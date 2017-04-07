DryShips: An Update On The Carnage

It was not a good week to be invested in shipping company DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). The week got off to a terrible start after the firm struck another deal to sell over $226 million worth of shares to Kalani, its largest equity sale in the past few months. With investors about to be diluted by another 100% or potentially more, I warned it was only a matter of time before a reverse split came. On Thursday afternoon, the company did in fact announce just that, sending shares cratering on Friday. While the chart below shows an awful week for shares, the worst is yet to come.

While some might think that clear skies are coming after a more than 50% drop, there is likely another large leg down coming. After the bell on Friday, DryShips filed another 6-K statement to detail its progress on the Kalani deal, noted below:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 35,692,576 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $45.0 million following a Pricing Period from April 3, 2017 to April 7, 2017, which the Company expects to finally settle on April 10, 2017. The Fixed Request Amount was $38.4 million, subject to a price per share of approximately $1.08 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of $38.1 million, after deducting the Company's estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 188,043,945 shares of common stock outstanding, prior to the previously announced 1-for-4 reverse stock split that will take effect as of the opening of trading on April 11, 2017. As of the date hereof, up to $188.0 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

In my article about the reverse split, I figured that the post-split count would be around 40 million, but would easily shoot higher from there. Well, the number would be 47 million based on Friday's 6-K, and that's still with $188 million worth of shares left to be sold. With shares closing Friday at just $0.70 each, the market cap of DryShips is currently just $131.6 million.

That means that the carnage is just starting since investors can easily see the share count more than double from here. A reverse split right now won't even put shares back at $3, which would mean another roughly 67 million shares of dilution at Friday's closing price, adjusted for the split. The actual sales price for this remaining $188 million is likely to be well below that.

In the end, that means that investors who can short the stock should continue to do so, because DryShips will continue to head lower. It would not surprise me if another reverse split happens in the next month or two even though we've already seen five of them in the past 13 months. The downward spiral continues.

