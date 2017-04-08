Consumer Pulse: Jobs Report

Our Consumer Pulse Report has seen some interesting movements relative to the March jobs report. Ahead of the much weaker than expected report, we saw some moderation in full-time employment after seeing some choppiness for the last few months. Similarly, part-time employment has pulled back slightly after seeing series highs in January. As the reported jobless rate nears "full employment" levels, our surveys saw the unemployment rate step up to 8.3% from the relatively low sub-7% level post-election. We would note that there does tend to be an upward bias to the "not employed, looking for work" series in Q1 of the year (March is a common time for the series to increase), but that the current move-up does appear unusual even accounting for some seasonality.

