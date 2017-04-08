The Market Crushing Strategy Of 2016 Takes A Break - Time To Invest, Or Watch From The Sidelines?

(Credit: Photobucket.com)
Early in his illustrious investing career, Warren Buffett (and Benjamin Graham before him) were fond of investing in beaten down value stocks. These types of stocks were affectionately coined as "cigar butts", as like cigar butts, they are discarded, wet and soggy, but can have one good puff of smoke left. This is a broad style of investing, and can include low P/E or P/B stocks, or stocks trading for less than their net working capital (or "net nets").
One variation of this style of investing is buying and holding stocks at low enterprise value (or EV) to earnings before interest and taxes (or EBIT). Similar in principal to a low P/E ratio, the components in the EV/EBIT ratio arguably paint a clearer picture on the fundamentals of the company. This strategy is written about at length here.
A Fantastic 2016
From 1999 to 2015, the large cap and large/mid cap strategies have provided average returns of 20.3 and 20.9% per year, respectively (arithmetic average). The benchmarks, Russell1000TR and Russell3000TR respectively, have returned 6.6% and 6.8% annually, respectively (source).
2016 was a particularly good year for this strategy. From 01 Jan 2016 - 31 Dec 2016, the large/mid cap strategy returned 23% vs. the benchmark 15% (source: Portfolio123.com data).
The timing of the holding periods can make a significant difference. In my personal portfolio, I held the Large & Mid Cap strategy from Feb 2016 - Feb 2017, and managed a return of 58.9%. I wrote about it here.
Despite this performance, and trying to remain humble, I commented in the previous article that a drop in performance in the near future was likely. This strategy, like nearly all quantitative strategies, have periods of outperformance balanced by periods of underperformance (hopefully more of the former).
The graph below shows the historical 5 year CAGR over rolling 5 year periods from 1999 to 2015.
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author graph)
In both late 2007 and late 2013, this strategy reported 5 year CAGRs in excess of the benchmark of about 100 and 120% respectively. The 58.9% witnessed last year is therefore not out of line. That said, note the sharp drops in performance at the two periods mentioned. Both periods dropped off a cliff to 5 year CAGR to either match or trail the benchmark. The latter half of 2014 until the end of 2015 showed underperformance.
This strategy may be showing signs of a performance drop. While only three months, the strategy appears to be taking a break from outperformance in the first quarter of 2017. The following graph plots the performance of the quarter.
(Source: Portfolio123.com data & Author graph)
While the first month of the year the strategy managed to match or show brief periods of outperforming the Russell 3000TR, the later two months of the quarter have shown a marked decline. The strategy just managed to stay above water at quarter end with a return of 0.2%, compared to the benchmark's 4.88%.
Holdings
The table below lists the 30 stocks passing the Large and Mid-Cap strategy's screen on 01 Jan, and their respective performance over the quarter.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Price per share, 01 Jan 2017 ($)
|
Price per share, 31 Mar 2017 ($)
|
Change (%)
|
Market Cap ($M)
|
Industry
|
1
|
Molina Healthcare Inc.
|
54.25
|
45.74
|
-15.69
|
3,092.82
|
Managed Health Care
|
2
|
China Yuchai International Ltd
|
13.96
|
18.29
|
31.02
|
542.71
|
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|
3
|
Changyou.com Ltd
|
21.41
|
28.68
|
33.96
|
1,078.08
|
Home Entertainment Software
|
4
|
MoneyGram International Inc
|
11.92
|
16.92
|
41.95
|
626.72
|
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|
5
|
APOL
|
Apollo Education Group Inc
|
9.92
|
9.99
|
0.71
|
1,085.29
|
Education Services
|
6
|
Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The)
|
40.76
|
43
|
5.49
|
1,171.92
|
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|
7
|
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc
|
11.58
|
12.25
|
5.79
|
602.94
|
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|
8
|
First Solar Inc
|
32.61
|
27.5
|
-15.67
|
3,334.54
|
Semiconductors
|
9
|
RMR Group Inc (The)
|
39.32
|
49.1
|
24.89
|
635.24
|
Diversified Real Estate Activities
|
10
|
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|
9.63
|
10.97
|
13.91
|
11,756.37
|
Automobile Manufacturers
|
11
|
GameStop Corp.
