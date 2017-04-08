Top 6 Things That Moved Markets This Past Week

Take a peek at the top 6 things that rocked U.S. markets this past week.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to a ten-year low

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, Nonfarm payrolls grew by just 98,000 in March, well below expectations of 180,000, but the unemployment rate fell to a 10-year low of 4.5%.

Crude futures settled higher for a second straight week

Despite an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles to a record high on Wednesday, crude futures settled higher for a second straight week, buoyed by expectations that an OPEC-led deal to curb supply would be extended beyond June.

Shares of Tesla reached an all-time new high

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed at a new all-time high, after the electric car manufacturer said it had delivered 25,418 cars in first quarter of 2017, a record for the company.

Fed minutes spooked investors

U.S. markets and the dollar experienced a sharp decline on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve minutes, revealed that the U.S. central bank will start unwinding its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year.

Gold hit a five-month high

Although gold prices retreated from a five-month high on Friday, the precious metal ended the week in positive territory, as demand for safe haven gold increased, after the United States launched a cruise missile attack against Syria.

The dollar got its groove back

The U.S. dollar index shrugged off the mixed U.S. jobs report and moved above the 101 level on Friday, for the first time in three weeks, as investors remained optimistic that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike rates in June.