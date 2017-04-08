Alphabet: Not So 'Open' When It Comes To Autonomous Vehicles

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 7, 2017.

Alphabet's Waymo unlikely to prevail against Uber

Source: Bloomberg

When I wrote late last year about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for self-driving cars, there were still plenty of nay-sayers claiming that the technology would never work.

I had to acknowledge that the technology was still unproven. The simple fact was that no one, not even Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo, which had the most experience, had demonstrated a reasonably reliable system.

That's still true, even today, yet the competitive landscape has changed dramatically. With partnerships and development programs being announced on an almost daily basis, no one really disputes that the technology will be developed.

There may still be legitimate questions about its viability, but as it stands right now, no one wants to be left behind. It's become a ferocious race.

Waymo arguably has had the lead for some time. Alphabet's self-driving car project was begun in 2009 under Sebastian Thrun who had led the Stanford team that won the DARPA Grand Challenge in 2005. This was the first large-scale, realistic demonstration of autonomous vehicle technology.

According to the California Autonomous Vehicle Disengagement Reports for 2016 filed by the various companies testing autonomous vehicles on California public roads, Waymo's cars, by far, performed the best. A "disengagement" is when the autonomous system is overridden or releases control of the car. The lower the number of disengagements per mile, the better. Waymo's cars had a rate of 0.2 disengagements per 1,000 miles. The next best performer, Nissan, had 6.8 disengagements per 1,000 miles.

Domain knowledge is so scarce that anyone with relevant experience can pretty much set their own salary. Anthony Levandowski was one such person. He had worked on a successful entrant to the DARPA Grand Challenge, meaning it completed the course, and he had joined Thrun's team at Google.

In its suit against Uber (Private:UBER), Waymo alleges that Levandowski stole 14,000 files containing data, trade secrets, and design information that Levandowski then used to design the LIDAR system used by Uber in its autonomous test vehicles.

Uber denies having the files, to which Waymo has responded:

Uber's assertion that they've never touched the 14,000 stolen files is disingenuous at best, given their refusal to look in the most obvious place: the computers and devices owned by the head of their self-driving program.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Levandowski has refused to allow his computers to be searched, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. Although this may protect Levandowski from criminal prosecution, it actually hurts Uber's chances of successfully defending against the Waymo suit.

In civil litigation, the burden of proof is more relaxed, being that the plaintiff merely needs to show that the defendant probably committed the act in question. By refusing to submit to a search, Levandowski has demonstrated that Waymo is probably right about the theft.

But there's still the matter of whether Levandowski used proprietary information to design Uber's LIDAR system. This is actually much more difficult, since Uber maintains that the design is fundamentally different.

This gets into a gray area of intellectual property. Any engineer who works for a while at a company like Waymo will become acquainted with that company's relevant IP. Separating out the IP from the engineer's general domain knowledge is problematic at best. Unless a patented design is literally copied, it's very difficult to take action.

In this case, Waymo hasn't alleged that any IP covered by the usual protections of patent or copyright was stolen. I'm reminded here of the long-running suit of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) against Google for patent and copyright infringement in the matter of Google's creation of the first Dalvik virtual machine for Android.

Oracle had bought Sun Microsystems and, therefore, the rights to Sun's Java programming language. Oracle alleged that Google copied the Java Virtual machine, violating patents and copyrights in the process, to create Dalvik.

After six years of litigation, Oracle has lost its latest new trial on the copyright protection issues, having given up on its patent claims. Oracle has filed an appeal.

Throughout the Oracle suit, Google was the champion of "openness", that Java was an open standard and Google had every right to use copyrighted information about Java under "fair use". Now that the tables are turned, all that openness seems to have gone away.

Not that I blame Waymo for defending its intellectual property. I don't. It's just that the legal system has created numerous obstacles to doing that, which Google exploited so well in its battle with Oracle.

Levandowski's alleged theft, as brazen as it may have been, would probably not have elicited legal action were it not for the subject involved. The judge is reported to be leaning in favor of granting a court order prohibiting use of Waymo's technology. But it's hard to see how this really does any good. Will the judge try to discern what elements of Uber's LIDAR system should be banned from use?

We've seen in the Oracle case, in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) suit of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and now this case, that the litigation just becomes a distraction that drains energy and dollars without yielding any real benefit or protection. Waymo's best protection for its proprietary technology is to keep moving forward and to stay ahead of its competition.

Rethink Technology recommends Apple as a buy.

Broadcom likely to snap up Toshiba's memory business

Recently I discussed the possible sale of by Toshiba of its memory business to a US firm. It now appears that there's a short list of potential buyers which included Apple supplier Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), Korea's SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and a partnership of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Silver Lake Management.

The Japanese government had put up objections to the sale of the memory business to any non-Japanese entity except for a company based in the US. Reuters quoted a source as saying, "The United States is the only feasible partner from Japan's national security standpoint".

As I reported at the time, it was also thought that the impending (now actual) bankruptcy of Toshiba's Westinghouse subsidiary would further motivate a sale to a US company. Reuters quoted a Toshiba executive:

It's obvious U.S. players are more suitable bidders. We'll probably need to fight over Westinghouse (with the U.S.), so we could cooperate over chips in exchange.

Apple was considered a possible buyer at one time, as it could easily afford the reported $18 billion price tag for the memory unit. However, this really wouldn't have been a good match, so I'm not surprised to see Apple no longer in the running, if it ever was.

That leaves Broadcom/Silverlake as the most likely buyer, assuming that the Japanese government concerns remain in force.

Samsung issues bullish profit forecast

Although it's not due to issue its earnings report for 2017 Q1 for some time, Samsung issued some preliminary numbers for the quarter. Operating profit is expected to be $8.8 billion, which would be the best for a Q1 period in three years.

It's thought that Samsung's memory business (it's the largest supplier in the world) and its foundry business contributed heavily to the profit. Samsung has been ramping production of its 10 nm process for its Exynos 9 mobile processor as well as for the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon 835.

Since Qualcomm is a major foundry customer not only for the 835 but for its Centriq 2400 server processor (also on 10 nm), the high revenue for Samsung's semiconductor division could also indicate bullish orders from Qualcomm.

Rethink Technology recommends Qualcomm as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.