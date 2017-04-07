Taser: Just A New Name Or A New Strategy?

This article is written by Yusuf Velanwadawala for Integer Investments

About the company

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) is one of the leading Smart Weapons manufacturers in the Unites States. Axon Enterprise currently operates in two business groups: Smart Weapons and Axon Platform. The company manufactures smart weapon models for Law Enforcement and consumers which include civilians and private security agencies. Axon segment is involved in the video business, and it produces body worn cameras, Evidence.com which is a cloud-based digital evidence management system, Axon Fleet which is an in-car video system and also mobile applications which help view, manage and upload the videos and photos to the evidence.com. Taser is also the most common brand of electrical weapons. Even though there are private companies out there like Vievu LLC and Utility Associates who provide similar products and services as compared to Axon segment, the company still has a competitive advantage over them regarding quality and durability. Axon claims that their cameras have the best in class quality, unmatched durability and comprehensive mounting options.

Financial Outlook

Axon ended 2016 on a great note with record full-year revenues, record order bookings and strong business growth in both domestic and international market. The net sales increased 36% to $ 268.2 million as compared to $197.9 million in 2015. The net income for the full year 2016 was $ 17.3 million which was $19.9 million in 2015. The company has a sizeable amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand and no debt. As of December 2016, the cash, cash equivalents and investments were $89.3 million.

(Source: 4traders)

The fourth quarter for Axon was very successful; the net sales increased by 46% to 82.1 million as compared to $56.0 million in the same period last year. The gross margin was 61% as compared to 66% in 2015. The CEO linked the company's success by highlighting the "strong momentum across our business lines in both domestic and international markets" as the reason.

The company's Free Cash Flows in the Quarter 4, 2016 were $-8.77 million which was because of investments and developing new products. However, the company has managed to rise from the negative free cash flows in the past, and I believe it will continue to do so, the company also has no debt.

(Source: YCharts)

Axons EPS has dropped over the years and is now at $0.32. However, analysts predict that the EPS will grow in the future and will go as high as 2.08 by the year 2019. The 2016 PE ratio is very high at 75.8 however analysts predict the PE ratio to reach 40.11 by 2019.

Revenue Drivers

Axons main revenue comes from its smart weapon section. In the year 2016, a total of $202.64 million of sales revenue was generated from Smart weapons section which in total contributed to 75.5% of the total revenue. Demand for these weapons is fueled by their effectiveness and efficiency. In recent years, a few U.S. prominent cases of lethal police shooting have led to social unrest. For example, the city of Ferguson, Missouri, has been a flashpoint for nationwide protests since the killing of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer last year. Clearly, the adoption of smart weapons by Police forces can prevent these events. Recently Germany also announced the plans of purchasing non-lethal weapons to protect themselves from newly arrived asylum seekers who are being viewed as a threat to the German citizens, this will drive up the demand for the smart weapons.

The remaining 24.5% of the revenue came from the Axon Platform which was reported at $65.60 million. Axon also reported that 81% of their revenue came from the United States, the company has been making efforts to expand globally, and they currently have offices in Amsterdam, Daventry, London and Sydney. Taser aims at expanding from tier 1 markets to more regional markets such as EMEA, Americas and APAC. In the Q4, 2016 Axon announced that the number of Evidence.com licenses had gone up to 132,000 which is a growth of nearly five times as compared to 2015 where it was just 27,000. Evidence.com is a high margin business for Taser, and it comes with multiple year's subscriptions which locks the customer base for multiple years.

Taser International received the following orders in the first quarter of 2017:

- Sacramento Police Department (CA): 750 Axon Body 2 and Axon Flex cameras (combination of both) with five years of Evidence.com

- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (PA): 550 Axon Body 2 cameras with Evidence.com

- Lake County Sheriff's Department (IL): 234 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com

- Pembroke Pines Police Department (FL): 211 Axon Body 2 cameras Evidence.com

- San Bernardino Police Department : 200 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com

- Burlington Police Department (VT): 110 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com

- Muncie Police Department (IN): 85 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com

- Boynton Beach Police Department : 80 Axon Body 2 cameras with five years of Evidence.com

Axon also announced that to date more than 100,000 licenses of Axon Network had been contracted worldwide. The company also announced an initiative to equip every police officer with body cameras, this is a really smart move and the use of body cameras will drive the agencies towards purchasing the Evidence.com. This proves that the Axon business has just started and the investments over the years have finally begun to pay off.

Pros of Evidence.com

Adopting Evidence.com will provide the law enforcement agencies around the world with a one-stop shop for viewing and managing video evidence. Adopting Evidence.com will save the agencies cost and hassle of maintaining and securing their own servers. Evidence.com is central to the company's plans for profitability, and the company is now focusing on increasing its annual subscriptions. Taser in a press release said that the body camera footage - along with audio, pictures, documents, location data from GPS devices and license-plate readers and other information gathered by the law enforcement would be uploaded and maintained on the servers and this add new levels of transparency and accountability.

