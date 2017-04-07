Former Buffett Favorite Is Undervalued - Best Ways To Play It

Thesis

Gannett (NYSE:GCI), the once dominant media company and owner of USA TODAY, has been devastated by the changing media landscape and the decline of newspapers. It is an undervalued situation, but still a risky bet.

Strategy: Evolving to a Digital World

"As we evolve the company toward a next-generation, digitally focused model, we anticipate realizing the benefits from our cost transformation projects, including continued synergies related to acquisitions," says CEO Robert Dickey.

Buffett Sells Stake (2013)

The protective moat of the publishing business is now gone, and the business model is quite uncertain. This presents opportunities and risk.

Warren Buffett's investment firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) dumped its shares of newspaper giant Gannett according to SEC documents:

Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders in March that he and business partner Charlie Munger "love newspapers" and "believe that papers delivering comprehensive and reliable information to tight-knit communities that also have a sensible Internet strategy will remain viable for a long time."

Valuation

I would like to see a higher current ratio (cash) above 2x. Additionally, the earnings and net income are in such a decline that it gives a conservative investor pause.

The shares are only undervalued if the business can normalize.

GCI data by YCharts

Shareholder Friendly

The company has more debt than I would like to see. GCI would be so much more attractive with a stronger balance sheet to give the investor more confidence in the shares with the uncertainty of its business. However, it is doing many shareholder-friendly things like buying back stock and paying a dividend, so that is certainly attractive.

GCI data by YCharts

Technicals

Extremely oversold.

Out of favor group.

RS of 5 means that it has underperformed 95% of the market over the last six months.

Of note is that the number of institutions/mutual funds that own the shares has increased as the shares have fallen to 448 from 441 (via MarketSmith). This is now a situation that value funds find attractive and think there is value in the shares at these depressed levels.

As value investors, they are acquiring the shares as it goes lower. That's why the number of funds is increasing and the shares are trading lower. Value investors are patient.

GCI data by YCharts

Cash Flow

Comments from the company press release:

Net cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was approximately $53.0 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $15.0 million, primarily for capacity maintenance, technology investments and real estate projects. Dividends: During the quarter, the company paid dividends of $18.1 million.

Quarterly payments of $.16/per share or an attractive 8% yield.

Buyback: Repurchased 3.75 million common shares at an average cost of approximately $8.71 per share.

Debt

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, the company had a cash balance of $114.3 million, and a balance on its revolving line of credit of $400.0 million, or net debt of $285.7 million.

Valuation

The shares trade at 7x earnings. 2017 est of $.94 and 2018 est of $.98 (via MarketSmith). That's a very attractive valuation, especially when the company is paying a high dividend and buying back stock.

Risks

The company still gets about 8x the revenues from traditional print media as digital. And, as a conservative investor, I am not a fan of free content on the web. Growth investors may like to see growth. However, the free model is a dangerous loss leader and a risky strategy.

The company could pursue Tribune again or attempt another merger or takeover of another media company.

Recent Events: Decided against pursuing a hostile takeover of competitor Tribune (Now known as "tronc" (NASDAQ:TRNC)).

Gannett to pass on tronc, shares spike

Strategy

Due to the debt and business risk, a conservative investor could sell a put in Gannett and get paid to wait on the shares.

Conservative Strategy

Sell the $7.50 put expiring May 19

If the shares stay at this level, the investor keeps the premium (+.20), a gain of 2.6% for 43 days or annualized a return of 22.66%. If the shares decline below $7.50, the investor would own Gannett at a much more attractive price of $7.30 or 8.75% below today's price and then receive a dividend yield on the shares of 8.76%. Win. Win.

Is this a very conservative strategy? Yes, it is.

I view the market as fully valued and see downside risk, so I am tilting towards more conservative plays.

Less Conservative Strategy

Buy/Write: Buy the stock and sell a call (Synthetic dividend).

Buy the shares at $8.06 and sell the $10 calls in May 19 for $.10.

The shares will accrue dividends of 8% already. Selling the calls creates an extra dividend of $.10 for 43 days. If the investor kept selling calls, the investor would create synthetic dividends of $.84 or an extra 10.5% yield. Adding the dividend, the total yield would thus be ~18.5%. If the shares spike above $10, the return would be 26.25%. Win. Win.

Conclusions

Gannett is attractive enough to participate in the shares in a conservative way. The debt and business risk are considerable, but the cash flow, dividend, low P/E and moderately attractive current ratio make it attractive enough to profit via the strategies described.

Follow me for more ideas and analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Options involve risk. One should consider if the ideas are suitable. Ideas are for educational purposes.