Sino Agro Food's (SIAF) Solomon Lee on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX:SIAF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call April 7, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Todd Fromer - KCSA, ‎Principal and Managing Partner

Solomon Lee - President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Ritchey - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Marius Gaard - Swedbank

Operator

Welcome to the Sino Agro Food's Full Year 2016 Financial Results Conference Call. During this call, the CEO, Solomon Lee, and CFO, Dan Ritchey will provide an overview of results from operations and highlights for the year ended December 31, 2016. Then we will take some pre-submitted questions before opening the lines for questions from analysts and institutions.

All forward-looking disclaimers including the company's full year 2016 annual results and press release, dated March 16, 2017, which is available on the company Web site at www.sinoagrofood.com, are in effect and incorporated throughout the duration of this call as an extension of the material discussed and provided in the press release, and in the 2016 10-K filing available via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system.

I would now like to introduce the speaker, Mr. Solomon Lee. Solomon, please go ahead.

Solomon Lee

Good day ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us for the 2016 annual result conference call.

Please turn to Slide 4 please, 2016 was a watershed year for Sino Agro Food as we complete some of the key milestones towards spin-off aquaculture and beat businesses. In line we formed strategic trend to transform the company into an investment company with integrated holdings in multiple independent public companies. But, there is still hard work to be done; we are proud have successfully completed the carve-out of our aquaculture assets into Tri-Way Industry Limited, which was independently appraised at $340.6 million. This result in a gain of $56.9 million to Sino Agro Food completing the carve-out was a major achievement for the company. And as a result of last year's achievements, we entered 2017 with strong momentum to advance our strategy.

Aquaculture update, first, I will provide an update on aquaculture business where we made significant process executing on our strategy. In 2016, we took several steps to modernize our aquaculture facility into integrated high yielding stations in support of the carve-out spin-off COSO strategy to create a concentrated standalone entity of significant scale and potential to attract IPO interest evaluations rewarding to the company's shareholders.

These activities were followed by the completion of the carve-out of the aquaculture operation into Tri-Way, a Hong Kong based entity contributing to strong overall financial result in 2016, and setting the stage for further growth and value recognition in 2017.

We recorded again gain on sales of $56.9 million and reported a certified fair value of our stake of $124.7 million retiring of the carve-out representing a 36.6% ownership in Tri-Way.

The new organization of the aquaculture business will support accelerated growth, the way they parachuted for inclusion of working and development capital and what we expected to be more favorable evaluations.

We have long believed that our assets are undervalued and that our organizational structure limit our opportunity to convert existing and branded development to business advantage. Completing the carve-out was a significant milestone toward amassing this value.

We expect significant accretion to sign-out earning per shares while our equity increased in the carve-out company as compared to 2016. This is because Aquafarm 2 to were incorporated. So we will not consolidate into SIAF groups earnings per share in previous year. Instead Sino reports earning related to Capital Awards marketing and distribution agreement with the farms.

Only caused profit for micro farm one were included in Sino's group financial result. After the transactions, the gross profit from all farm will be included on an equity per rata basis i.e., 36.6%.

The productivity at the Aquafarms estimated to increase at a rate of more than 200% per year. The overall earnings to Sino from Tri-Way are expected to significantly exceeded current levels.

The aim of Tri-Way ahead of an IPO are as follows; 1) to secure funding to accelerate construction and development expenditures. This investment will be used to complete Aquafarm 4 in 2017 and Aquafarm 5 there after will lead to increased production of all farm at the farm 4 at a planned capacity of 10 to 12,000 metric ton per year. And Aquafarm 5 a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per year. 2) to generate strong cash flow from operating activities so that it does not become necessary to secure additional round of funding post IPO.

Progresses on Tri-Way's current arrangement. Just to touch briefly on the allocation and distribution of Tri-Way share to primary owners before private placement and IPO offer. We are targeting the following schedule with the understanding that all timetable are subject to FINRA and SEC as well as Hong Kong Regulations that ultimately determine the set timeframe permitted to spin-off Tri-Way ownerships.

That said the following should be real, when taking this perspective into consideration that is as a tentative outline. By the end of April 2017, the registration of Sino's 36.6% ownership in Tri-Way should be completed in Hong Kong bringing us one step closer to a distribution of Tri-Way share to Sino shareholders.

During the month of May 2017, we intend to launch the amounts and ex-date of the Tri-Way share dividend. Once when we receive approval from the four mentioned regulators aiming to finalize the distribution within Q2 2017 by providing entry of allocated shares to benefit shareholder of record before hand.

The private placement offers DBS, that is Development Bank of Singapore, Hong Kong has been provided IPO mandate by Tri-Way and the team has been working closely with them over the last few months in preparing the action plan for road shows schedule to begin next month.

May 2017 simultaneously we have been engaging with other international bank security firms and international funds on this subject having garnered encouraging feedback from some of the potential initial investors indicating that we might begin securing initial private placement funding by July 2017.

Interim arrangement before completely securing all key private placement of a funding. After securing initial private placement funding, Tri-Way plans to build out its corporate office in Hong Kong and to complete this corporate organization team within Q3 2017, initiating its own agenda according prior PR and IR functions and all other related functions there after.

Throughout the start-up phases Sino will assist Tri-Way in establishing its day-to-day function and as an independent entity. GFT Tri-Way's fully owned subsidiary operating in China already has established its operational organization team to take care of its farm operation beginning in Q4 2016 and it is now fully operational.

Sino believe that aquaculture operation allow pose for growth by having substantially complete ventilation and modernization at Aquafarm 1 to farm 3 having commenced commercial production at Aquafarm 4 during the fourth quarter 2016 and the newly independent company being parachuted to procure working capital to accelerate growth.

By taking a real role in our involvement in the aquaculture operation, we are now able to direct our resources to other businesses.

Now, I will provide a recap on some of our other business segments which we expect to benefit from the positive trends in 2017. Capital Award, firstly, let me clarify a few points Capital Award. The turnkey solution provider for the new operation of Aquafarm 1 to 5. Capital Award being made a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino focused on consulting, engineering and construction of a power recirculating agriculture system.

Under the carve-out arrangement, Capital Award licenses its technology for ongoing and future development currently 100,000 per 8 power modules. Therefore, post separation of assets, Sino will record recurring income in three ways. The sales of seafood for Tri-Way report as income from associated divided from our 37% holding in Tri-Way. Continuing project development, turnkey engineering and technology free coupled with license fee for the technologies. We have to align this understanding CA clarify the following in respect of the technology licensed fee to Tri-Way's operation.

