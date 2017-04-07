Alphabet: Creating A Review Process Was Easy, Now The Hard Part

The new partner review process doesn't necessarily solve the problem of matching brands with desired content, nor solve the issue of content creators losing out on income in the meantime.

After a couple of tumultuous weeks regarding the placement of brand ads on objectionable YouTube videos, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) came out with a new policy that should help weed out the troublesome creators. The biggest question is probably whether YouTube has gone far enough to solve the problems facing the brand advertisers.

The stock is down at $840 following a small relief rally, but Alphabet is still down from the $874 highs. The key question is whether this policy update places the stock back on the path to $1,000.

Late yesterday, YouTube announced an updated policy for content creators to gain access to the YouTube Partners Program (YPP). Now a YouTube channel needs to obtain 10,000 lifetime views before submitting to a review to check for the validity of the channel to place pre-roll ads.

The new process serves to work as a dual process to remove problematic channels and videos from the platform and improve the ad business. First, making the requirement of reaching the 10K view threshold evidently solves a problem with people creating new channels that copy current content for a quick buck. Second, the channel has to build a base of proven videos before entering a review process for the monetization program to ensure that only quality creators enter the YPP.

As predicted last week, Alphabet would simply create a review process that I'm frankly surprised didn't exist in the past. The big key to the 10K threshold is that reviewers will only focus on the serious channels. Anybody that can't reach 10K views probably isn't worth the network and storage costs for the channel anyway. As always 80% of the business comes from 20% of the talent.

This process will eliminate the clearly objectionable material from low-quality creators flagged by the media reports entering YPP. This process though doesn't solve the issue with channels going rogue after approval or a respected creator suddenly uploading an objectionable video or even the political views of the reviewers and the company differing from the goals of brand advertisers.

Ultimately though, brands want access to the younger crowd that spends most of their time on the YouTube platform. With so many of the channels offering limited inventory to make brands working directly with the channels inefficient, one should expect a quick return to the reliance of the algorithms to flag objectionable videos from approved channels and place programmatic ads on approved videos.

Investors should continue treading lightly with the stock as content creators have seen dramatic declines in payments pushing a personality like PewDiePie to open a Twitch account. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) owns Twitch and this could provide an opportunity to steal talent from YouTube.

The issue opens up a whole new problem as top content creators may start demanding guaranteed payments to stay on a platform considering income for personalities like PewDiePie were cut due to system issues with YouTube and not the talent.

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet has mostly solved the issue with the verification process for including content creators in the monetization program. An issue remains with brands rejoining the platform and dissatisfied content creators leaving the platform.

Combined with not reporting non-GAAP numbers with the Q1 report, the stock could face some short-term issues. All signs point to a long-term solution that satisfies brand advertisers and content creators, but the hiccups in the process should lead to some disappointment around Q2 guidance, making for a better entry point at that point. Just don't waste the opportunity to buy any dip that occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.