Market Challenge: What's Next For Markets?

- Positive - markets will continue their climb - 17.2%
- There may be short-term volatility, but generally positive on 2017 - 36.6%
- On a fence - the markets could go in any direction - 20.1%
- I'd be worried about geopolitical risk - last week proved that - 4.5%
- Time to sell - this market is at a top and set for a correction - 21.6%
Markets seem to be shrugging off some of the geopolitical risk and mixed economic news - at least for the moment.
The three major indices ended last week in negative territory, but only slightly. It seems investors took Friday's lackluster payroll report with only a grain of salt. Oil got a small bounce from the U.S. air strikes on Syria, but only a small one.
What's ahead for markets this week, and beyond?