Now, on license fees including the 144 ATMs and 864 APM of Aquafarm 4 and 5 respectively have been paid for that was calculated among the asset being acquired by Tri-Way when the farm were being acquired.

CA received license fees from many future farms, for example, Aquafarm 6, 7 and so on that Tri-Way would develop in future in China. This operation will provide ongoing cash flow to Sino and support the stability of the business.

Now, let's go to SJAP. I discussed the capital rising and capital processing business as SJAP is the second target to carve-out and spin-off with ultimate goal of establishing a higher valuation for an IPO at a value commensurated with this.

We made excellent progress securing new clients in the value added processing portion of the business which grew an impressive 50% in 2016, offsetting some of the declines in the live cattle business. We expect value added processing to continue to grow its bottom and top lines in 2017. Why the business also grows its other product lines such as live stock feed, fertilizer sales to meet growing demand.

The progress of SJAP's carve-out exercise. This operational enhancement are designed to position us to carve-out and subsequently spin-off the cattle business in order to maximize its value using the aquaculture carve-out and spin-off strategy as a blueprint.

To this end, SJAP's COSO's strategy require more work than the aquaculture COSO plan for the following reasons. SJAP is working in conjunction with the Chinese government to promote certain economic and social responsibility objectives. A) Firstly, to promote economic development in the region, the ceiling government is recouping ceiling aperture operations by canceling various existing aperture premise within close proximity to each other with the aim of centralizing all slaughter house operations at ceilings aperture -- at SJAP's aperture and turning the [Zhongshan] [ph] district into ceilings main cattle and meat trade center. This is expecting to significant benefit SJAP as it were provided with extra land adjacent existing site to accommodate to develop the two operations. That will also provide additional land at another location for SJAP to move into -- to move its existing operations tool including the cattle farm the fertilizer factory and the concentrated feed manufacture factory. To this end SJAP has been closely coordinating with the ceiling government in recent months.

Secondly, on the social responsibility front, the government's aim is for SJAP to lead and can group the regional growers and farmers into a united mast. With aim of helping all regional poor farmers and growers out of poverty by the end of 2018. This exercise mirrors the same property system SJAP has been employing since its inception. The government has agreed to support SJAP in an effort to procure the listing on the main board in China. Either in Zhongshan or in Shanghai subject to SJAP's performance. This is opposite to seeking this thing on China's third board the meat, if SJAP does list on the main board, it will have domestically listed fall in investment shares available to enable our fallen shareholder to trade the shares globally.

The management of the company are proud that the government is recognizing SJAP for its effort and continued among an elite group of aquaculture companies. Now before turning the call over to Dan, who will go for some of other business segments and do a deep dive into the financials, I would like to say a few words about objective for 2017.

Our primary objective for 2017 is to see increasing return from our aquaculture investment at both Sino and Tri-Way, which we call exercise one here. Prior to the carve-out, Capital Award saved for good were devoid from a markup of Aquafarm sales, which averaged around 12.5% to 15% markup. High lease earnings prior to the carve-out would divide only from 75% ownership in Aquafarm 1 via JFD whereas Tri-Way's net income plus carve-out is estimate to average around 34% over the next three years.

Taking into account, all farms collective profits. As stated before that carve-out is expected to literally become accretive to earning in 2017 as a result of the new organizational structure and increase the productivity. Likewise, we expect to start seeing continued growth at SJAP, our beef business from past investment in our [deep warming] [ph] and slaughter house facility and from upgrading our cattle to premium breeds.

We plan to position SJAP has one of the main apertures and trade center in the Qinghai province to prepay the spin-off so that it might achieve a higher valuation at IPO, which is we call exercise tool. The company believe that once when anyone of the above referred exercise will have the skill, some of the private placement fund such that they will be financially independent that company will be able to direct as a resources to some of the area that the company wanting to do for quite sometimes. For example, buyback of shares and the consistent payout of cash dividend for instances.

We shall continue to evaluate and work diligently on other divisional business of the group by exploring opportunities to create more benefit for our shareholder. We believe that completing this carve-out for eventual spin-off on subsequently listing; we allow them to trade at market value commensurated with the peers. As mentioned a key part of the carve-out and the actual process is to raise growth capital for the proposed carve-out candidates to accelerate their development, with Sino expect to repaying a significant stake in each of the companies after the spin-off has occurred.

To support this effort, Sino has rapidly grows its revenue from $22 million in 2009 to $342.9 million in 2006 by investing in products production facilities and process to maximum economic off scales. Commencing production and ramping production in our facilities. We have achieved a lot today and the stakeholder equity of $604.8 million or $26.8 per share as of 31 December, 2016. I believe that company is now in a strong position to achieve sustainable and rapid growth.

We expect to move forward with our planned tool defining Sino as a solution destination investment company in China supporting a wide range aquaculture and diverse for the delivery of value added technology. We are pleased with the progress made in 2016, which have positioned us to secure the next milestone in our COSO strategy during 2017, while continue to grow operations. Thank you for your time and your support.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan to discuss our financial results. Dan, please?

Daniel Ritchey

Thank you, Solomon.

Before I get started with my comments, I just want to extend the company's sympathy and concern for those in Stockholm this afternoon with the tragedy that's occurred. Again, to all of those in Stockholm, but especially to our Swedish shareholders who had to endure this terrible tragedy.

Let me begin by recapping the quarter's financial results highlighting some points of interest and then making a couple of closing remarks.

Slide 6 please. Fiscal year 2016 revenue amounting to $342.9 million essentially remained unchanged from 2015 while revenue was flat compared to 2015, gross profits declined slightly. Results reflect the carve-out of aquaculture operations and fully diluted earnings per share at $5, a 39% increase compared to fiscal year 2015, the increase mainly due to the deal gained on the value of assets retained by Sino Agro Food in Tri-Way.

Slide 7 please. This slide breaks down revenue by business segment with relevant supporting information following. Revenue from the sale of goods grew by 7.7% to $270 million mainly due to a significant increase in sales volumes in the seafood and meat trading segment. Of note, operations at several aquaculture farms were curtailed for renovations and expansion during the third and fourth quarters resulting in a temporary drop in revenue from project development.

In essence, the capital expenditures for these renovations replaced project development revenue in the fourth quarter, which declined from $24.9 million to $16.4 million. Gains garnered from the beef and trading segments help to offset the temporary decline in project development income during the latter part of 2016.

Slide 8 please. On to our beef operations, revenue decreased 7% to $134.6 million, the decrease was due to sales of live cattle at SJAP dropping from $64.9 million in 2015 to $20.1 million in 2016, but offset by increases in the sale of livestock feed in the sectors deboning operations. The live cattle sale decrease was a function of a precipitous fall in market prices, which recovered in the latter part of 2016 and by the company's transitioning itself to a premium cattle which is a multi-quarter process.