|
25.05
|
22.46
|
-10.35
|
2,591.68
|
Computer & Electronics Retail
|
12
|
Express Inc
|
10.9
|
9.34
|
-14.31
|
843.68
|
Apparel Retail
|
13
|
Fitbit Inc
|
7.44
|
5.85
|
-21.37
|
1,636.75
|
Electronic Equipment & Instruments
|
14
|
Atwood Oceanics Inc.
|
13.61
|
9.38
|
-31.08
|
850.81
|
Oil & Gas Drilling
|
15
|
United Therapeutics Corp
|
144.12
|
136.93
|
-4.99
|
6,119.01
|
Biotechnology
|
16
|
Wabash National Corp
|
15.88
|
20.14
|
26.8
|
991.66
|
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|
17
|
Buckle Inc. (The)
|
22.16
|
18.65
|
-15.83
|
1,108.60
|
Apparel Retail
|
18
|
WellCare Health Plans Inc
|
138.42
|
139.18
|
0.55
|
6,071.68
|
Managed Health Care
|
19
|
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
|
39.15
|
43.85
|
12.01
|
2,084.89
|
Tires & Rubber
|
20
|
Unisys Corp
|
15.05
|
14.15
|
-5.98
|
748.74
|
IT Consulting & Other Services
|
21
|
Delta Air Lines Inc
|
49.17
|
46.12
|
-6.21
|
36,222.78
|
Airlines
|
22
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
21.41
|
24.6
|
14.9
|
585.85
|
Commodity Chemicals
|
23
|
Eastman Kodak Co
|
15.75
|
11.35
|
-27.94
|
655.65
|
Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|
24
|
FairPoint Communications Inc
|
18.75
|
17.1
|
-8.8
|
506.28
|
Integrated Telecommunication Services
|
25
|
Gilead Sciences Inc
|
71.79
|
67.37
|
-6.15
|
94,668.42
|
Biotechnology
|
26
|
JetBlue Airways Corp
|
22.66
|
20.71
|
-8.61
|
7,258.09
|
Airlines
|
27
|
ChipMOS Technologies Inc
|
14.5
|
17.92
|
23.59
|
606.01
|
Semiconductors
|
28
|
United Continental Holdings Inc
|
74.02
|
70.68
|
-4.51
|
23,168.99
|
Airlines
|
29
|
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV
|
32.33
|
30.54
|
-5.52
|
3,172.97
|
Construction & Engineering
|
30
|
Hawaiian Holdings Inc.
|
57.55
|
46.65
|
-18.94
|
3,045.28
|
Airlines
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)
Industry coverage is fairly distributed, with both Airlines and Construction firms making up just over 26% of the holdings (both 13%). Airlines took an average loss of about 10%, where the construction firms actually averaged a gain of 14%.
17 of the holdings lost value over the period. The only oil and gas stock in the list produced the sharpest loss of over 30%.
6 of the holdings did particularly well with gains of more than 20% over the period, two of which were construction related (WNC & CYD). Interestingly two of these holdings are both Chinese firms (CYD again and CYOU).
The top performer is MoneyGram, which was propped by up a takeover offer.
Going Forward
While this strategy's underperformance over the quarter is unfortunate, it is not unexpected after last year's most impressive outperformance. With the strategy at a low point, some investors may consider this a good time to take a position. Is the strategy headed to lower lows, or will it return to outperformance? Admittedly 3 months is a short time frame to make this assessment; however, if our quantitative history of this strategy is any indicator, the strategy may be in rest mode for the short term. Something to watch over the next few quarters.
Until next time, happy investing.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
