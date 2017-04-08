Stay Long CZK

What happened yesterday

Czech Central bank (CNB) officially announced yesterday at 12.30 p.m. CET that they are finishing their 3 years and 5 months lasting currency experiment. CNB set the floor at 27.000 for EUR/CZK on 7th November 2013. On 6th April 2017, they decided to end exchange rate commitment immediately. CNB foreign reserves almost tripled during intervention regime over past three years.



source: Czech Central Bank

CNB also declared to stand ready to use interventions in case of excessive EUR/CZK rate fluctuations.

The reaction of FX markets on Floor removal was tepid. "Swiss Franc effect" did not come and CZK made just 1.5 percent appreciation against Euro. EUR/CZK closed the day at 26,600.

Euro to Czech Koruna Exchange Rate data by YCharts

What will happen next?

I do not expect any sharp moves in coming days. There are several reasons for it.

At first, floor removal was not surprising for the markets. The plan to abandon floor was well known in advance and therefore everybody who would like to buy CZK or hedge for future already did it. Therefore no panic emerged at the market and trading was in usual ranges on Thursday.

Secondly, CZK is clearly overbought at the moment and it is really hard to find someone who would like to buy CZK under 27. Almost everybody is already hedged, so there is not sufficient flow to cover the interest of speculators who would like to close positions. Any bigger interest to sell CZK and close speculative position could weaken the currency.

Thirdly, a lot of speculative money flows to bonds and equities, so the exit from CZK positions will be spread over longer period time. There should be no hurry to leave your positive interest bearing bonds before maturity.

And last but not the least Czech National Bank is still guarding excessive volatility on CZK FX markets.

In long term, the picture can be different. The Czech economy is stable and solid with GDP growth around 2.0%. Czech quarterly exports are around 40,000 million USD so it will take just a few months for exporters to show interest for CZK hedges again.

Therefore, I expect slow but steady appreciation coming until the end of the year. We should reach the pre-intervention levels below 26. It is in line with analyst expectation.

Source: Bloomberg

My conclusion - Stay long with your CZK investment

In the last 6 months, I recommended a few investments in CZK assets (dividend stocks CEZ and O2; CZK denominated bond NET4GAS with maturity 2021). I would not be in a hurry to divest these investments as they still bear nice dividends or interest. And with CZK having space for further appreciation over time, I would recommend to stay long.