Despite the revenue decrease, gross profit from the integrated cattle sector increased by $0.4 million to $33.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. Gross profit from the deboning of imported beef increased 39% to $15.9 million from a $11.4 million in 2015. Also targeted for carve-out and spin-off, SJAP remains focused on increasing it's evaluation prior to an IPO, which in turn is expected to garner a value commensurate with its peers.

Slide 9 please. This is on the import and export trading segment. Yearly revenue from this business segment increased by 91% in 2016 to $72.4 million. The increase was primarily due to increasing sources of supplies from other countries namely Canada, the United States and South America instead of solely from Madagascar as it had been in the past. In addition, revenue benefited from an increase of higher-grade meats and more varieties sourced from Australia and other countries. Sales of imported beef increased year-over-year by 86% to $43.6 million from the previous year's $23.4 million.

Gross profit grew 84% to $8.7 million for the year ending December 31 reflecting a blended gross profit margin of 12%. Business grew throughout the year which is expected to continue throughout 2017. Revenue from the import and export business segment grew from $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $23.1 million in the fourth quarter at the end of the year. We expect this segment to benefit in 2017 from a full year production approaching capacity.

Slide 9 please. This is on associate investment with respect to Tri-Way Industries. In early March, the company announced the successful carve-out of its interest in aquaculture assets. Sino Agro Food now holds an equity interest of 36.6% or $124.7 million fair value as of December 31, 2016 in Tri-Way which is a Hong Kong registered company.

In future reporting, Sino Agro Food has invested in associate will delineate its portion of net income attributable to Tri-Way on its income statement because not all Aquafarms were previously consolidated, the carve-out transaction results reporting all gross profits on a pro rata equity basis further boosting projected bottom-line income for Sino Agro Food in 2017 and beyond.

Facilities at Aquaculture Farm 1 began extensive renovation upgrades during Q3 of last year and fully curtailed productions throughout the remainder of the year because of those renovations. Also retrofitting and modifications were performed at Aquafarm 2 and Aquafarm 3 during the second half explained the drop in sales. However, sales at A4, at Aquafarm 4 commenced in the fourth quarter and are expected to increase steadily throughout 2017, coupled with Aquafarms 1 through 3 returning to capacity levels, aquaculture sale of goods in 2017 is projected to dramatically outperform 2016 levels, which in 2016 amounted to approximately 12,000 of metric tons of seafood. The first two buildings housing 72 APM units are fully constructed and equipped Aquafarm 4, which is conferred to be the first phase of the mega farm, 75% of these units have been stocked with a variety of seafood to-date.

Slide 11 please. This is on project development. Yearly revenue from this business segment increased by 22% in 2016 to $72.2 million, a 100% derived from services provided to the aquaculture division. Capital Award remains a wholly-owned Sino Agro Food subsidiary focused on consulting, engineering and construction of A-Power Recirculating Systems. Capital Award is the turnkey solutions provider for the new operators of Aquafarms 1 through 5. Part of the carve-out agreement calls for Capital Award to license its A-Power Recirculating System technology for ongoing and future development currently at the rate of $100,000 per A-Power module that is licensed.

Thus, Capital Award will obtain recurring income from continuing project development for Tri-Way's further development of Aquafarms 4 and 5. The pace at which it's expected to accelerate depending again on the timing of investment capital through the pre-IPO process.

Capital Award will also earn income from turnkey engineering and technology fees coupled with licensing fees for its A-Power technology both for Tri-Way and other aquaculture dentures inside and outside of China.

Slide 12 please. Looking at the income statement, I'd like to highlight the revenue from aquaculture sales of goods is not consolidated on the top-line. However, income related to a sale of goods is reported as income from discontinued operations. In the future, Sino Agro Food will report recurring income from aquaculture sale of goods derived from its 36.6% holdings in the carved out company separately as income from an associate.

Net income attributable to Sino Agro Food shareholders increased by 73% to $115 million, the sharp increase was due to net income from discontinued operations again Tri-Way, of $14.9 million from a net gain from the reevaluation of Sino Agro Foods interest in Tri-Way industries amounting to $56.9 million. Earnings per share increased 39% from $3.60 in 2015 to $5 in 2016.

Slide 13 please. Looking at the balance sheet as of December 31, 2016, the company had networking capital of $297.3 million reflecting the disposition of aquaculture assets. Stockholders equity increased by 25% year-over-year to $604.8 million or $26.8 per share based on the weighted average number of fully diluted outstanding shares in the quarter. The increase of $2.56 per share during Q4 was largely due to the deemed gained on the sale from the aquaculture carve-out.

Slide 14 please. 2017 is a pivotal and exciting year for Sino Agro Food. We are undertaking connected parallel efforts to unlock value already quite evident on our balance sheet for shareholders while also repositioning Sino Agro Food has a more capital efficient parent company. As Solomon alluded in the past, our aquaculture and beef businesses demand considerable investment to take advantage of clearly present market opportunities within the protein food industries in China and to build viably large enterprises to capitalize.

Of course, optional imperatives to grow are still present, however, the carve-out spin-off strategy is designed to not only unlock value by listing carved out businesses on markets measured against it's peers, but also to create a simpler, more flexible structure for Sino Agro Food to increase profits and cash flow and to further capitalize on each of the subsidiary's abilities to access markets that may have been out of reach in the past.

All our talks and efforts to-date indicate our strategy will accomplish our aims, namely recognize an appropriately appreciated value for our shareholders by raising debt capital to jumpstart accelerated construction, scaling operations and injecting development with pre-IPO equity capital before listing the carved out entities on an Asian exchange, all in an effort to accelerate returns on each of these investments. The carve-out and spin-off efforts are arduous and time consuming to say the at least. They don't always adhere to prescribed steps, no project moving forward every does.

But projects to-date, the progress to-date leads to my confidence, the next year's annual report will show an advanced Sino Agro Food with a clearly focus set of achievements in metrics we believe will be better appreciated. We look forward to reporting progress as it moves along the way.

And that ends my comments. Moderator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Let take some pre-submitted questions before open the line for any analysts or institutions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Rich. First question, please explain in the simplest terms what Sino Agro shareholder will own after the Tri-Way dividend and if you can, what it will be worked?

Daniel Ritchey

Solomon, would you like me to answer that?

Solomon Lee

Yes. Dan you please take charge from here.

