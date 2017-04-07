Energy Recap: Your Thoughts On Geothermal Energy

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we're looking at another sustainable energy topic: geothermal. For a quick overview of this subject, check out this article from National Geographic. And below are few articles that discuss some recent happenings in geothermal energy:
- "Project Hotspot: Investigating The Potential For Geothermal Energy At Depth"
- "New Projects Aim To Make Geothermal Energy More Economically Attractive"
- "California And Its Possible Role In Expanding U.S. Geothermal Energy Production"
- "New EUR 30 Million EU Research Project To Push Geothermal In Europe"
- "Chinese City Of Xiongxian In Hebei Province Deriving All Heating From Geothermal"
What's your take on the possibilities for geothermal energy? Please leave a comment below.
Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended April 7, 2017
Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:
- None.
We should note that Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) announced on Monday, April 3rd, that it has emerged from bankruptcy.
Feel free to add anything that we might have missed in the comments section below.
U.S. Oil Rig Count
As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs climbed again this week.
Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary
Natural Gas Rig Count
Oil Production
