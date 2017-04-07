Emisphere's Pivotal Year Of Catalysts

If Emisphere hits on these catalysts in 2017, they could drive up the share price.

At least one new Novo Nordisk partnered drug should be moving forward soon.

This should be a big year for Emisphere Technologies (OTCPK:EMIS). EMIS has three significant potential business developments in the works that could change the outlook for the company. Three months into 2017, these business catalysts are all strongly in play for this year.

I'll review and assess the recent 2016 year-end conference call in which these catalysts were discussed, and provide some comments on EMIS' debt situation.

Background

EMIS is a micro-cap pharmaceutical company with a niche platform that permits oral versions of injectable drugs and a commercial prescription therapeutic based on it. This product, Eligen B12, provides a replacement for B12 injections. Most importantly, EMIS is anchored by a partnership with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) in the development of the oral form of their next-generation GLP-1 type-2 diabetes treatment, semaglutide.

Catalyst Updates

Here is my list of key potential developments to expect for 2017.

Eligen B12 big-pharma partnership, either licensing or sale.

Novo Nordisk new-oral-molecule advancement milestone.

New big-pharma partnership for an existing injectable product being transitioned to oral form.

Let's tackle these one at a time, considering their potential for 2017 revenue.

Eligen B12 sale/license: potential near-term value $50M+. 2017 should see either an Eligen B12 sale or a licensing agreement with a large lump payout followed by sales royalties and milestones.

There were two significant parts to the Eligen B12 discussions on the conference call.

First, it was explained that the FDA medical foods guidelines led to insurance coverage and reimbursement issues. But, importantly, in EMIS' negotiations with their large suitors, "There was no damage to the brand or damage to its value. It's actually poised to be relaunched, or an expanded launch. So there's not a negative halo over the product."

Second, to avoid such "erratic reimbursement" issues, EMIS is now recommending to their Eligen B12 suitors that they pursue a cash over-the-counter business, rather than the current prescription one. EMIS said further "so we're also talking to companies - major companies that have nutritional supplement power. They are looking for the same thing and they're interested in moving their product in front of the counter." Likewise in regard to OTC Eligen B12, "...the patient would simply pay for it at a price that's reasonable."

One of the benefits of an OTC version of Eligen B12 is that it opens it up to a much wider population. Because there remains difficulty in assessing the need for B12 supplementation, people with symptoms of deficiency would be able to easily self-treat and determine if there is a benefit on their own. Of course, this is in addition to those who follow doctors' recommendations.

Novo Nordisk new oral molecule: expect one or more milestone payments, potential near-term value $2-6M. At least one molecule from EMIS' 4-molecule agreement with Novo Nordisk should be chosen to advance this year to the development lead selection and/or Phase 1 stage. The agreement called for milestone payments for development selection that I estimate at $1-2M each and Phase 1 start that I estimate at $3-5M each.

EMIS said about Novo's molecules: "they're very clear on moving one very quickly into" feasibility studies. A recent Danish business news article had Novo stating it "has found a molecule ...[that] can be the basis for creating a regular pill against obesity." This could be the one they are anxious to expedite. Leveraging their obesity-treatment inroads with Saxenda, Novo could potentially make it a near-blockbuster treatment. Hopefully, we'll hear soon if this is the case.

New partnership(s): $5-20M initial development payment. EMIS stated in the call they are working with more than 10 pharmaceutical companies to assess the use of their carriers with the pharma's already-approved active ingredients. A number of these could advance to the point of payments and press releases this year.

Two of these were said to be already past the initial feasibility/optimization stage and are currently under go/no-go development lead selection decisions by the pharmas. This could very soon result in one or two new partnership agreements. Such agreements have in the past provided $5-10M up front payouts. And multiple other companies should reach the development lead selection decision stage this year as well.

These partners could include major pharmaceutical names like GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Novartis and others. News of such major partners will significantly increase EMIS' visibility and reputation, and hopefully bring new investors into the stock.