Daniel Ritchey

Okay. So, again the question was with respect to what will shareholders have as a result of the carve-out and the eventual spin-off.

Unidentified Analyst

Specifically the dividend of shares.

Daniel Ritchey

Well, as Solomon alluded to we are on a fast track to have a dividend announced on the Tri-Way shares and with the caveat that we have to work through the FINRA and the SEC requirements, but with all intents and purposes we would like to be able to have that dividend announcement occurring here within Q2. That said, the intent of the company has always been to return 50% of whatever holdings it held in the spin-offs back to shareholders, which in today's terms would be half of 36.6% around 18.3%.

Now with regard to -- with respect to the 18.3% again without having gotten approval from regulators we cannot make any announcement with respect to the amount nor to the date. But that is our intent and with regard to -- with regard to the value on those shares, hardly the fair market value or I should say at the end of 2016 would have been approximately $3.41 per share.

That said, we've had about $10.1 million, an additional construction work that's been happening at Aquafarm 4 throughout the first quarter. They were talking strictly fair market value, you can add those assets to the mix at 36.6% or whatever demand that is announced and made and can assume that amount will then be added to whatever dividend amount we have today at $3.41 per share.

So that's all I can say on that aspect at this stage without having go on through the process shift were spin around the SEC, but that is our intent and we will work whatever we have to with regulators to make sure that we can make this happen having done all that we are required to do to get that distribution made, I also which is mentioned too that this would constitute the spin-off, but the spin-off isn't being done in conjunction with the IPO. The IPO will be coming later. The IPO is being measured based on the market condition, pre-IPO fund raising, the working with DBS of Hong-Kong toward when the optimal time then is to have the IPO.

So shares that are distributed today would be in book entry form. Once the IPO then goes into effect or it prior to going into a fit and shareholders will receive those shares in street form, but in the interim will be the beneficial holder of those shares in book entry. So I wanted to make sure I added that to the explanation as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Next question, what will the impact of the aquaculture carve-out via current aquaculture operations, what will the accounting be, what will still be project development revenue and what was the true impact of license fees be?

Daniel Ritchey

I can answer that question as well. We had to take into consideration; we talk about 36.6%, most individual think of it while you reduced your ownership from 100% to 36.6% to somehow that's supposed to be accretive. At the same time, we have to remind ourselves that we owned 100% and 75% of Aquafarm 1 that was a 100% ownership. So the 100% ownership was at that time had amounted to 75% of Aquafarm 1, which was fair market value of -- prior to the carve-out the investments were about $24.5 million.

Now as a result of the assessment -- of the appraisal done on the assets and where they stood today that's where the $56.9 million gain comes into effect, which then went meant at that $24.5 million investment is now worth at the end of 2016 is worth $81.3 million, $81.4 million.

So, and then, in respect to -- as it's been explained in the annual report to 10-K, we assumed about $43 million in liabilities held by Tri-Way in exchange for an additional 12.79% ownership in Tri-Way. So we went from a 100% ownership of 75% of Aquafarm 1 to a 36.6% ownership of all farms Aquafarms 1 through 5 after they had emerged in after Aquafarms 2 through 5 had been merged into Tri-Way.

So with regard to going forward, right now we are an investment in associate as 36.6% - as an owner as an investor that's over 20% less than 50% in the entity. So we will still be having to -- we will still be having to mark the earnings -- the income based on the earnings of Tri-Way on a pro rata basis. When we then have the dividend – the spin-off if you will distribute it, we will then be an investment in finance considered investment finance which then allows us to pay the income or if you will the profit or what have you at fair market value of the value of the shares.

I will say there are still some instances here what we have to be careful is to when we will actually be able to do that because there is throughout the process of removing Sino Agro Food from the day-to-day operations of Tri-Way or in terms of the transition period if you will. It's an issue of control when it comes to the accounting that is utilized so I don't want to give you a clear cut sale as of the date of the dividend this means we immediately moved to an investor in finance status rather than the investment in associate. That will be becoming throughout this year probably in Q3 most likely by that time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks, Dan. What is the current status of the aquaculture operations and its new management?

Solomon Lee

I think, Tony, you can take charge here and might be you can expand on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Solomon Lee

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You can hear me. Okay, thanks Solomon. What I think I'll do is just go over each farm and what we've done there over 2016 as far as the changes that we made renovations and new additions that we made there and then tell you what that means going forward with 2017 so I'll take each farm than at a time and try to be -- that will be relatively brief because I know we only have about 15 minutes left.

So just first of all for Aquafarm 1, which was our previous Fish Farm 1 which is about 1200 metric tons of production there, we basically done renovations are to just fix the facilities there is some leakage of the roof that we had to repair some replumbings of the tanks at some basic maintenance that we were doing there, but that is all done now and we plan to fill tanks with water next month and at this particular facility recall that we were doing a number of different species there but we're going to be concentrating primarily on that declaration business where we only hold animals for a short period of amount of time that were roughly about a month or less and we try to clean them of the muddy or the musty flavor of the animal which allows them to get a -- we get a better price of them, somewhere is up for tilapia for instance upwards RMB 6 more per kilogram by just holding the animals for a short period of time.

So we plan to do that so that all facility will be targeted for this declaration and with declaration even though we only get $6 more of profit -- and with the profit margin of probably about RMB 5 something like that RMB 4 to RMB 5, we can actually almost doubled the densities here because they're hardly feeding the animals that were holding them for a short period of time. So we can actually have very, very good turnover in those tanks and have a very good cash flow upwards anywhere 15 to 20 metric tons per tank per year each of the 200 cubic meter tanks. So that's what we're targeting -- starting roughly next month for Fish Farm 1 or Aquafarm 1.

At Aquafarm 2, which is our previously Prawn Farm 1, you call this is primarily a research and development facility there and we've made changes to some of the tanks there to chest out new ways of moving water, more efficient ways of moving water for instance instead of the pumping system that we have move water, we are looking at air lift system there, which is a little bit more efficient so generally can actually move more water. We've also been testing -- trying a raise to, salt water shrimp like the specific white shrimp and the tiger shrimp there as well.

And then, also with the prawns, with the freshwater prawns looking at ways that we can increase the densities in the tanks there to put more animals in to get higher densities and therefore higher production out of there. We've been doing some innovative things with cover with hiding spaces for the animals there. You've seen some of those when people had visited our facilities, but they're actually a bit more intense now and the tanks are -- we have a lot more cover in there and each time we seem to be increasing the cover, we're able to increase the density of animals there in the tanks. So that's going quite well.

