.

The converted share count before outstanding stock options is 14.2 million shares after the 7.1 million shares issued for the merger. This places the market valuation at over $150 million.

Source: Polarity presentation

Risks, Risks, Risks

Any small regenerative medicine company without an FDA approved product on the market has extreme risks. The wonderful set of insiders and medical doctors on staff doesn't fully mitigate the risk in the stock.

Polarity lists a vast amount of companies that are working on or have existing competing wound care therapies. The vast amount of existing therapies highlight the risk that the company isn't able to produce a superior product or will meet with new competition.

Source: Polarity presentation

As well, larger biopharma companies with vast financial resources or a new entrant could develop a better tissue product due to the rapid technological advances in regenerative medicines. The greater financial and marketing backing from a bigger company could even sway the adoption by physicians and healthcare providers of the Polarity products even after achieving FDA approval.

Ultimately, the biggest concern is failure to produce positive results in clinical tests that would prohibit FDA approval of the SkinTE product. Investors would face a major setback under those scenarios.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Polarity offers a rare opportunity to invest in a new regenerative investment platform at the early stages where insiders are actively snapping up shares. The presence of Steve Gorlin and the former Director of the Burn Center of John Hopkins makes for a legitimate investment. Still, investors are reminded that any small medical company is only recommended for a diversified portfolio willing to accept high risks.

