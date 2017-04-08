InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/6/17: EIGI, JFC, GLO, DKL, OPK

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
- JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC);
- Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);
- Endurance Intl (NASDAQ:EIGI), and;
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- MYnd Analytics (OTCQB:MYAN);
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
- Fision (OTCQB:FSSN), and;
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:COOL).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- MusclePharm (OTCQB:MSLP);
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY);
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO);
- Bmc Stock (STCK);
- Square (NYSE:SQ);
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF);
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO);
- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), and;
- AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Tiger Global Mgt
|BO
|Apollo Global
|APO
|B
|$10,092,671
|2
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Gl Op Fd
|GLO
|B
|$2,202,682
|3
|Frost Phillip Md
|CEO,CB,BO
|Opko Health
|OPK
|B
|$342,042
|4
|Beeghley Michael Martin
|DIR
|Polarityte
|COOL
|B
|$267,200
|5
|Brown Michael P
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Fision
|FSSN
|JB*
|$255,169
|6
|Bulldog Investors
|BO
|JPMorgan China Region Fund
|JFC
|B
|$209,042
|7
|Amerop
|BO
|Musclepharm
|MSLP
|B
|$187,126
|8
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$160,828
|9
|Clough Charles Jr
|A
|Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund
|GLV
|B
|$85,885
|10
|Pappajohn John
|DIR,BO
|Mynd Analytics
|MYAN
|B
|$63,843
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Zelnick Strauss
|CB,CEO
|Take Two Interactive
|TTWO
|AS
|$22,452,660
|2
|Amin Tarang
|DIR
|E L F Beauty
|ELF
|JS*
|$15,324,121
|3
|Stad Marc
|BO
|Appfolio
|APPF
|JS*
|$9,920,000
|4
|Bailey John P
|PR,CFO
|E L F Beauty
|ELF
|JS*
|$9,358,605
|5
|Dorsey Jack
|CEO,CB,BO
|Square
|SQ
|AS
|$6,486,078
|6
|FMR
|BO
|Viewray
|VRAY
|S
|$1,551,812
|7
|Kawwas Charlie B
|VP,SO
|Broadcom
|AVGO
|AS
|$963,590
|8
|Rea Jeffrey Gene
|DIR
|Bmc Stock
|STCK
|AS
|$897,252
|9
|Montagner Marc
|CFO
|Endurance Intl
|EIGI
|AS
|$781,864
|10
|Chappelle George F Jr
|COO
|Advancepierre Foods
|APFH
|AS
|$747,860
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.