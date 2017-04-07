Accenture: Long-Term Investors Should Treat The Pullback As A Buying Opportunity

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a global technology consulting company that has been in the news a lot over the last month. On March 23, 2017, the company released its Q2 2017 results and revised full-year 2017 guidance, which were widely viewed as "disappointments" by the financial community. In April 2017, there were rumors that Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was interested in acquiring the company but those rumors were already shot down by Oracle's management team.

Accenture's stock price has been under pressure since the company released its Q2 2017 results, as shares are down by over ~7%. On a YTD basis, ACN shares have underperformed the broader market by four percentage points.

(Source: Nasdaq - edited by author)

Based on Accenture's revised guidance, Goldman Sachs downgraded ACN shares to "Neutral" with a price target of $110 (down from $125) and noted expectations for Accenture to experience "slowing digital growth and faster legacy erosion" over the next few quarters.

I believe that investors with an investment time horizon longer than two-to-three years should consider treating the recent pullback in ACN shares as a buying opportunity because Accenture has great long-term business prospects in place.

The "Disappointing" Q2 2017 Results and Full-Year 2017 Guidance

For Q2 2017, Accenture reported adjusted EPS of $1.33 on $8.3b of revenue and the company was able to maintain its strong operating margins (13.7%). Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 5% YoY and the company beat the consensus adjusted EPS estimate by $0.03, or 2%.

Accenture continued to experience strong growth in both consulting (3%) and outsourcing (7%), and four out of the company's five operating groups reported YoY net revenue growth, even after factoring in the significant foreign exchange headwind (-2% impact for the quarter).

(Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Release)

During the conference call, management mentioned that the Resources operating group was again impacted by the challenging energy, chemicals and natural resources markets but it is important to note that management expects for this operating group to deliver positive growth in the second half of 2017.

Furthermore, the company's digital, cloud and securities services revenues were up double-digits (to ~$8b) and now accounts for ~45% of Accenture's consolidated revenues.

(Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Release)

I believe that Accenture reported impressive Q2 2017 results but the market only cared about the fact that management lowered the company's full-year 2017 guidance.

Management narrowed the company's full-year net revenue guidance to 6%-8% (from 5%-8%) but lowered the adjusted EPS guidance to $5.31-$5.48 (from $5.64-$5.87). The main reason for the lowered EPS guidance is the anticipated non-cash charge related to the termination of the company's U.S. pension plan, which is expected to reduce adjusted EPS by $0.39. The market sold off ACN shares due largely to the company's new full-year 2017 guidance but, in my opinion, investors should look past this short-term headwind and stay focused on Accenture's long-term growth story, which is definitely still intact.

The Reasons Why I Bought ACN Shares

I first started following Accenture after learning more about the company's partnership with General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the Industrial Internet of Things, or IIoT, space (see this article for a detailed review of the Accenture-General Electric partnership) but I only recently added a small ACN position to my R.I.P. portfolio. There is a lot to like about Accenture's long-term growth story but, in my opinion, investors should really consider adding this company to their watch lists for these three main reasons:

1. Top-Line Growth - Accenture has experienced strong revenue growth over the last five years, as the company has been able to heavily invest in its businesses in addition to making small tuck-in acquisitions that have had an impact on its top-line.

ACN Operating Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

More importantly, Accenture is still expected to experience top-line growth through at least the next 12 months.

(Source: Estimize.com)

Accenture is well positioned in the changing digital landscape and this company has tremendous market opportunities in several different industries, with the IIoT being a great example, so investors should fully expect Accenture to grow its top-line for many years to come.

2. Balance Sheet Strength - As of Q2 2017, Accenture maintained its strong net cash position as the company's debt balance was consistent to the prior period.

(Source: Q2 Earnings Press Release)

Accenture's balance sheet strength has not only allowed for management to heavily invest in its businesses but it has also allowed for the company to be able to make strategic acquisitions in multiple high growth industries (for example, see this crunchbase report for a listing of Accenture's recent acquisitions).

3. Dividend Growth Prospects - Accenture currently pays a semi-annual dividend of $1.21, which translates into an annual yield of ~2%.

Plus, the company's payout ratio (ttm) is only 40% so there is room for Accenture to grow its dividend over the next five years. Moreover, management has been committed to reducing Accenture's share count - the company has already repurchased 12m shares for a cost of $1.4b in fiscal 2017 - which will only give management more wiggle room to grow the company's dividend in 2017 and beyond.

Bottom Line

Accenture is reasonably valued (P/E ratio of ~17) but the company looks more attractive the further that you look out. The current year may turn out to be a "challenging year" for Accenture in terms of adjusted earnings growth, but the company has several different catalysts in place that should help propel the stock price higher. As such, investors with a long-term prospective should consider adding ACN shares around the $115 level.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company, or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.