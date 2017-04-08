FibroGen Update: The Art Of A Successful Secondary Offering And Recent Events

This is what the chart of a biotech company looks like when management skillfully pulls off a secondary offering without much fanfare - no multiple announcements or a time gap between when the announcement is made and the offering is completed. No shareholder uncertainty about what pricing will be achieved - in short, no drama. Biotech peers, take note.

FGEN Price data by YCharts

FibroGen's (NASDAQ:FGEN) management released an announcement that they've successfully raised $120 million through an offering of 5,228,750 shares at an offering price of $22.95. As a result, share price is surging to new 52 week highs today.

Adding this amount to the year end reported cash balance of $342.2 million, the company has significantly extended its operational runway and bolstered shareholder confidence.

Progress in China

On March 30th the company announced encouraging data from dual phase 2 studies in China involving roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. Published in the journal Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation, roaxadustat corrected and maintained hemoglobin levels and levels of C-reactive protein, as has been seen in prior results.

In the first study 91 non-dialysis patients received one of two different dosing regimens, with 80% of those in the low-dose arm and 87.1% of patients in the high-dose arm achieving increases of hemoglobin levels in excess of 1.0gm/dL (p<0.0001 for both arms).

In the second study 87 dialysis-dependent CKD patients previously treated for anemia received one of three dose regimens compared to epoetin alfa. A higher proportion of patients in the low, medium, and high dose arms maintained their hemoglobin levels after five and six weeks of treatment - 51.9%, 88.9 %, and 100% respectively. This compared very favorably to 50% of epoetin alfa treated patients who responded in a similar fashion. Results were highly statistically significant as well (p=0.008 and p=0.0003 for the medium and high dose arms, respectively).

On March 31st the company announced China FDA approval for their clinical trial application to initiate a phase 2/3 pivotal trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The first portion of the trial will enroll up to 40 patients, while overall 135 patients are planned to take part in the double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 portion. Patients will be randomized 2 to 1 to receive roxadustat or placebo three times weekly for 26 weeks. The study will be initiated in the second half of the year, while the US equivalent study will be initiated in the third quarter.

Where Do We Go From Here

Recent events including the strong showing in the secondary offering only add to confidence in this long term position. Keep in mind the China opportunity is thought to be in excess of $400 million in annual revenue.

Figure 2: Global anemia partnerships (source: corporate presentation)

The US and Europe opportunity could be in excess of $1.5 billion, and initial target goals for enrollment have been met for three FibroGen-sponsored Phase 3 trials. In February the independent data safety monitoring board recommended trials continue without modification.

Figure 3: Global phase three development (source: corporate presentation)

I am increasingly optimistic on IPF data for FG-3019 (pamrevlumab), which should be coming in the third quarter. Results from study 049 revealed a trend toward improved or stable lung function and stable fibrosis in the second year of treatment.

As mentioned in my previous article, FG-3019 for the treatment of previously untreated stage III or stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma data is very intriguing, but as positive data came from a post-hoc analysis, I remain skeptical until proven in a pivotal trial. Phase 2 results will be forthcoming by year end or in the first quarter of 2018.

Shares remain a long term buy, with present volatility and future weakness in biotech caused by political rhetoric and other headwinds, potentially giving investors multiple opportunities to add to their positions in the event of a pullback.

The usual risks apply, including disappointing data, regulatory, litigation, clinical setbacks and competition. Dilution should not be a concern in the medium term.

Lately I've been hearing investors talk about "no-brainer" stocks, but please remember that in biotech that term does not apply. The unexpected can always occur, and investors should limit position size to an amount that allows them to sleep well at night while still reaping the benefits.