We're also looking at high breed salt water species, the group of high breed and we're doing some feeding trials actually too with some to improve the texture, the Chinese pallet is like wine pallet of Americans, they can tell the difference in where these -- in what type of feed the animal was feed and so and actually the texture of the flesh and differences in texture provide differences in price.

So we're looking at things like that to improve the texture and we're actually having some good success. These animals are being tested out in the marketplace, chefs and they're saying we want these animals. So that's going well. But, that's still has maintained primarily as a R&D facility to continue to improve things particularly to get an actual R&D facility build on the mega farm.

Aquafarm 3, what was called PF2 or Prawn Farm 2 where our hatchery was, and then, we have RAS ponds as some of you visited last time we saw some new ponds being built there. What we're building there is, these outdoor RAS ponds there -- they are HDPE lined ponds basically plastic line ponds, heavy plastic line ponds there and setup and serve a RAS type system as well kind of mimicking what we have indoors, but as with ponds. So we have a 140-mile there which is about 20, 25 acres of land of 10 to 12 hectors of land -- of ponds space that we're doing there that was completed there.

And then, about 30 minutes from that area is our other farm associated with Aquafarm 3 where we have about another 575 mile so roughly about 700 mile that we have renovated and are going to be stocking again this coming season -- season for the outdoor systems begins right about now or the next month is better, a little bit warmer water temperature but we will be stocking those and looking at very much higher production levels here basically doing our RAS type of production outdoors instead of indoors. So we've done a lot of renovations there and we expect some good production coming out of there and they will be producing primarily all of our prawns and our shrimps in that facility.

Aquafarm 4 or mega farms or PF3 used to be. The current status of that is that we mentioned during the quarter for last year that's 75% are stock -- 75% that was stocked, which was true and so we sold some of those animals. So right about now we have 40% of the other tank stock, primarily with Jade Perch fingerlings and so we plan to grow those out in the tanks.

We've also -- if we go on our Google Maps there we've also built about 700 mile or about 100 acres of outdoor ponds and those outdoor ponds will be used for raising these young Jade Perch and another species called the Mandarin Perch which is very, very popular here in China. And the reason that we are raising them in these open ponds is to -- we're raising the babies in the open ponds is for a couple of reasons, number one, we can sell excess fingerlings as a product that starts and get some good cash flow generation going there.

But also in a pond type system that Chinese have a method in which they actually train them to eat pelleted feeds, most aquaculture of these animals is done with using live feed which has some real bio-security issues and cost issues as well too because the price of that live feed can go up and down quite high sometimes even higher than the cost per kilogram of the actual animal you're raising. So it's better -- it's cheaper if we raise them ourselves.

But so those young animals what we'll be doing and so we'll be training them over to be taking pelleted feed. And then we'll raise them there for several months or about six months in those ponds and then transfer them into our indoor systems, okay? And then go through another several months and cycling them through their final grow phase. And some of those animals we can sell for about 600 -- at 600 grams and they can get upwards of $9 to $10 per kilo. So that's what we plan on doing at that particular facility.

Prawns cultured there and the shrimp culture there has not done as well as we expected. We do have for prawn culture we do have some things we need to do with water remediation, the water is fine for the fish that we're raising there. But we're working on some issues on water remediation there to improve and actually next month we will be trying out some new things there with water remediation and raising some prawns from the nursery stage all the way through to the grow out cycle there, so we do plan some trials coming up with the prawns in that facility.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I think that's all I have for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Tony. What efforts are being made to attract U.S. institutional interest in Sino Agro, the parent?

Todd Fromer

This is Todd from KCSA. I can answer this question.

So we've been working -- my team at KCSA to introduce new institutional investors to the story we've -- we said Dan Ritchey up with a number of new investor contacts to speak with. There is a bit of a challenge with you as investors given the complexity of the story and we have to say the time we're getting a pretty good response initially, but we're finding that -- it's sort of a long sales cycle.

So what we're hearing for a lot of the investors that we've spoken to and that we are talking to now is they want to continue to see the milestones, I think mostly in the U.S. with the effort that we made, we're hearing a lot about valuation and a lot of questions around how the Tri-Way business get public and as most people know U.S. investors are custom to sort of a different process in a sort of a simple process and so I think we where in good place as we hit these milestones, these investors will start to come on because there is no question if they see the value, I think that they're more committee type investors and they're really sitting around and they're making a decision not to purchase small amounts but rather larger amounts. And my feeling on that is, as we move forward and we see more of these milestones get hit and get closer to actually spinning off the business with new shares and they are listening, we'll see a lot of enhancement to value from these investors.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Todd. Moving on to SJAP, when will the transition to premium beef at SJAP start producing revenue and were low prices for domestic beef continued to pressure margins.

Solomon Lee

Dan, might be you can keep going from here.

Daniel Ritchey

Well, with regard to SJAP operations, the transition to premium beef continues on as I alluded to in my remarks. And we'll continue to do so. And in the interim though the import business -- the beef business, the beef imports that are coming in are increasing as we speak and that is becoming a very reliable source at a very cost effective level, one which is again not something that we will not eventually be able to compete with, but only we will be able to compete once those premium breed -- once those premium herds are available for us now to be looking at a different niche, a different segment of the market. But as far as your angst to your common beef grade, we have the import beef market -- we have to import beef trade that is more than enough to handle whatever volumes are out there being demanded.

Now that being said, let me take you back to Solomon's comment and that is that SJAP in conjunction with the ceiling area in the Qinghai Province have come to realize that Sino Agro Food aka SJAP's methodology is something that has been working and something that can work when we talk about generating benefits for local farmers that is the co-op system with Sino Agro Food introduced 5, 6, 7 years ago in that region.

So now with that and with Sino Agro Food's help and with SJAP's advances that had been made throughout these years, SJAP has been looked at to centralize all -- primarily all arbitror operations throughout that whole region. With the government support and help providing SJAP 400 mile, don't ask me how much of an acreage at the top of my head that 400 mile of properties adjacent to our current property and to develop a mega arbitror facility will that will be handling all incoming -- all incoming dressing and cutting of cattle throughout that entire region.

So and with that I should say and with that comes as Solomon also alluded to, one, the benefit of financial institutions taking a stronger interest in the product and in the project. And in addition to that, the government's help and that is a lot of help by the way in terms of getting SJAP listed on the first board rather than the third board, the NAEQ. So SJAP is coming along fine with regard to the premium cattle and it's development that's ongoing with respect to the trade, the beef import that you are coming in that continues to grow so once we can get things materialized, once we have things into a – what we would call sellable market in terms of how the first board will react to an SJAP listing then you'll start seeing us going through much of the same exercises you're seeing happening with Tri-Way.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Dan. You have one more question before we turn it over to callers. Can you please explain the latest increase in the outstanding share count?

