InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/6/17: EIGI, JFC, GLO, DKL, OPK

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC);

Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);

Endurance Intl (NASDAQ:EIGI), and;

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

MYnd Analytics (OTCQB:MYAN);

Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);

Fision (OTCQB:FSSN), and;

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:COOL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

MusclePharm OTCQB:MSLP)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY);

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO);

Bmc Stock (STCK);

Square (NYSE:SQ);

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF);

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO);

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), and;

AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

