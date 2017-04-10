Market Challenge: What's Next For Markets?

What's next for markets, this week and beyond?

Worried about geopolitical risk? The direction of the economy?

Update: Readers have mixed thoughts on what's next for markets.

Positive - markets will continue their climb - 17.2%

There may be short-term volatility, but generally positive on 2017 - 36.6%

On a fence - the markets could go in any direction - 20.1%

I'd be worried about geopolitical risk - last week proved that - 4.5%

Time to sell - this market is at a top and set for a correction - 21.6%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!

*****

Markets seem to be shrugging off some of the geopolitical risk and mixed economic news - at least for the moment.

The three major indices ended last week in negative territory, but only slightly. It seems investors took Friday's lackluster payroll report with only a grain of salt. Oil got a small bounce from the U.S. air strikes on Syria, but only a small one.

Loading...

What's ahead for markets this week, and beyond?

Offer your ideas below!