Solomon Lee

Dan, please go ahead.

Daniel Ritchey

Okay. The outstanding share count is primarily derived, it is derived, not primarily, it is derived, from the collateral shares it will provided to lenders, lenders you will have to think of it in a way lenders had limits on what they can provide, there is certain lenders they can provide on marginal shares Sino Agro Food is not marginable, we're on the OTC. So our availability of lenders that are even willing to allow shares of Sino Agro Food to service collateral is very small.

Now we've worked and I'm not going to disclose names, we've worked with one lender who provided us a very attractive rate has been very -- has been very diligent in terms of returning shares once the debt has been paid is willing to work with us in terms of having revolving lines of credit is necessary and with respect to those shares, those shares go back in essence they have comeback to the company -- the company then has a need in the future then can also then have those shares reissued as collateral at that time and it's worthwhile for us in this last two years.

Prior to that, I think this is where maybe some of the confusion has I think it is where the confusions come on, the confusion has been -- what had been debt for equity financing. The different story, debt for equity financing is you buy my debt I give you shares, you end up selling shares as a result and this ends up flooding the market with diluted shares. I mean the collateral shares are also a form of dilution, but it's not the dilution that we were used to say in 2012, 2013, even in the 2014, somehow the market is yet to come the terms with that. And it's been two years now on those more going on three years that the company is moved from that form of financing, but yet the company is still criticized anytime that there is any type of shares being distributed even if it's just in the form of collateral and there is nothing we can do about that at this stage.

Now, I'll say that with respect to the carve-outs and where we're going on right now the need for even in terms of using shares as collateral against these loans is going to be nominal -- almost non-existent and we're getting there -- we're getting very close to that point at this stage of the game.

Todd Fromer

Great. Thanks Dan. That was helpful. Rich. Let's turn it over to callers now.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from [indiscernible] Rock Hill Investor. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Hey, thank you very much for the presentation today. I guess I'll get right to the 500 pound gorilla in the room question is it -- we're trading at a PPE of 0.64, which is about 20 times below current market values in the U.S.? And we had a -- I thought that when we had a loan announcement on December 1, which was 19 weeks ago, we were going to have the financing that would make it apparent that we were going to be able to go on our own and somebody wasn't going to be able to malevolently manipulate stock prices and try to steal our business from us.

And I'm not hearing this really addressed, I mean the stock prices in that is in a terrible place while we're doing extraordinarily good stuff with the business. Can you guys help me out here a little bit, when is the loan going to be finalized, when are we going to get the cash that we need to be able to support the growth that we're trying to do and this confusion about how the P&L is going to look, will that be -- will that clear up when we get the first quarter statements because it's not immediately apparent how this business is going to look during the transition, I know there is a lot of questions. But, thank you, they are the ones that I think investors have really interested in.

Solomon Lee

Okay, Dan, might be you continue, you can speak a lot better.

Dan Ritchey

Well, Vern, it's nice to meet you. And let me mention to you if there is anyone who has felt that the saga of the share price more than anybody has been me with respect to having to deal with this on a day-to-day basis as well as this ownership that I have in the company which is quite significant.

That being said and I mean I can feel your pain, I guess in other words is what I'm telling you, what I want to say though is this, first of all, the line of credit that is a line of credit for Tri-Way not for Sino Agro Food. What that would mean, if we were thinking in terms of that well, what is that mean for Sino Agro Food, at Sino Agro Food we're still having to provide cash to Tri-Way and that would be obviously a benefit to Sino Agro Food no longer having to once Tri-Way had the line of credit available to it.

At this stage we are no longer having to supply cash to Tri-Way; Tri-Way is generating cash of it's own, it's building itself out like I mentioned to you, they had a $10.1 million expansion throughout Q1. And that line of credit is around $36 million average line of credit -- are looking at is strictly for working capital for Tri-Way.

Now, that working capital on a credit really isn't something that they would absolutely have to have today is not that you get new facilities online, once those new facilities are online, now, the need for that working capital for the start-up operations if you will is necessary. And even after the extent of 436 million that will be available to them, at least its there. They have it as their mean and so if we think of it in those terms that would also then that then would be benefit once that time comes rather than Sino Agro Food having to help out the other investors included -- we have 36 -- there is other industries as well that without having to supplement Tri-Way with additional cash to get their start-up costs covered.

So, those monies are not available that from that line of credit directly to Sino Agro Food, it's only a side benefit with regard to what less burden it may place on Sino Agro Food as a result of Tri-Way having those dollars available. But again, not needed today, but that will be needed once those new facilities come online and the start-up is necessary and we are getting that line -- they are and we are injunction with them, getting that line of credit established all the work has been done, there are couple of issues that are still remaining in Hong Kong that have to be addressed. And once that's taken care of then that line would be made available. But that's the 36 million.

With regard to buybacks that's something again Solomon alluded to in his opening remarks. And the intent is to eventually buyback. The problem right now is that, if we are going to let's say, just use an example, the line of credit, even though we ourselves are not direct beneficiary of that line of credit or the pre-IPO raise that's going on.

If you have us who is working as a 36.6% owner with Tri-Way, who are working in conjunction with DBS Hong Kong. Going to them and saying, hey, we needed you to help us raise money for this project. And DBS says well, you just spent $15 million, $20 million of your own to buyback shares really and you are asking us for money -- to loan you money. It's not even going to calculate, as a matter of fact there are provision within that line of credit. We are also within the pre-IPO fund raise that says you cannot go out and just simply buyback shares with monies that you are receiving as a result of these funds that are being brought in.

So buybacks of shares will eventually happen. We also have Tri-Way shares which we talked about earlier in terms of being provided in the form of a dividend. Who not only with regard to its value, okay, I have done discounted cash flow analysis after DBS on this, which is quite impressive and I'm being conservative mind you in the discounted cash flow analysis. Still we show approximately 6% free cash flow starting hopefully with all pre-IPO funding raise in 2019, which for all intent and purpose, and again, I cannot dictate what Tri-Way wants to do with those funds at that time but they would be available as additional dividends to be provided to shareholders. That's how you know how much you can give out with respect to the free cash flow that you have available.

So there are things that we will look forward to with Tri-Way, in addition to the IPO -- in addition to what it's priced in at the market. That will be a benefit to Sino Agro Food shareholders, especially those who haven't received the dividend of Tri-Way shares once we get everything finished on that end. So, hopefully that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, Dan, thank you very much for that explanation and color on it. But, if we have got a builder that is offering us like seven month terms on construction and if we have got Tri-Way about to close $36 million worth of financing, why aren't we getting into a hyper growth phase on the build out of the Aquafarms?