A recent study in Quantitative Criminology suggested that when officers wore body cameras, the use of force by officers dropped by 59% and also the complaints by the citizens fell by 87%, body cameras have led to the reduction in police brutality. This was also displayed by the company in its 2017 investor relations presentation,

The company can sell the cameras once, but the evidence.com services are billed year after year which is why the company has focused greatly on the research and development of their cloud-based services.

Axon Artificial Intelligence

Taser recently announced its acquisition of two US-based tech firms: Dextro and Misfit. Taser said that the tech firms would work together to develop Artificial Intelligence powered technology for the law enforcement. The technology will give the law enforcement the ability to quickly isolate and analyse the most important seconds of footage from massive amounts of video data. The Axon AI proposes to reduce the hours to manually view and analyse footage, Identify key concepts, situation analysis, automated redaction and summarise long videos. If the Axon AI is successful in improving officer's efficiency and police accountability, then it will be a win-win situation for both law enforcement and the public. The below is a screen grab from the Dextro Inc., website which shows how their system searches for visual contents in a video in real time.

Competition

In the area of body cameras, the company competes with VIEVU LLC which is a US based private company which designs, develops and manufactures wearable video cameras for both law enforcement and private professionals. Just like evidence.com Vievu provides Veripatrol Local which stores, retrieves and manages video files. Vievu also provides Veripatrol Cloud which is a hybrid cloud architecture that stores video files and Veripatrol Mobile which is a mobile app that focuses on viewing and downloading videos. Both Axon and Vievu LLC provide a similar range of products related to cameras. Last year Vievu won a $6.4 million contract with the New York Police Department (NYPD) to outfit the NYPD police officers with body cameras. NYPD said that Vievus technology was superior and their pricing was better as compared to Axon. Axon did not take the defeat well and offered 1000 body cameras to the department for field testing. They also recently filed two lawsuits against Vievu in Arizona and California for fraudulent misrepresentation and concealment of material facts regarding Vievus cameras randomly dropping video frames affecting integrity and admissibility of the evidence. In return Vievu also filed a lawsuit against Axon for illegal conduct and tortious interference. However, the strengths of Axon lies within its ability to develop new, innovative, superior quality and safe products and also the development of Axon Artificial Intelligence which is going to have huge potential in the near future. The company has been successful in marketing its products by signifying the safety of the community without using deadly force. However, competitors are coming for Axon and its either going to force them to lower their prices leading to lower profits or they might end up losing market share in cities that choose cost over quality.

Competitive advantage

We feel that despite Axxon/Taser having the best camera or hardware, their success going forward won't be driven by their hardware. The juice of the company is the ecosystem that they are building, the software and the A.I. dimension. And this is the reason why Taser is changing its name. The software and A.I. systems will be harder to replicate and will have strong network effects. Now the company is giving a one-year free trial to police officers to lock them in. This announcement, as reported by Seeking Alpha was organized with a live broadcast with CEO Rick Smith at noon ET to announce "the biggest news in our company's history." This wording was probably exaggerated, but we understand the significance of it. Once these police officers will familiarize with the technology (and will hopefully like it), they will have limited incentives to move to other suppliers. And once a standard is established, it will be virtually impossible for competitors to step in.

Not only, this business model will generate recurring revenues. In fact, selling hardware generates high upfront revenues but limited revenues down the way for maintenance or parts. This is particularly problematic for a company that has very strong market share already. Growth potential is limited in this space. But the software and cloud business will generate a constant and predictable cash flow. Therefore, we believe that the new strategic focus is brilliant and will shield the company from competitive threats and at the same time will generate a strong cash flow. I encourage readers to spend a few minutes to look at this video, it brilliantly summarizes the technology. We were impressed.

Conclusion

Taser stock fell due to its loss of contract over body cameras, but over the last few days gained due the change in business model. The stock is currently trading close to $23.60, and we feel this is a great entry point for buyers. Taser's Q4 results are positive, and the company has made strong investments in future growth and development which implies that the stock will have huge upside. In particular, despite the hefty valuation, we think that the company's vision is great and will hold great long term potential. According to marketsandmarkets, the non-lethal weapons markets is estimated to reach $8.37 billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 8.2%, this growth is credited to rising political disputes and civil unrest, along with increasing trend of militarization of law enforcement agencies, globally. Further, the potential for the cloud and A.I. part of the business model is completely untapped and is where Taser value will come from.

Even though Taser has lost a few contracts in the past and it has made the market nervous, the company remains a leading developer of both Smart Weapons and Body Cameras for Law enforcement agencies around the world, and is a strong innovator on the software side. The demand for non-lethal weapons has been growing along with the need for body cameras and as the database of Evidence.com keeps growing the company will continue to make high profits. And the fact that Tasers save lives will always be an advantage.

In a statement, the US president Donald Trump said that "Our country needs more law enforcement, more community engagement, and more efficient policing" this means that the demand for Smart weapons will increase and this will fuel future growth opportunities in both weapons and camera section. These opportunities both domestic and international will lead to increase in sales and turn revenues.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, visit our website. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.