Debt

While EMIS' technology and partnership potential looks great, their debt situation does not. It is important for investors to understand the nature of the company's ownership to value what they own when they buy the stock.

Board member Mark Rachesky and his fund, MHR, over the last several years have been the primary capital resource for EMIS. Total debt to MHR amounts to $82M at 13% annual interest rate (compounded monthly), $26M of which is short-term (1-3 years). The longer-term debt is in the form of convertibles, warrants, and notes that could contribute directly to shareholder dilution if chosen to do so by MHR.

Current outstanding basic shares number 61M. MHR's warrants, options and notes account for a potential dilution of 77M shares. So the fully diluted share count is 138M shares.

Owing to new debt, interest being converted to new debt, and renegotiations over the years, we can see the effect over time this potential dilution has on basic stockholder ownership.

Rachesky also owns around 20M (one-third) of the basic shares so total ownership is approximately 65% of the company. MHR's investments in EMIS have given MHR strong majority ownership and liens on the business assets. It has also allowed MHR to acquire out of EMIS 0.5% of Novo's oral GLP-1 sales and at least 2.5% of EMIS' Eligen B12 sales.

Basic stockholders currently have around a 45% share of the company. At the current rate of increase, this stockholder portion would decrease to around 38% by 2020 when I estimate the fully diluted share count to be around 160M shares.

Nevertheless, I still believe there is significant value here.

Valuation

Let's do a rough estimate. If you lowball (by what I expect to be a factor of 2) the oral GLP-1 peak sales at $2B and Eligen B12 at $50M, and use a conservative 2x peak sales multiplier to achieve their current valuation, you get oral GLP-1 valued at $100M and Eligen B12 valued at $100M, for a total of $200M. Subtract off the total debt of $82M and you end up with a $118M valuation or nearly $2.00/share.

So EMIS is at a minimum currently undervalued by a factor of 4 with the share price under $0.50. The market is clearly skeptical of EMIS' ability to monetize its products and agreements, and ability to continue operations without further erosion of its assets.

Importantly, this analysis prescribes no value at all to EMIS' 4-molecule agreement with Novo, even though Novo has said that orals will become an important product line and EMIS suggested that one of the molecules could be moving forward sometime soon. In addition, oral GLP-1 alone is more likely worth double what I assessed, and Eligen B12 could be, too. Finally, I have also omitted future drug collaborations from this assessment.

All of these factors could be large additional contributors to EMIS' future market cap. So I conclude from the very reasonable oral GLP-1 and Eligen B12 estimates that EMIS is undervalued. And the upcoming possibilities, which we can't really assess yet, provide significant upside.

There is certainly urgency in getting truly nondilutive deals done soon to keep EMIS funded, and especially a need for a large lump sum payment or a reliable decent-sized recurring revenue stream to help pay down its near-term debt. Regarding Eligen B12 and its potential in alleviating financial stress, EMIS stated in their conference call they are "... trying to do a bigger and faster deal...to offset [financing issues]." If this doesn't work out, I expect MHR will take another pound of flesh.

Risks

I've covered EMIS' debt risks in detail above. Regarding funds and operation, EMIS now says they have sufficient funds to get through March 2018. However, this will likely be significantly extended with any of the catalysts coming to fruition.

Also, EMIS is a thinly traded micro-cap that has large price swings. If negative news were to come on any of the catalysts I discussed, there is potential for large negative price action as well.

Conclusion

EMIS' catalysts remain in play this year. With the stock price dropping back to around $0.50/share, many investors appear to be losing patience. Maybe the debt situation has become too large or there are doubts about the monetization of Eligen B12.

EMIS needs to make significant progress this year to bring in some revenue and I expect they'll be able to do so. It's very likely multiple catalysts will come to fruition in 2017.

With the share price currently well off recent highs, this could be a good time to buy shares. News of new agreements and payments should drive shares higher. I continue to hold my investment in EMIS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.