Daniel Ritchey

Well, first of all, with any development that with regard to the contract you are correct they are still available to be able to do that. But, the only thing is, it's going to be at a smaller pace because they are not going to build out and have themselves hanging out here on everything being build out throughout a two-year period of time. They would be looking more to 3 to 3.5 year period of time because again as I have talked about in the past, it's a leapfrog approach, they build out -- they are building get it under -- then we get it underway, we start getting payments made -- they allow us a six month window, then we start making payments against that. And then, at the same time they are building another project new time but it's one at a time -- one at a time. It's not a full blown build out with the pre-IPO funding, a full blown build out can happen within a two-year period of time. And that's only -- so to speak, we do it even quicker than that, if we could, but logistically speaking, it's not possible to have it all completed in online in that shorter period of time. We get into the science behind it and all that too to make that justification.

But, that's the point, the point is that, yes, we can still relay on that contract, who is doing some work now as we speak. We will do the $10.1 million I mentioned in regards to additional improvements here in search of Q1.

But, with respect to those -- with respect to the pre-IPO funding that is really what will make this thing hum, it will make things move quicker and get us to where we are quicker and get those -- get the cash flows to where we have anticipated getting them to give the greatest benefit.

So, yes…

Unidentified Analyst

It sounds like the next three to four months as we get the shares distributed by owner and next dividend date and pre-IPO financing. It sounds like that's really the unlocking time for this business to me. Does that sound right to you?

Daniel Ritchey

That is correct. That is correct. Let me just mention too, we talk about the pre-IPO process, it didn't just start now. We have been working on this with DBS, we just announced it today because we have actually said okay, now, we are officially engaging even though we have been engaging them in the past. But, now we can put it -- we are able to say -- we are technically launching it off. And that they will now start scheduling road shows. But there is a lot of preparation that goes into this before road shows are even able to be put out there.

And if you think in terms of the complexity what we have dealt with, with regard to separating it from Sino Agro Food and merging with Tri-Way, merging the all farms with Tri-Way and what have you -- a lot of -- first, before we could even move into the road show phase.

That being said, in the interim it's not like no one is being talked to. They have spoken to 10 to 12 other initial investors who are very -- with strong potential of coming in. Also Sino Agro Food with the connections that we have had not in U.S., Asian mind you, Southeast Asia had been working with others banks included, but we are also showing a strong interest in getting this. And I'm -- when I say strong interest, again, you have to remember, I use those terms quite infrequently, it means that I'm usually looking at this from a very conservative perspective and that is -- that their interest is -- has become keen only because of the others who are showing interest as much and getting involved in this pre-IPO buy-in.

And I will say, the pre-IPO buy-in may not, I mean, we right now are saying for what we need to have in order to do the build out and get it done within a two year period of time et cetera. We are saying, it needs to be about 150 million. I'm not going to say that we would raise more, but it's looking based on the interest that's out there, we possibly could. But there is no reason to have to be selling or diluting the company rather. In terms of selling additional, buy-in from all the resources only because they won in and they didn't get in early.

So we are also when it comes to the buy-in, we are being careful as to why we sell these additional shares to these pre-IPO investors, knowing that we can get -- eventually get an optimal value. Now, you don't want to wait for ever you want to start drawing some monies in. So, some are that are coming in early are going to be able to get at a better rate needless to say. But, it's not as if we have to sell everybody then they are after at that same rate, we will be able to get a higher rate on those pre-IPO issues.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Well, Dan, we are routing for you guys. We know you are working very hard and the Rock Hill Investors would like to invite you guys to Charlotte to have some discussions with us and hopefully by the third quarter celebrate a stock price that's rebounding and getting us some fair value. Thank you very much.

Daniel Ritchey

Thank you, Bent.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Marius Gaard from Swedbank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Marius Gaard

Thank you very much. Thank you for taking my call. First, Dan, you mentioned here the shares that has been issued as collateral for loans. How will you manage that when you -- we do the estate for the Tri-Way dividend, how will you separate those shares from other shareholders?

Daniel Ritchey

Yes. Those collateral shares are -- they are not eligible to receive dividends that's one of the provisions provided for in the arrangement with the agreement with the vendor. So, those shares hold no -- they hold no voting power, they hold no ability to have dividends distributed to them.

Marius Gaard

Okay. And thank you. But, many of those shares has been sold into the market that's quite obvious. How will that being annulled?

Daniel Ritchey

We don't -- well, let me just say, shares that they have as collateral, could they be sold into the market, they could. But, at the same time they are obligated to return those shares to company each time that we have made the loan repayment and they have. So, if they are taking the risk of selling them into the market, buying them at a higher price at a later time. I'm not sure how that benefits them nor do I think they would be in business long if that's how they were doing business.

If you are saying that you know this, then we may -- I mean I don't know, there is no way that we wouldn't know that those shares are being sold at any time, if they were being sold. And if they were being sold as I mentioned they would have to be able to make good on those shares at the time that those shares -- I'm sorry the loans are being repaid and as I say, this isn't just one loan. So, we have been making several repayments to them and they have returned the shares each time. If they don't have those shares in hand they have five days. Okay, they have five days. I haven't seen a bump up in price anytime throughout this whole period, it makes me believe they are rushing back to the market to buy shares so they can return it back to us.

Marius Gaard

Okay. What would be the consequence, if they didn't return the shares?

Daniel Ritchey

I believe, we will file a lawsuit. But, I mean again that would be I would suspect if they are going to be in the business of doing that, I'm not sure how many -- how long they would be able to stay in business or how long they would have been able to continue business with us, if they weren't able to return those shares. So it's hypothetical, but I understand what you are asking, it's one which I said, if they were doing that, if they were going through that exercise, they certainly are putting themselves at risk and I would have to think that even if these prices right now, which have been the lowest that we have seen. There would be no -- I mean I couldn't see -- I wonder being in their position, even thinking in terms of selling at these levels knowing that I'm going to have to -- I mean, I'm not going to give you exact dates, but we have one that's coming up, which is going to be repaid. They are going to have to be able to return those shares at that time.

Marius Gaard

Okay. I have another question. Now, when caps are lower, do you think this royalty from cattle or fish or and also consulting fee for building dams. How will you manage to find those CapEx going forward and could you speak a little bit about CapEx growth 2017 x-Tri-Way that is?

