InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/6/17: EIGI, JFC, GLO, DKL, OPK

Includes: APFH, APO, APPF, AVGO, COOL, DKL, EIGI, ELF, FSSN, GLO, GLV, JFC, MSLP, MYAN, OPK, SQ, TTWO, VRAY
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/6/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC);
  • Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);
  • Endurance Intl (NASDAQ:EIGI), and;
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • MusclePharm (OTCQB:MSLP);
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY);
  • Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO);
  • Bmc Stock (STCK);
  • Square (NYSE:SQ);
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF);
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO);
  • AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF), and;
  • AdvancePierre Foods (NYSE:APFH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $10,092,671
2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Op Fd GLO B $2,202,682
3 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $342,042
4 Beeghley Michael Martin DIR Polarityte COOL B $267,200
5 Brown Michael P CEO,DIR,BO Fision FSSN JB* $255,169
6 Bulldog Investors BO JPMorgan China Region Fund JFC B $209,042
7 Amerop BO Musclepharm MSLP B $187,126
8 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $160,828
9 Clough Charles Jr A Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund GLV B $85,885
10 Pappajohn John DIR,BO Mynd Analytics MYAN B $63,843

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Zelnick Strauss CB,CEO Take Two Interactive TTWO AS $22,452,660
2 Amin Tarang DIR E L F Beauty ELF JS* $15,324,121
3 Stad Marc BO Appfolio APPF JS* $9,920,000
4 Bailey John P PR,CFO E L F Beauty ELF JS* $9,358,605
5 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $6,486,078
6 FMR BO Viewray VRAY S $1,551,812
7 Kawwas Charlie B VP,SO Broadcom AVGO AS $963,590
8 Rea Jeffrey Gene DIR Bmc Stock STCK AS $897,252
9 Montagner Marc CFO Endurance Intl EIGI AS $781,864
10 Chappelle George F Jr COO Advancepierre Foods APFH AS $747,860

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

