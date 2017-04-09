3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: Volume 3

Welcome to "Three Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest of all things biotech. Investors in this field are always looking toward picking the one or two big winners before moving on, but this often leaves them a bit myopic with respect to other, actionable developments. I want to try and help you find the biggest bites every day that can add to your personal due diligence.

For volume 3, we're going to step outside the realm of oncology for a bit to cover some salient findings and releases from big biotechs. There has been some setback and some other promise for numerous candidates in different disease areas.

Botox might fix your face, but it doesn't appear to help with depression

Major depressive disorder is a notoriously difficult disease to treat, and the role it play on patient burden has been increasing consistently over the past several decades. As such, it is important to continue exploring safe, effective treatments for depression.

If you're like me, then seeing news of Botox being explored for depression is a bit of a surprise. However, the leading rationale is quite interesting. Facial muscles play a role in feedback with emotion. Muscles involuntarily contract when experiencing positive or negative emotions, and it has been shown that depression can correlate with subtle facial responses to different images. Thus it has been hypothesized that arrest of certain muscles can provide the reverse effect. Initial observations of efficacy for Botox treatment in depression may also be due to patients' improved self-perception.

Thus, Botox is now being formally investigated as a treatment for depression, and Allergan reported the findings of a proof-of-concept phase 2 study in major depressive disorder.

Unfortunately, the results ranged from unclear to pessimistic. The 30 unit dose of Botox led to a numerical improvement in depressive symptoms compared with placebo, but this just missed statistical significance. In the higher dose cohort (50 units), the numerical trend favored placebo treatment!

Looking forward: As is emblematic of our treatment of depression, this phase 2 study signifies the ongoing challenge of nailing down effective treatments. The 30 U dose had mixed results here, and if you look at non-6 week timepoints, it actually showed significant improvement over placebo (though the P values were close in many cases). It is possible that the treatment protocol is not optimized, though. Botox treatment for migraines is preventative, and it is spaced out every three months for two or three injections. Still, as it stands, Botox for depression does not look like a winner right now.

Regeneron scores a breakthrough in dyslipidemia

Some people have an inherited condition called familial hypercholesterolemia that causes them to produce extremely high levels (500-1000 mg compared with normal levels of around 130 mg in the general population) of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or so-called "bad" cholesterol. For these patients, treatment relies mainly on lipid-lowering therapies like Lipitor and Crestor, but these drugs are not as effective in patients with inherited conditions leading to overproduction of cholesterol.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has taken a biologic approach to tackling familial high cholesterol, with an antibody that blocks a target molecule called angiopoietin-like protein 3. The rationale of targeting this protein being that low natural activity of this protein leads to substantially lower production of various lipids, including LDL.

The antibody, evinacumab, was shown in 2016 in a small study to reduce the levels of LDL by an average of 47.4% after four weeks of treatment. On April 6, 2017, REGN announced that they've received the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for evinacumab, which goes to show you the excitement from the FDA at these preliminary results.

Looking forward: This bodes very well for a novel treatment strategy in the lipid-lowering space, as it tackles a difficult-to-control disease that can threaten patients' lives. The nod from the FDA is a telling sign of their urgency with moving forward, and it may signal an accelerated path through regulatory review for evinacumab. As the FDA ramps up its efforts to remove red tape and speed approvals, we may see a relatively very quick turnaround on this agent, assuming it does well. The preliminary results did not a possible risk of bleeding at the injection site, so REGN is going to have to be careful to watch for adverse events. However, nothing happened to patients that forced them to quit the study, as far as has been reported.

Spark is one step closer to a "one and done" strategy for Hemophilia B

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) is leading the pack on gene therapy for Hemophilia B with its lead candidate SPK-9001, an adeno-associated virus that is not virulent in humans but can incorporate a Factor IX gene into body cells, including those that are not dividing. SPK-9001 previously received breakthrough designation for its Hemophilia B treatment.

Spark announced that they would present results of their phase 1/2 study of SPK-9001, and in the press release they detailed a few of the findings. Notably, the annual bleeding rate was reduced in patients treated with SPK-9001 by over 90%, putting it on par with results from studies of newer-generation recombinant Factor IX formulations.

Of course, the big coup is that sustained levels of Factor IX were maintained through 12 weeks post-injection, and it only took one treatment. This compares favorably with Factor IX injections, which are required nearly continuously at this time to achieve prevention of bleeding.

Looking forward: Spark is building a potential groundswell here in the Hemophilia B space. It could be a signal that gene therapy in general is getting closer to ready for prime time. While many are pessimistic about future role of Factor IX purification in the market, I maintain that there will still be space for these, as well, since this gene therapy most certainly won't work in all cases. However, if it can reduce treatment burden, Spark has a major, major player on its hands, with the backing of a mega-pharma to help with distribution (Pfizer). This bodes very well for the mid-cap biotech.

Conclusion

I appreciate you checking out this digest! If you would like to get more routine updates on what's happening deep in the world of biotech, please consider following me, as I am putting these digests out regularly. If you would like to see coverage of a specific topic in a future digest, please let me know in the comments section!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.