Daniel Ritchey

Well, CapEx -- the primary CapEx needs if there are going to be CapEx needs, there are going to be at SJAP. The other facilities we are not putting anything forward, we are helping them when it comes to minor repairs that will have to be done if that's necessary, if it comes into play that they have had storm damage or something of that nature. But, there is no additional expansion going on at those other facilities at this stage.

When it comes to SJAP, as we talked about, there are no other players becoming involved. The government -- the local government, the province included. So, and banks -- banks that are involved as well. It's not that we may not have to shoulder some of this in the interim as a temporary cover for some immediate needs that might need to take place. But, our demands on CapEx are going to be minimal compared to where they -- to where they had been.

Tri-Way was really the one that took much of the CapEx from us in the first place, I mean, that was -- the SJAP primarily in 2013, 2014, but here in the last couple of years, it's been Tri-Way. So now that we are segregating ourselves from that, the demand for us in terms of being able to meet CapEx needs, it's just not there, it used to be.

Marius Gaard

Okay. I have a quick question for Solomon Lee. These open dams with raw system that was being in-built, do Capital Award get some license fee for those or is it just for the indoor dams?

Solomon Lee

Yes. CA will get some license fees for as they deal, as they go along. But, there is no comparison that fee comparing to the indoor ATM because on our preliminary calculation on metric ton production wise, they are about less than half the figure of the ATM cost. So the license fee would be a faction of that and also they cut our unit price on those at the moment we are looking at 20 mile per unit consisting many dams. And out of total say 10 units, say 200 mile, we only using one complete system are very, very large transition system to connect all these dams.

So, in a way it's a revolution for the industry but for CA is a continuous operation as I put on in our plan, we should have property aquaculture farm coming up. We are looking at 6000 mile of development over the next few years. So, although it's smaller in unit price but overall, it's a substantial value for CA.

Marius Gaard

Got it. Thank you. The auditor for Tri-Way is that [indiscernible]?

Solomon Lee

No, no, no. Tri-Way at the moment [indiscernible] but we all agreed, by the time we go for IPO, we will be one of the top four, if not the top 6. We are already talking to some of them.

Marius Gaard

Okay. Thank you. And I have a final question that regards to -- yes, and same as the former speaker was talking about, all time high [indiscernible] CA share price close to all time low. And to me it all comes down to credibility, could we cross the numbers that CA reports. I will just make some reflections to see that you have some small loans paying almost 30% annual interest rates and still have $230 million in current assets. That doesn't seems right, seems correct. Can we really trust the numbers? I think many investors feel the same way.

Solomon Lee

Dan might be you can answer that one, we get asked for this thing everyday.

Daniel Ritchey

Well, okay. Again, I agree that the interest rates that we have on those loans and again those loans aren't substantial in terms of the amounts and those are being -- those are actually being repaid, you will see in the Q1 report some of the effects of those haven't been repaid. But, I agree those need to be taken care of first and foremost, it's a matter in terms of segregating cash to get it to where it needs to at this stage. If it hadn't been for Tri-Way and having to be able to work through the whole carve-out process, we would have been able to use that cash spent on that carve-out process for things such as this. Needless to say, no one wants to hold a 30% loan, although it's only been a right headwind about a million dollar loan from two sources.

And we still have the -- I mean, we want to be -- if you want to look at this in terms of two, with regard to the Euro-China loan, which is extremely high in terms of what rate of return they require. But again, considering the fact that when they came in and where the company was and what it needed to have at that time that was one of the few solutions available that took care of both the cash flow needs at the time and also reduce the amount of need to go out for debt, for equity financing. So there was that benefit that came as a result of that. But, we still need to make sure that we are able to meet whatever obligations we have with respect to that arrangement.

That said, we don't see ourselves having to acquire or I should say sign-on to any of these same types of arrangements in the future. They are just not going to be needed. And but, we are still paying these to some of the office as we speak. As I said, you will see in Q1 which…

Solomon Lee

Anyway in addition to debt, you see that's the whole reason of why we work on Tri-Way now to make sure it got all the development capital and everything before we do the IPO. And after the IPO there should never ever be any equity financing needed for Tri-Way. This is the whole thing game plan we are trying to do because Sino never had that opportunity. But, Tri-Way now can get itself into such a position. So what I'm saying is older CapEx that's rising before hand. And the working capital will make cash rich of the company. So everybody will have a good fundamentals.

Sino never had that chance before, so we are changing the strategy to make sure that we will be a very strong fundamental company in Tri-way.

Marius Gaard

Okay. For me it's quite a simple solution, it show that you can generate free cash flow and use those money properly like buyback or pay back very expensive loans, then you would get the credibility among investors. Right now, like invested last year more than $10 million in HSA that makes no sense at all while looking at the alternative cost that you have -- what you can do instead with the money?

Solomon Lee

No. That's not quite true because at that time when we develop that property we did not know at that time the government changed all their environmental policy and we practically we have to cut the dam up into half. And we have to do so much environmental work impact preparation for that development. That's why expensive because on the economic at that time, we thought by saving on the raw material in the headwind about 2.5 million in raw material per year for the fertilizer that well on place for that development. But, of course, it's been over spent because of the environmental policy. And that's the rule in China at the moment, you aren't anything to do with [indiscernible] that's why SJAP is in such a good position now because everything is done. But for any of this animal farm still strange these days, it's -- if we are going to do another one of this, we have to think more than three or four times in order to repeat the same exercise.

But, on the fishery side it's different because we did it intentionally with environmental impact as one of the traction so we make sure there is no waste going back to the nature and we recycle everything actually that intention was similar to HSA, but it didn't work out that way that's all.

Marius Gaard

Okay. Thank you. I have a final question regarding the convertible loan and the [indiscernible] convertible, now this escrow for Tri-Way hopefully occur in a couple of months, will also hold yourself to convertible bond to be created as a normal shareholder and get their share of Tri-Way.

Daniel Ritchey

Well, technically they would have shares held on their behalf in escrow. And then, if they decide to convert that on the CB cash for their repayment of their loan, then at that point then those share -- yes, but if they are going to -- if they are converting into shares those shares of Tri-Way that would be owed to any shareholder as of you would look at as if they were shareholders as of this date based on the investment what is owed to them at this time would receive the commensurate amount of shares of Tri-Way based on where that value is today.

And again, that if they convert -- decide to convert into Sino Agro Food which they don't have to give us a decision on that until February of 2020.

Marius Gaard

Okay. Thank you taking my questions.

Daniel Ritchey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions. I will return the conference to you.

Solomon Lee

Thank you for everybody coming today, tonight for the conference call and we will be talking to one another pretty soon on the Q1 of 2017. Thank you, again.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.